The following summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week is correct as of Friday 2 August but could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. For the most up to date information: www.highwaysengland.co.uk/traffic.

M1 junction 10, Pepperstock roundabout: carriageway surveys, repairs and road markings/studs

Work to renew road markings, replace road studs, and carry out carriageway surveys and repairs on the M1 roundabouts at junction 9 in various locations continues on Monday 5 August, weeknights only, with working hours of 9pm to 6am. Works coming up this week will include:

Monday 5 to Tuesday 6 August - M1 northbound entry slip road will be closed with traffic diverted on to the M1 southbound to turnaround at junction 9. Lane closures will also be installed on the A1081 New Airport Way approach to junction 10, the roundabout gyratory and the M1 northbound exit slip road to facilitate the work.

M1 junction 9, Friars Wash: pavement surveys and road marking renewals

On Thursday 8 August, the M1 northbound entry and exit slip roads will be closed, with working hours of 9pm to 5am. A clearly signed diversion will be in place diverting traffic onto the next available junction.

On Friday 9 August, the M1 southbound entry and exit slip roads will be closed, with working hours 9pm to 5am. A clearly signed diversion will be in place diverting traffic onto the next available junction.

M11: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the M11 in various locations continues Monday 5 August, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work lane closures will be in place.

M11: gully clearance and drainage repairs

Work to sweep and repair drains on M11 on hard shoulders and various locations continues Monday 5 August, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

M11 between junction 7, Hastingwood Interchange and junction 13, Coton Interchange

Work on the M11 between junction 7, Hastingwood Interchange and junction 13, Coton Interchange starts on Monday 5 August, with night working hours of 9pm to 5am, and day working hours of 9am to 3pm. Works coming up this week include:

Monday 5 August - work on M11 hard shoulder between junctions 7 and 8, with working hours of 9.30 am to 3pm.

Monday 5 August - there will be a closure of lanes one and two in both directions of the M11, between junctions 7 and 8, with working hours of 9pm to 5am.

Tuesday 6 August - work on M11 hard shoulder between junctions 7 and 8 start, with working hours of 9.30 am to 3pm.

Tuesday 6 August - there will be a closure of lanes one and two in both directions of the M11, between junctions 7 and 8, with working hours of 9pm to 5am.

Wednesday 7 August - work on M11 hard shoulder between junctions 7 and 8 start, with working hours of 9.30 am to 3pm.

Wednesday 7 August - there will be a closure of lanes one and two in both directions of the M11, between junctions 7 and 8, with working hours of 9pm to 5am.

Wednesday 7 August - works on M11 hard shoulder between junctions 8 and 9 start, with working hours of 9.30am to 3:30pm.

Thursday 8 August - there will be a closure of lanes one and two in both directions of the M11, between junctions 7 and 8, with working hours of 9pm to 5am

Friday 9 August -works on M11 hard shoulder between junctions 12 and 13 start, with working hours of 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Friday 9 August - there will be a closure of lanes one and two in both directions of the M11, between junction 12 and junction 13, with working hours of 9pm to 5am.

M40 junctions 1 to 15: routine maintenance

Routine maintenance works include maintenance of slip roads and through junctions with two lanes. Works include sweeping, drainage cleaning, litter picking, vegetation cutting, white lining, street lighting maintenance, defect repair (including street lighting defects), inspection of the assets including structures, and safety fence repair.

These works will continue until early September, over subsequent nights from 8pm, with planned re-opening times 7am on weeknights and 8am on weekends

On Monday 5 and Tuesday 6 August, there will be a closure of lanes one and two on the M40 northbound between junctions 12 and 15, along with the northbound exit slip at junction 13 and northbound entry exit slip at junction 14, due to drainage works

The diversions will be as follows:

Junction 13 exit slip traffic - continue to travel northbound along the M40 and leave at junction 15 exit slip. Travel right around the roundabout onto the M40 southbound and leave at junction 14 exit slip. Go straight on at the junction to join the A452 and then right at the roundabout to return to junction 13 exit slip.

Junction 14 entry slip traffic - Continue around the junction to travel south on the A452, turn right at the roundabout and then left to join the M40 southbound at junction 13. Travel south on the M40 and leave at junction 12 exit slip. Turn left onto B4451 then left again to join the M40 northbound back to junction 14.

On Tuesday 6 to Wednesday 7 August, there will be a closure of lanes one and two of the M40 southbound between junctions 15 and 12, along with closures of the southbound exit slip at junction 14 and the entry slip at junction 13 due to drainage works.

