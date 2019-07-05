M11: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the M11 in various locations continues Monday 8 July, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work lane closures will be in place.

M11: gully clearance and drainage repairs

Work to sweep and repair drains on M11 in various locations continues Monday 8 July, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

M11 between junctions 11, Westfield Interchange and 13, Coton Interchange: drainage surveys

Drainage survey works on M11 between junction 11, Westfield Interchange and junction 13, Coton Interchange continues Monday 8 July, with working hours of 9pm to 5am, weeknights only. During this work lane twoclosures will be in place.

M40 junctions 1 to 15: routine maintenance

Routine maintenance works include maintenance of slip roads and through junctions with two lanes. Works include sweeping, drainage cleaning, litter picking, vegetation cutting, white lining, street lighting maintenance, defect repair (including street lighting defects), inspection of the assets including structures, and safety fence repair.

These works will continue until early September, over subsequent nights from 8pm, with planned re-opening times 7am on weeknights and 8am on weekends

On Monday 8 and Tuesday 9 July, there will be a closure of lanes one and two of the M40 northbound between junctions 3 and5, along with the following slip roads northbound exit and entry slips at junction 4; the northbound entry slip from A404 onto the M40

The diversions will be as follows: Exit slip: continue to travel northbound along the M40 and leave at junction 5. Turn right and right again onto the southbound carriageway and leave at junction 4. Entry slip: continue around junction 4 roundabout to join the M40 southbound and leave at junction 2 exit slip. Travel right around the roundabout onto the northbound carriageway back to junction 4.

Dedicated A404 entry slip: continue to junction 4 roundabout, travel around it onto the M40 southbound at junction 2 exit slip. Travel right around the roundabout onto northbound carriageway, back to junction 4.

On Tuesday 9 and Wednesdy 10 July, there will be a closure of lanes one and two of the M40 southbound between junctions 5 and 3, along with the southbound exit and entry slip at junction 4.

The diversions will be as follows: Exit slip: continue to travel southbound along the M40 and leave at junction 2 exit slip. Travel right around the roundabout onto M40 the northbound carriageway, then leave at junction 4.

Entry slip: continue around junction 4 roundabout to join the M40 northbound and leave at junction 5 exit slip. Turn right and right again onto M40 southbound and travel back to junction 4

On Wednesday 10 and Thursday 11 July, there will be a closure of lanes one and two of the M40 northbound carriageway between junctions 4 and 6, along with the northbound exit and entry slip at junction 5

The diversions will be as follows: Exit slip: continue to travel northbound along the M40 and leave at junction 6 exit slip. Turn right and right again onto the M40 southbound and leave at junction 5.

Entry slip: join the M40 southbound and leave the M40 at junction 4 exit slip. Travel right around the roundabout onto the M40 northbound carriageway back to junction 5.

On Thursday 11 and Friday 12 July there will be a closure of lanes one and two of the M40 southbound between junctions 6 and 4, along with the southbound exit and entry slip at junction 5.

The diversions will be as follows: Exit slip: continue to travel southbound along the M40 and leave at junction 4 exit slip. Travel right around the roundabout onto the M40 northbound carriageway and leave at junction 5.

Entry slip: join the M40 northbound and leave at junction 6 exit slip. Turn right and right again onto the M40 southbound and travel back to junction 5.

On Friday 12 and Saturday 13 July, there will be a closure of lanes one and two of the M40 southbound between junctions 5 and 7, along with the southbound exit and entry slip at junction 6.

The diversions will be as follows: Exit slip: continue to travel northbound along the M40 and leave at junction 7 exit slip. Turn right and right again onto the M40 southbound carriageway and leave at junction 6.

Entry slip: join the M40 southbound and leave at junction 5 exit slip. Turn right and right again onto the M40 northbound carriageway and travel back to junction 6.

A1: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A1 in various locations continues on Monday 8 July, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

A11 Wymondham junction, Tuttles Lane to Spooner Row junction: thermal patching

Work to repair sections of the road surface on the A11 southbound from Tattles Lane, Wymondham junction to Spooner Row junction, starts this week, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work, single lane closures will be in place.

A11: B1111 slip road resurfacing

Works to improve the running surface of the slip roads. Work starts Monday 8 July with working hours of 8pm to 6am. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via A14 and A134.

A11 Chippenham exit and entry slip resurfacing

Replacement of the existing road surface, road markings and vehicle restraint systems. Works begin on Friday 12 July 8pm to 6am for eight nights. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via B1085, Newmarket Road, Turnpike Road and B1085.

A12 northbound junction 19 to 20: Road surface repair

Continued work to repair damaged road surface working hours 9pm to 5am for a fortnight. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via A130, A131 and A120.

