For more information about changes due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances visit: www.highwaysengland.co.uk/traffic.

M11: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the M11 in various locations continues Tuesday 27 August, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work lane closures will be in place.

M11: gully clearance and drainage repairs

Work to sweep and repair drains on M11 on hard shoulders and various locations continues Tuesday 27 August, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

M11 junction 11, Harlow: vegetation works

Horticulture works including cutting and planting will take place on M11, junction 11 in both directions continues Tuesday 27 August, lasting three weeks, with working hours of 9:30am to 3:30pm. There will be no lane closures in place during these works.

M40 junctions 1 to 15: routine maintenance

Routine maintenance works include maintenance of slip roads and through junctions with two lanes. Works include sweeping, drainage cleaning, litter picking, vegetation cutting, white lining, street lighting maintenance, defect repair (including street lighting defects), inspection of the assets including structures, and safety fence repair.

These works start early September and will continue until the end of November, over subsequent nights from 8pm, with planned re-opening times 7am on weeknights and 8am on weekends.

On Sunday 1 September there will be the following lane and slip road closures due to drainage works:

· Lanes 3 and 2 of the M40 northbound between junction 1 and 1a

· Lane 3 and 2 M40 southbound between junction 2 and 1

· M40 junction 1a southbound entry slip

Diversion route

Leave A40 at junction 1 northbound exit slip and travel around Denham roundabout to join the M40 using junction 1 northbound entry slip.

A1(M): Carriageway road markings renewal scheme

Road marking renewal works between junction 8 and junction 10 to be completed under full carriageway closures on weeknights only. Northbound carriageway works commence Tuesday 27 August for three nights and Southbound carriageway works commence Friday 30 August for four nights. A clearly signed diversion will be in place.

A1(M) Major Maintenance in conjunction with the A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon Improvement scheme

From 30 August - 24 September 2019 we are carrying out essential maintenance on the A1(M) southbound between junction 14 and Alconbury Interchange and northbound between Brampton and junction 14. This work is to make sure that the road continues to be safe for motorists to use. During this time, we will be making the lanes on the A1(M) narrower than usual and the speed limit will be reduced to 40mph

To minimise disruption to the travelling public we will carry out this work within existing closures that are taking place for the A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon Improvement scheme.

Our work will provide a safer and smoother journey for road users and will also reduce road noise as we will be using a very low noise surface treatment. We are also making additional improvements to the safety barriers and carrying out work on the bridge joints as well as gully cleaning and vegetation clearing. Doing this during the planned closure will reduce the need for future closures.

Traffic restrictions - check before you travel

The A1(M) will be closed to traffic on the following dates to enable work to be carried out safely.

Week commencing 26 August 2019:

Full weekend road closures: Southbound closures between junction 14 to Alconbury Interchange

21:00 hours Friday 30 August to 06:00 hours Monday 2 September

Diversion routes are clearly signed throughout the works

Traffic will exit at junction 14 onto the A14(M) and continue to Spittals Interchange where it will join the A14 westbound until it merges back onto the A1 at Brampton Hut junction.

Lane closures

Tuesday 27 (one night)

· A1 northbound between Little Paxton and Buckden, lane 2 closed

Tuesday 27 to Wednesday 28 (two nights)

· A14 eastbound between junction 24 and junction 26, lane 2 closed

Tuesday 27 to Thursday 29 (three nights)

· A14 westbound between junction 29 and junction 28, lane 2 closed

Tuesday 27 to Friday 30 (four nights)

· A14 eastbound between junction 19 and junction 20, lane 2 closed

· A14 westbound between junction 22 and junction 21, lane 1 closed

· Brampton Hut gyratory, inner ring closed

· A10 southbound Milton junction 33 gyratory, eastern side, lane 1 closed

Wednesday 28 (one night)

· A1 northbound between Brampton village and Brampton Hut, lane 3 and 2 closed

Thursday 29 to Friday 30 (two nights)

· M11 northbound between junction 13 and junction 14, lane 2 closed

Friday 30 (one night)

· A1 northbound between Little Paxton and Buckden, lane 2 closed

· A14 eastbound between junction 27 and junction 29, lane 1 closed to lane 2

Friday 30 August 9pm to Monday 2 September 5am

· A1 southbound between junction 15 and junction 14, lanes 4,3 and 2 closed

Saturday 31 August 5am to Monday 2 September 5am

· A14 eastbound between junction 24 and junction 26, lane 2 closed

· A14 westbound between junction 29 and junction 28, lane 2 closed

For more information about this scheme, visit https://highwaysengland.co.uk/a14-cambridge-to-huntingdon-improvement-scheme-home/ , or stay updated by following us on https://twitter.com/a14c2h and https://en-gb.facebook.com/A14C2H/.