The diversions will be as follows:

Junction 14 exit slip traffic - continue to travel southbound along the M40 and leave at junction 12 exit slip. Turn left onto B4451 then left again onto the M40 northbound and leave at junction 13 exit slip. Turn right onto the A452 and left at the first roundabout to return to junction 14 exit slip.

Junction 13 entry slip traffic - travel north on the A452 and turn left at the first roundabout and left at the junction to join the M40 northbound at junction 14. Travel north to on the M40 and leave at junction 15 exit slip. Travel right around the roundabout onto the M40 southbound back to junction 13.

Between Wednesday 7 and Friday 9 August, there will be the following closures due to drainage works:

Lanes one and two of the M40 northbound between junctions 13 and 16,

Lanes one and two of the M40 southbound between junctions 16 and 13

Southbound entry slip at junction 15

Northbound exit slip at junction 15

The diversions will be as follows:

Northbound exit slip traffic - continue to travel northbound along the M40 and bear left to join the M42 northbound. Leave the M42 at junction 4 exit slip. Travel right around the roundabout onto the M42 southbound and then bear left onto the M40 southbound and leave at junction 15 exit slip.

Southbound entry slip traffic - continue around junction 15 roundabout to join the M40 northbound and travel north and bear left to join the M42 northbound. Leave the M42 at junction 4 exit slip. Travel right around the roundabout onto the M42 southbound and then bear left onto the M40 back to junction 15.

A1: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A1 in various locations continues Monday 5 August, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

A1 Biggleswade Railway bridge: Structure survey

Structure survey on the A1 Biggleswade Railway bridge, starts Monday 5 August, for two nights, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work, single lane closures will be in place.

A11: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A11 in various locations, continues Monday 5 August, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

A11 Roudham Heath to Attleborough: carriageway surveys and resurfacing

Works to repair sections of the road surface and carry out surveys on the A11 between Roudham Heath and Attleborough, in both directions, continues Monday 5 August, with working hours of 8pm to 6am. An overview of the works and associated impacts are listed below.

Thursday 1 to Friday 9 August - a full closure of the A11 southbound from London Road roundabout, Attleborough to High Bridgham Road. A clearly signed diversion will be in place diverting southbound traffic via the A140 to Scole, due to a low bridge in Diss, high vehicles will follow the A143 then A14, all other vehicles will use the A1066 to Thetford.

A11 southbound, Attleborough to Roudham Heath: pavement surveys and resurfacing

Pavement surveys and work to resurface the A11 southbound, from Attleborough to Roudham Heath starts Monday 5 August, with working hours on 8pm to 6am, weeknights only. A clearly signed diversion will be in place diverting southbound traffic via the A140 to Scole, due to a low bridge in Diss, high vehicles will follow the A143 then A14, all other vehicles will use the A1066 to Thetford.

A12: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A12 in various locations continues Monday 5 August, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A12: gully clearance and drainage repairs

Work to clean drainage gullies on A12 in various locations continues Monday 5 August, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

A12 junction 17, Howe Green Interchange: drainage survey

Drainage survey works on A12 junction 17, Howe Green Interchange between the exit and entry slips, starts Monday 5 August, with working hours of 9pm to 5am, lasting one night. A clearly signed diversion route will be in place from A14 northbound junction 17 exit slip to re-join the carriageway via the junction 17 northbound entry slip.

A12 southbound junction 22 to junction 20b: road surface repair

Full closures for works to improve the carriageway between the hours of 9pm to 5am for one week. A clearly signed diversion will be in place from junction 22 to 25 and A12 junction 25 to A131 Braintree interchange.

A12 southbound junction 23 to junction 22: road surface repair

Full closures for works to improve the carriageway continues between the hours of 9pm to 5am to be completed by Friday 9 August. A clearly signed diversion will be in place from junction 25 to junction 19 via the A120.

A14: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A14 in various locations continues Monday 5 August, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A14: gully clearance and drainage repairs

Work to clean drainage gullies and carry out repairs on A14 in various locations continues Monday 5 August, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A14 westbound between junction 42 and junction 40: pavement surveys

On Monday 5 August there will be a closure of the junction 42 westbound exit slip road closure, with working hours of 8pm to 6am. A clearly signed diversion will be in place diverting traffic to turnaround at junction 41 and exit the A14 via the eastbound carriageway.

On Tuesday 6 August there will be a closure of the junction 42 westbound entry slip road closure with working hours 8pm to 6am. A clearly signed diversion will be in place diverting traffic onto the eastbound carriageway to turnaround at junction 43 and continue their journey.

On Wednesday 7 August there will be a closure of the junction 41 westbound entry slip road closure with working hours of 8pm to 6am. A clearly signed diversion will be in place diverting traffic onto the eastbound carriageway to turnaround at junction 42.

