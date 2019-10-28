M11 southbound junction 8 to 7: bridge inspections and resurfacing

Work to resurface the carriageway and bridge inspections starts continues Monday 28 October, between junctions8 and 7. A full southbound closure will be in place between 8pm and 6am. A clearly signed diversion will be in place.

A1 Black Cat roundabout and A421: Lane closures for ground investigation work

Ground investigation work at the Black Cat roundabout continues. A single lane closure A1 northbound between Tempsford Bends and Wyboston junction, including at the Black Cat roundabout. One-kilometre single lane closure on A421 eastbound heading towards Black Cat roundabout. The lane closures will be in place between 8pm and 6am.

A11 northbound: Bridge inspections

Bridge inspection work starts on Thursday 31 October. A full closure of A11 northbound from Attleborough to Wymondham will be in place between 8pm to 6am. A clearly signed diversion will be in place.

A12 junction 27 to 26: resurfacing

A full closure of the A12 southbound entry slip at junction 27 and a lane closure between junction 28 to 26 of the main carriageway to allow for resurfacing work. From 8pm Friday 1 November to 9am Sunday 3 November. A clearly signed diversion will be in place.

A14 junction 47 eastbound slip road: resurfacing

Work to resurface the slip at Junction 47 of the A14, the slip road will be fully closed. A clearly signed diversion will be in place. 8pm to 6am weekdays on Thursday 31 October.

A14 westbound junction 50 to 49: resurfacing

Work to resurface the carriageway starts on Monday 28 October, between junction 50 and junction 49. A full westbound closure will be in place between 8pm to 6am. A clearly signed diversion will be in place.

A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire: major improvements

Construction work on the new A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon scheme is underway. We are currently carrying out a variety of tasks for which we need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated. A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures.

Full closures

Monday 28 (one night)

A14 eastbound between Bar Hill junction 29 and M11 southbound junction 14

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198 at Godmanchester then east on the A428 to re-join the A14 at Girton

M11 northbound junction 14 to A14 westbound Dry Drayton junction 30

Vehicles will be diverted west on the A428 then north on the A1198 to re-join the A14 at Godmanchester.

A14 westbound Swavesey junction 28 between exit and entry slips

Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 28 via the westbound exit slip and will re-join via the entry slip

Monday 28 to Tuesday 29 (two nights)

A1 southbound between Brampton Hut and Buckden

Vehicles will be diverted east on the A14, south on the A1198 then west on the A428 to re-join the A1

Monday 28 October to Friday 1 November (five nights)

A14 eastbound between Ellington junction 20 and Brampton Hut junction 21

Vehicles will be diverted east on the A605 then south on the A1(M) to the A605 to re-join the A14 at junction 21

A14 westbound Brampton Hut junction 21 to Ellington junction 20

Vehicles will be diverted north on the A1(M) then travel west on the A605 to re-join the A14 at junction 13

Hinchingbrooke Park Road loop

Tuesday 29 (one night)

M11 northbound junction 14 to A14 westbound Bar Hill junction 29

Vehicles will be diverted west on the A428 then north on the A1198 to re-join the A14 at Godmanchester.

A14 eastbound between Bar Hill junction 29 exit and entry slips

Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 29 via the eastbound exit slip and will re-join via the entry slip

Wednesday 30 to Thursday 31 (two nights)

A1 northbound between Buckden and Alconbury

Vehicles will travel east on the A428, north on the A1198, west on the A14 and then north on the A14 link road to re-join the A1

A1 southbound between Alconbury and Buckden

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A14 link road, then east on the A14, south on the A1198 and west on the A428 to re-join the A1

A1 southbound Brampton village entry slip

Wednesday 30 October to Friday 1 November (three nights)

A14 eastbound between Bar Hill junction 29 and M11 southbound junction 14

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198 at Godmanchester then east on the A428 to re-join the A14 at Girton

M11 northbound junction 14 to A14 westbound Dry Drayton junction 30

Vehicles will be diverted west on the A428 then north on the A1198 to re-join the A14 at Godmanchester.

