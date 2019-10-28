The following summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week in the Eastern region.
M11 southbound junction 8 to 7: bridge inspections and resurfacing
Work to resurface the carriageway and bridge inspections starts continues Monday 28 October, between junctions8 and 7. A full southbound closure will be in place between 8pm and 6am. A clearly signed diversion will be in place.
A1 Black Cat roundabout and A421: Lane closures for ground investigation work
Ground investigation work at the Black Cat roundabout continues. A single lane closure A1 northbound between Tempsford Bends and Wyboston junction, including at the Black Cat roundabout. One-kilometre single lane closure on A421 eastbound heading towards Black Cat roundabout. The lane closures will be in place between 8pm and 6am.
A11 northbound: Bridge inspections
Bridge inspection work starts on Thursday 31 October. A full closure of A11 northbound from Attleborough to Wymondham will be in place between 8pm to 6am. A clearly signed diversion will be in place.
A12 junction 27 to 26: resurfacing
A full closure of the A12 southbound entry slip at junction 27 and a lane closure between junction 28 to 26 of the main carriageway to allow for resurfacing work. From 8pm Friday 1 November to 9am Sunday 3 November. A clearly signed diversion will be in place.
A14 junction 47 eastbound slip road: resurfacing
Work to resurface the slip at Junction 47 of the A14, the slip road will be fully closed. A clearly signed diversion will be in place. 8pm to 6am weekdays on Thursday 31 October.
A14 westbound junction 50 to 49: resurfacing
Work to resurface the carriageway starts on Monday 28 October, between junction 50 and junction 49. A full westbound closure will be in place between 8pm to 6am. A clearly signed diversion will be in place.
A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire: major improvements
Construction work on the new A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon scheme is underway. We are currently carrying out a variety of tasks for which we need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated. A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures.
Full closures
Monday 28 (one night)
A14 eastbound between Bar Hill junction 29 and M11 southbound junction 14
Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198 at Godmanchester then east on the A428 to re-join the A14 at Girton
M11 northbound junction 14 to A14 westbound Dry Drayton junction 30
Vehicles will be diverted west on the A428 then north on the A1198 to re-join the A14 at Godmanchester.
A14 westbound Swavesey junction 28 between exit and entry slips
Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 28 via the westbound exit slip and will re-join via the entry slip
Monday 28 to Tuesday 29 (two nights)
A1 southbound between Brampton Hut and Buckden
Vehicles will be diverted east on the A14, south on the A1198 then west on the A428 to re-join the A1
Monday 28 October to Friday 1 November (five nights)
A14 eastbound between Ellington junction 20 and Brampton Hut junction 21
Vehicles will be diverted east on the A605 then south on the A1(M) to the A605 to re-join the A14 at junction 21
A14 westbound Brampton Hut junction 21 to Ellington junction 20
Vehicles will be diverted north on the A1(M) then travel west on the A605 to re-join the A14 at junction 13
Hinchingbrooke Park Road loop
Tuesday 29 (one night)
M11 northbound junction 14 to A14 westbound Bar Hill junction 29
Vehicles will be diverted west on the A428 then north on the A1198 to re-join the A14 at Godmanchester.
A14 eastbound between Bar Hill junction 29 exit and entry slips
Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 29 via the eastbound exit slip and will re-join via the entry slip
Wednesday 30 to Thursday 31 (two nights)
A1 northbound between Buckden and Alconbury
Vehicles will travel east on the A428, north on the A1198, west on the A14 and then north on the A14 link road to re-join the A1
A1 southbound between Alconbury and Buckden
Vehicles will be diverted south on the A14 link road, then east on the A14, south on the A1198 and west on the A428 to re-join the A1
A1 southbound Brampton village entry slip
Wednesday 30 October to Friday 1 November (three nights)
A14 eastbound between Bar Hill junction 29 and M11 southbound junction 14
Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198 at Godmanchester then east on the A428 to re-join the A14 at Girton
M11 northbound junction 14 to A14 westbound Dry Drayton junction 30
Vehicles will be diverted west on the A428 then north on the A1198 to re-join the A14 at Godmanchester.