A14 between junction 54, Sproughton and junction 55, Copdock Interchange: technology maintenance

Work to carry out technology maintenance works on A14 in both directions between junction 54 and junction 55 starts Monday 5 August, with working hours of 8pm to 6am, lasting three weeks. Single lane closures will be in place in both directions during this work, keeping the traffic on the A14.

On Friday 9 August, there will be a full closure of the A14 junction 55 eastbound exit slip. A clearly signed diversion route will be in place diverting traffic from A14 via junction 55 eastbound exit slip, to follow A14 to turnaround at junction 56.

A14 westbound between junctions 45 to 44: resurfacing

Works to resurface damaged sections of road surface between the junctions 45 to 44. A clearly signed diversion will be in place from junction 51 to A140 North Scole, A143 West to Bury St Edmunds and re-join A14 at junction 43.

A14 eastbound junction 35 to junction 40: road marking survey

Condition and alignment surveys to existing road markings. Clearly signed traffic management will be in place leaving a single lane open. Work will be done overnight on Monday 5 August between the hours of 9pm and 6am

A14 westbound junction 38 to junction 37: road marking survey

Condition and alignment surveys to existing road markings. Clearly signed traffic management will be in place leaving a single lane open. Work will be done overnight on Monday 5 August between the hours of 9pm and 6am

A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire: major improvements

Construction work on the new A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon scheme is underway. We are currently carrying out a variety of tasks for which we need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated. A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures.

For this week, the planned closures are:

Full closures:

Monday 5 to Friday 9 August:

A1 southbound between Alconbury and Brampton Hut

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A14 link road, then east on the A14 to re-join the A1 at Brampton Hut

A14 eastbound between Ellington junction 20 and Brampton Hut junction 21

Vehicles will be diverted east on the A605 then south on the A1(M) to the A605 to re-join the A14 at junction 21.

A14 westbound Brampton Hut junction 21 to Ellington junction 20

Vehicles will be diverted north on the A1(M) then travel west on the A605 to re-join the A14 at junction 13

A14 eastbound St Ives junction 26 to M11 southbound junction 14

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198, then east on the A428 to re-join the A14 eastbound or continue on the A1303 to re-join the M11 southbound

Hinchingbrooke Park loop:

Vehicles will be diverted via B1514 Huntingdon Road

Friday 9 August 9pm to Monday 12 August 5am:

A1 northbound between Brampton Hut and Alconbury:

Vehicles will be diverted east at Brampton Hut on the A14, then north on the A14 link to re-join the A1

Saturday 10 August 7am to 7pm and Sunday 11 August 7am to 7pm:

A1198 Ermine Street:

Vehicles wishing to travel south will be diverted east on the A14 to Histon junction 32, where they can join the A14 westbound and the A428 to re-join the A1198 at Caxton Gibbet.

Vehicles wishing to travel north will follow this diversion in reverse.

Lane closures:

Monday 5 to Friday 9 August:

A1 southbound between junction 15 and junction 14, lanes two, three and four closed

A14 eastbound between junction 20 and junction 21, lane one closed

A14 westbound between junction 22 and junction 21, lane one closed

A14 eastbound between junction 24 and junction 26, lane two closed

A10 southbound Milton junction 33 gyratory, eastern side, lane one closed

Friday 9 August 9pm to Monday 12 August 5am

A1 northbound between Brampton village and Brampton Hut, lane 2 closed

For more information about this scheme, visit https://highwaysengland.co.uk/a14-cambridge-to-huntingdon-improvement-scheme-home/ , or stay updated by following us on https://twitter.com/a14c2h and https://en-gb.facebook.com/A14C2H/.

A47: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A47 in various locations continues Monday 5 August, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

A120 Hare Green roundabout, Harwich Road, Essex: safety improvements

Work to construct a new roundabout on the A120 continues this week. No closures are planned this week.

A120: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A120 in various locations continues Monday 5 August, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A120: gully clearance and drainage repairs

Work to clean drainage gullies and carry out repairs on A120 in various locations continues Monday 5 August, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A421 westbound: road surface repairs

Works to improve the road surface between Black Cat roundabout to Renhold starts on Monday 5 August, lasting five nights between the hours of 8pm and 6am. A clearly signed diversion will be in place between Renhold and Cardington. The diversion for the A1 between Sandy and black cat.

A421 eastbound: road surface repairs

Works to improve the road surface between Renhold to Black Cat roundabout starts on Friday 9 August between the hours of 8pm and 6am week nights only. A clearly signed diversion will be in place between Renhold and Cardington. The diversion for the A1 between Sandy and black cat.