A1 & A1(M): weed spraying

Weed spraying of the central reservations and roadside verges starts this week on the A1 & A1(M) in various locations, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work, mobile lane closures will be in place.

A11 and A47, various locations: safety barrier repairs

Works to repair safety barriers on the A11 and A47 in various locations will be in place this week, with working hours of 9pm to 6am. During this work, mobile lane closures will be in place.

A11, Spooner Row: concrete repairs

Works to repair sections of the concrete carriageway of the A11 near Spooner Row starts Tuesday 16 April, lasting one night, with working hours of 8pm to 6am. During this work, mobile lane closures will be in place.

A14 and A47, various locations: safety barrier repairs

Works to repair safety barriers on the A14 and A47 in various locations will be in place this week, with working hours of 9pm to 6am. During this work, mobile lane closures will be in place.

A14 and A47 in various locations: drainage clearance and repairs

Works to sweep drainage channels and repair gullies on the A14 and A47 in various locations will be in place this week, with working hours of 9pm to 6am. During this work, mobile lane closures will be in place.

A14 and A47 in various locations: weed spraying

Weed spraying of the central reservations and roadside verges starts this week on the A14 and A47 in various locations, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work, mobile lane closures will be in place.

A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire: major improvements

Construction work on the new A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon scheme is underway. We are currently carrying out a variety of tasks for which we need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated. A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures.

For this week, the planned closures are:

FULL CLOSURES:

April 15-17 (three nights)

A1 northbound between Buckden and Alconbury

Vehicles will travel east on the A428, north on the A1198, west on the A14 and then north on the A14 link road to re-join the A1

A1 southbound between Alconbury and Buckden

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A14 link road, then east on the A14, south on the A1198 and west on the A428 to re-join the A1

A14 eastbound between Ellington junction 20 and Brampton Hut junction 21

Vehicles will be diverted east on the A605 then south on the A1(M) to the A605 to re-join the A14 at junction 21.

Non motorway traffic will be diverted east at Wooley Hill, then north on Ellington Road and Wooley Road to re-join the A14.

A14 eastbound Dry Drayton junction 30 to M11 southbound junction 14

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198 at junction 24, then east on the A428 to re-join the A14.

M11 northbound junction 14 to A14 westbound Dry Drayton junction 30

Vehicles will be diverted onto the A1303 to join the A428 west, then north on the A1198 to re-join the A14

A1307 inbound

A14 westbound junction 32 entry slip

Hinchingbrooke Park Road loop inbound

Vehicles will be diverted to continue westbound on the B1514 Brampton Road to the roundabout and return on the eastbound for access to Hinchingbrooke Park Road

LANE CLOSURES:

April 15-17 (three nights)

A1 northbound between Little Paxton and Buckden, lane 2 closed

A1 southbound between junction 15 and junction 14, lanes 4,3 and 2 closed

A14 eastbound between junction 19 and junction 20, lane 2 closed

A14 eastbound between junction 29 and junction 30, lane 3 and 2 closed

M11 northbound between junction 13 and junction 14, lane 2 closed

April 16-17 (two nights)

A14 westbound between junction 30 and junction 29, lane 1 closed

A14 westbound between junction 28 and junction 27, lane 1 closed

A10 northbound, lane 1 closed

A10 southbound, lane 2 closed

A47 in various locations: vegetation works

Works to spray vegetation on the A47 in various locations started on Monday 8 April, weeknights only, with working hours on 9pm to 6am. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.