A14 westbound Swavesey junction 28 between exit and entry slips
Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 28 via the westbound exit slip and will re-join via the entry slip
Friday 1 (one night)
A1 southbound between Brampton Hut and Buckden
Vehicles will be diverted east on the A14, south on the A1198 then west on the A428 to re-join the A1
Friday 1 9pm to Monday 4 5am
A14 Milton junction 33 gyratory eastern side (between A14 eastbound entry slip and A14 westbound exit slip)
Saturday 2 6am to Monday 4 5am
A1307/A14 westbound entry slip
Saturday 2 (one night) 9pm - 8am
Brampton Road B1514 between station car park and Edison Bell Way
A14 westbound between Godmanchester junction 24 and Spittals junction 23
Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198, west on A428 , north on A1 and east on A14 to-rejoin the A14 at junction 23
Saturday 2 to Sunday 3 (two nights)
A14 westbound Swavesey junction 28 between exit and entry slips
Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 28 via the westbound exit slip and will re-join via the entry slip
A428 eastbound Madingley to A14 eastbound Milton junction 33
Motorway traffic will travel south on the M11, east on A505 and north on A11 to re-join the A14. Non motorway traffic will be diverted on local roads through Cambridge.
M11 junction 14 exit slip
A14 westbound between Six Mile Bottom junction 36 and Girton junction 31
Motorway traffic will travel south on the A11, west on the A505 and then north on the M11.
Non motorway traffic will diverted on local roads through Cambridge
Lane closures
Monday 28 to Wednesday 30 (three nights)
A1 southbound between Alconbury and Brampton Hut, lane 2 closed
M11 northbound between junction 13 and junction 14, lane 2 closed
A14 westbound between junction 29 and junction 28, lane 2 closed
Monday 28 October to Friday 1 November (five nights)
A14 eastbound between junction 19 and junction 20, lane 2 closed
A14 westbound between junction 22 and junction 21, lane 2 closed
Tuesday 29 (one night)
A14 eastbound between junction 27 and junction 28, lane 2 closed
Wednesday 30 to Thursday 31 (two nights)
A1 northbound between Little Paxton and Buckden, lane 2 closed
A1 southbound between junction 15 and junction 14, lanes 4, 3 & 2 closed
Wednesday 30 to Friday 1 (three nights)
A14 eastbound between junction 27 and junction 29, lane 2 closed
Thursday 31 (one night)
A14 westbound between junction 31 and junction 28, lane 2 closed
Friday 1 (one night)
M11 northbound between junction 13 and junction 14, lane 2 closed
A14 westbound between junction 29 and junction 28, lane 2 closed
Saturday 2 to Sunday 3 (two nights)
A14 westbound between junction 37 and junction 36, lanes 2 and 3 closed
A428 eastbound between Hardwick and Madingley, lane 2 closed
A14 eastbound junction 31 exit slip, lane 1 closed
Monday 21 to Wednesday 23 (three nights)
A1 southbound between junction 15 and junction 14, lanes 4,3 and 2 closed
Thursday 24 to Friday 25 (two nights)
A1 southbound between Alconbury and Brampton Hut, lane 2 closed
Saturday 2 6am to Monday 3 5am
A14 westbound between junction 31 and junction 29, lane 1 closed
Saturday 26 to Sunday 27 (two nights)
M11 northbound between junction 13 and junction 14, lane 2 closed
For more information about this scheme, visit https://highwaysengland.co.uk/a14-cambridge-to-huntingdon-improvement-scheme-home/ , or stay updated by following us on https://twitter.com/a14c2h and https://en-gb.facebook.com/A14C2H/.
A47: resurfacing
Work to resurface the carriageway starts on Monday 28 October. A full closure of the A47 westbound from Ipswich road to Thickthorn interchange between 8pm to 6am. A clearly signed diversion will be in place.
A47 Bascule Bridge: Hydraulic drive unit replacement
Work to replace the hydraulic drive unit on the A47 Bascule Bridge at Lowestoft starts on Monday 28 October. During the work the A47 will be closed in both directions between 8pm and 6am each night including weekends. A clearly signed diversion will be in place.
A free hourly bus service will be provided for pedestrians wanting to cross the bridge. This will leave from the north side of the bridge at quarter past the hour and from the south side at quarter to the hour.
A120 Wix to Ramsey: Resurfacing
Work to repair the running surface and refresh the road markings for approximately five weeknights only from Monday 28 October. A full closure of the A120 will be in place from 8pm to 6am A clearly signed diversion will be in place.
A120 Harwich Road roundabout: Landscaping
Lane closures will be in place daytime around the roundabout Monday 28 October to Friday 1 November.