A14 westbound Swavesey junction 28 between exit and entry slips

Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 28 via the westbound exit slip and will re-join via the entry slip

Friday 1 (one night)

A1 southbound between Brampton Hut and Buckden

Vehicles will be diverted east on the A14, south on the A1198 then west on the A428 to re-join the A1

Friday 1 9pm to Monday 4 5am

A14 Milton junction 33 gyratory eastern side (between A14 eastbound entry slip and A14 westbound exit slip)

Saturday 2 6am to Monday 4 5am

A1307/A14 westbound entry slip

Saturday 2 (one night) 9pm - 8am

Brampton Road B1514 between station car park and Edison Bell Way

A14 westbound between Godmanchester junction 24 and Spittals junction 23

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198, west on A428 , north on A1 and east on A14 to-rejoin the A14 at junction 23

Saturday 2 to Sunday 3 (two nights)

A14 westbound Swavesey junction 28 between exit and entry slips

Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 28 via the westbound exit slip and will re-join via the entry slip

A428 eastbound Madingley to A14 eastbound Milton junction 33

Motorway traffic will travel south on the M11, east on A505 and north on A11 to re-join the A14. Non motorway traffic will be diverted on local roads through Cambridge.

M11 junction 14 exit slip

A14 westbound between Six Mile Bottom junction 36 and Girton junction 31

Motorway traffic will travel south on the A11, west on the A505 and then north on the M11.

Non motorway traffic will diverted on local roads through Cambridge

Lane closures

Monday 28 to Wednesday 30 (three nights)

A1 southbound between Alconbury and Brampton Hut, lane 2 closed

M11 northbound between junction 13 and junction 14, lane 2 closed

A14 westbound between junction 29 and junction 28, lane 2 closed

Monday 28 October to Friday 1 November (five nights)

A14 eastbound between junction 19 and junction 20, lane 2 closed

A14 westbound between junction 22 and junction 21, lane 2 closed

Tuesday 29 (one night)

A14 eastbound between junction 27 and junction 28, lane 2 closed

Wednesday 30 to Thursday 31 (two nights)

A1 northbound between Little Paxton and Buckden, lane 2 closed

A1 southbound between junction 15 and junction 14, lanes 4, 3 & 2 closed

Wednesday 30 to Friday 1 (three nights)

A14 eastbound between junction 27 and junction 29, lane 2 closed

Thursday 31 (one night)

A14 westbound between junction 31 and junction 28, lane 2 closed

Friday 1 (one night)

M11 northbound between junction 13 and junction 14, lane 2 closed

A14 westbound between junction 29 and junction 28, lane 2 closed

Saturday 2 to Sunday 3 (two nights)

A14 westbound between junction 37 and junction 36, lanes 2 and 3 closed

A428 eastbound between Hardwick and Madingley, lane 2 closed

A14 eastbound junction 31 exit slip, lane 1 closed

Monday 21 to Wednesday 23 (three nights)

A1 southbound between junction 15 and junction 14, lanes 4,3 and 2 closed

Thursday 24 to Friday 25 (two nights)

A1 southbound between Alconbury and Brampton Hut, lane 2 closed

Saturday 2 6am to Monday 3 5am

A14 westbound between junction 31 and junction 29, lane 1 closed

Saturday 26 to Sunday 27 (two nights)

M11 northbound between junction 13 and junction 14, lane 2 closed

For more information about this scheme, visit https://highwaysengland.co.uk/a14-cambridge-to-huntingdon-improvement-scheme-home/ , or stay updated by following us on https://twitter.com/a14c2h and https://en-gb.facebook.com/A14C2H/.

A47: resurfacing

Work to resurface the carriageway starts on Monday 28 October. A full closure of the A47 westbound from Ipswich road to Thickthorn interchange between 8pm to 6am. A clearly signed diversion will be in place.

A47 Bascule Bridge: Hydraulic drive unit replacement

Work to replace the hydraulic drive unit on the A47 Bascule Bridge at Lowestoft starts on Monday 28 October. During the work the A47 will be closed in both directions between 8pm and 6am each night including weekends. A clearly signed diversion will be in place.

A free hourly bus service will be provided for pedestrians wanting to cross the bridge. This will leave from the north side of the bridge at quarter past the hour and from the south side at quarter to the hour.

A120 Wix to Ramsey: Resurfacing

Work to repair the running surface and refresh the road markings for approximately five weeknights only from Monday 28 October. A full closure of the A120 will be in place from 8pm to 6am A clearly signed diversion will be in place.

A120 Harwich Road roundabout: Landscaping

Lane closures will be in place daytime around the roundabout Monday 28 October to Friday 1 November.