A1: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A1 in various locations continues Tuesday 27 August, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

A5 Milton Keynes: technology maintenance and repair

Works to carry out technology maintenance and repair works on the A5 in both directions between Kelly's Kitchen roundabout and Little Brickhill Interchange continues on Tuesday 27 August, with working hours of 8pm to 6am, lasting one week. During these works, lane closures and carriageway closures will be in place with clearly sign posted diversion routes.

A5 Milton Keynes: drainage surveys and filter drain recycling

Drainage survey works on A5 between Redmoore roundabout and Kelly's Kitchen roundabout, continues Tuesday 27 August, with working hours of 8pm to 6am, lasting four weeks, weeknights only. Filter drain recycling works will take place alongside these works, sharing traffic management, lasting three weeks.

A11: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A11 in various locations, continues Tuesday 27 August, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

A11 Thetford: resurfacing

Works to repair the road surface and refresh road markings. Work continuing Tuesday 27 August for two nights, with working hours of 8pm to 6am. A clearly signed diversion will be in place from Larling to A1075

A12: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A12 in various locations continues Tuesday 27 August, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A12: gully clearance and drainage repairs

Work to clean drainage gullies on A12 in various locations continues Tuesday 27 August, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

A12 Colchester: road surface repair and road marking upgrade:

Full closures for works to improve the carriageway continues Tuesday 27 August from 9pm to 5am, for 1 week. A clearly signed diversion will be in place from junction A12 Copdock (Ipswich A14) to junction 31 (Holton St Mary), and on the A14 from junction 56 (Wherstead) to 55 (Copdock).

A14: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A14 in various locations continues Tuesday 27 August, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A14: gully clearance and drainage repairs

Work to clean drainage gullies and carry out repairs on A14 in various locations continues Tuesday 27 August, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A14 Bury St Edmunds: carriageway surveys and resurfacing

Road survey works on A14 between junctions 42 (Westley) and 40 (Higham) continues Tuesday 27 August, with working hours of 8pm to 6am, lasting five nights, weeknights only. During these works the A14 westbound will be closed between junctions 43 (Bury St Edmunds central) and 38 (Waterhall), with associated slip road closures between these junctions.

A clearly signed diversion route will be in place directing A14 westbound traffic via A134 northbound to Thetford, to join the A11 southbound before re-joining the A14 at junction 38.

A14 Cambridge: vegetation works

Horticulture works including cutting and planting will take place on A14 junctions 36 to 37 westbound, from Tuesday 27 August, lasting two weeks, with working hours of 9.30am to 3.30pm. There will be no lane closures in place during these works.

A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire: major improvements

Construction work on the new A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon scheme is underway. We are currently carrying out a variety of tasks for which we need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated. A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures.

For this week, the planned closures are:

Full closures

Tuesday 27 (one night)

· A1 northbound between Buckden and Brampton Hut

Vehicles will be diverted east on the A428, north on the A1198 and west on the A14 to re-join the A1 at Brampton Hut.

Tuesday 27 to Wednesday 28 (two nights)

· A14 eastbound St Ives junction 26 to M11 southbound junction 14

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198, then east on the A428 to re-join the A14 eastbound or continue on the A1303 to re-join the M11 southbound

· A14 westbound Swavesey junction 28 between exit and entry slips

Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 28 via the westbound exit slip and will re-join via the entry slip

Tuesday 27 to Thursday 29 (three nights)

· Hinchingbrooke Park loop

Vehicles will be diverted via B1514 Huntingdon Road

Tuesday 27 to Friday 30 (four nights)

· A14 eastbound between Ellington junction 20 and Brampton Hut junction 21

Vehicles will be diverted east on the A605 then south on the A1(M) to the A605 to re-join the A14 at junction 21.

· A14 westbound Brampton Hut junction 21 to Ellington junction 20

Vehicles will be diverted north on the A1(M) then travel west on the A605 to re-join the A14 at junction 13

Wednesday 28 (one night)

· A1 northbound between Brampton Hut and Alconbury

Vehicles will be diverted east at Brampton Hut on the A14, then north on the A14 link to re-join the A1

· A1307 Huntingdon Road outbound

Thursday 29 (one night)

· A1 northbound Brampton village exit slip

· A1 southbound Brampton village exit slip

· Brampton/Buckden Road

Vehicles will be diverted to use junction 22 of the A14 to enter and exit Brampton village

· A14 eastbound Bar Hill junction 29 between exit and entry slips

Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 29 via the eastbound exit slip and will re-join via the entry slip

Thursday 29 to Friday 30 (two nights)

· M11 northbound junction 14 to A14 westbound Swavesey junction 28

Vehicles will be diverted west on the A428 then north on the A1198 to re-join the A14 at Godmanchester

Friday 30 (one night)

· A1 northbound between Buckden and Brampton Hut

Vehicles will be diverted east on the A428, north on the A1198 and west on the A14 to re-join the A1 at Brampton Hut.

Friday 30 August 9pm to Monday 2 September 5am

· A14 eastbound Histon junction 32 entry slip

Vehicles will be diverted to access to the A14 eastbound at Milton, junction 33

· A1M southbound junction 14 to Alconbury

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A14 link road, then east on the A14 to re-join the A1 at Brampton Hut

Saturday 31 August 5am to Monday 2 September 5am

· A14 eastbound St Ives junction 26 to M11 southbound junction 14

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198, then east on the A428 to re-join the A14 eastbound or continue on the A1303 to re-join the M1 southbound

· A14 westbound Swavesey junction 28 between exit and entry slips

Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 28 via the westbound exit slip and will re-join via the entry slip

Saturday 31 August 7am to Sunday 1 September 7pm

· Potton Road

A47: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A47 in various locations continues Tuesday 27 August, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

A47: East Winch resurfacing

A47 Carriageway resurfacing works between Kings Lynn and Narborough. Full closure of the A47 between Hardwick roundabout and A1122 (raceway roundabout). Works commence 27 August weeknights only 8pm to 6am. A clearly signed diversion will be in place

A47 Wansford to Sutton, Carriageway resurfacing

A47 Resurfacing works will be carried under full carriageway closures between Sutton and Wansford commencing 29 August for two weeks, weeknights only. Clearly signed diversion will be in place.

A120 Harwich: safety improvements

Footway and barrier installation works will commence Monday 19 August between 8am and 6pm daily near the Hare Greene/Pellens Corner roundabout. Temporary two-way traffic lights will be in place on the A120. Access to the A120 will be restricted for traffic on the Bentley and Little Bromley Roads and signed diversions will be in place.

A120: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A120 in various locations continues Tuesday 27 August, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A120: gully clearance and drainage repairs

Work to clean drainage gullies and carry out repairs on A120 in various locations continues Tuesday 27 August, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A120 between Stanstead and Braintree: pavement surveys and road marking

Pavement survey and road marking works will take place on A120 between Stanstead and Braintree continues Tuesday 27 August, with working hours of 8pm to 6am, lasting three weeks, weeknights only. These works will include the following:

Westbound

Tuesday 27 August - Friday 6 September: A120 closure between Panners Interchance and Dunmow South. A clearly signed diversion route will be in place diverting traffic via the A131 and B1008.

A120 Pellens corner, Junction safety improvements

Junction safety improvement works to be completed under two-way temporary traffic signals commencing Tuesday 27 August. for four weeks. Traffic signals in place 8am to 6pm

A120 Hare Green roundabout, Harwich Road, Essex: safety improvements

Work to complete construction of the new roundabout on the A120 continues this week. The A120 will be closed east and westbound between the A133 junction and Horsley Cross roundabout between 8pm and 5am overnight on Tuesday 27 and Wednesday 28 August. A signed diversion will be in place via the A133, B1033 and B1035.

The A120 westbound between Horsley Cross roundabout and the A133 junction, as well as Harwich Road between Rectory Road and the Raven's Green junction will be closed between 8pm and 5am on Thursday 29 August. A signed diversion will be in place via the B1029, B1035, B1033 and A133.

Real-time traffic information for England's motorways and major A roads is available via its website (www.trafficengland.com), local and national radio travel bulletins, electronic road signs and mobile apps. Local Twitter services are also available at www.highways.gov.uk/twitter