A12: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A12 in various locations continues on Monday 8 July, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A12: gully clearance and drainage repairs

Work to clean drainage gullies on A12 in various Locations continues on Monday 8 July, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

A12 junction 29 Crown Interchange: drainage and geotechnical survey works

Drainage and geotechnical survey works on the A12 junction 29 Crown Interchange, continue on Monday 8 July, lasting five weeks, with working hours of 9pm to 5am, weeknights only. During this work a full closure will be in place on the A12 northbound between junction 27 and junction 29.

A14: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A14 in various locations continues on Monday 8 July, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A14: gully clearance and drainage repairs

Work to clean drainage gullies on A14 in various locations continues on Monday 8 July, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A14 westbound between junctions 50 and 49, Stowmarket: resurfacing

Woks to resurface, re-line and lay kerbs on the westbound A14 between junctions 50 and 49 continues this week, working from 8pm to 6am on weeknights only. A clearly signed diversion route will be in place via A1120 and Gripping Way/A1308.

A14 between junction 36, Nine Mile Hill and junction 37, Newmarket: drainage surveys

Drainage survey works on A14 between junction 36, Nine Mile Hill and junction 37, Newmarket will continue next week starting Monday 8 July, lasting five nights, with working hours of 8pm and 6am. During this work lanes two and three will be closed.

A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire: major improvements

Construction work on the new A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon scheme is underway. We are currently carrying out a variety of tasks for which we need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated. A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures.

For this week, the planned closures are:

Full closures

Monday 8 to Thursday 11 July (four nights)

A1 northbound between Buckden and Alconbury

Vehicles will travel east on the A428, north on the A1198, west on the A14 and then north on the A14 link road to re-join the A1

A1 southbound between Alconbury and Buckden

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A14 link road, then east on the A14, south on the A1198 and west on the A428 to re-join the A1

A428 eastbound Madingley to A14 eastbound Milton junction 33

Motorway traffic will travel south on the M11, east on A505 and north on A11 to re-join the A14. Non motorway traffic will be diverted on local roads through Cambridge.

M11 junction 14 exit slip

A14 westbound between Six Mile Bottom junction 36 and Girton junction 31

Motorway traffic will travel south on the A11, west on the A505 and then north on the M11. Non motorway traffic will diverted on local roads through Cambridge

Thursday 11 July

Dry Drayton Road

Friday 12 July

A14 eastbound Histon junction 32 exit slip

A1 northbound between Brampton Hut and Alconbury

Vehicles will be diverted east at Brampton Hut on the A14, then north on the A14 link to re-join the A1

A1 southbound between Alconbury and Brampton Hut

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A14 link road, then east on the A14 to re-join the A1 at Brampton Hut

Friday 12 July 9pm to Sunday 14 July midday

Hinchingbrooke Park Road

Friday 12 July 9pm to Sunday 14 July 5pm

Dry Drayton Road

Friday 12 July 9pm to Sunday 14 July 7pm

A1198 Ermine Street

Vehicles travelling east on the A14 will continue to junction 32 (Histon) to join the westbound A428 to Caxton Gibbet. Vehicles travelling east along the A428 will join the westbound A14 at junction 32 (Histon).

Sunday 14 July

A14 eastbound between St Ives junction 26 and Girton junction 31

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198 at Godmanchester then east on the A428 to re-join the A14 at Girton

Lane closures

Monday 8 to Tuesday 9 July

A14 westbound between junction 22 and junction 21, lane one closed

A14 westbound between junction 23 and junction 24, lane one closed

A14 eastbound between junction 24 and junction 23, lane one closed

Brampton Hut gyratory, outer lane closure

Monday 8 to Friday 12 July

A1 southbound between junction 15 and junction 14, lanes two, three and four closed

A14 Milton junction 33 gyratory, lane one closed

Monday 8 to Thursday 11 July

A1 northbound between Little Paxton and Buckden, lane two closed

A14 westbound between junction 37 and junction 36, lanes two and three closed

A428 eastbound between Hardwick and Madingley, lane two closed

A14 eastbound junction 31 exit slip, lane one closed

Friday 12 July

A1 northbound between Brampton village and Brampton Hut, lane two closed

A14 westbound between junction 29 and junction 28, lane one closed

Sunday 14 July

M11 northbound between junction 13 and junction 14, lane two closed

As part of our work to upgrade the A14, we are widening the bridge over the guided busway near Histon. To progress this work safely, the busway route and cycle path under the bridge have been closed for the past week and a half to prepare for this by installing sheet piling. The widening work is planned to happen later this month and throughout the summer school holidays.

We were going to complete this phase of work by the end of the week and reopen the busway and cycle path but we have met an unexpected obstruction in the ground, which means that the sheet piling is taking longer than anticipated to complete.

As a result, the current phase of work needs to be extended for another two weeks and we will not be able to reopen the busway and cycle path next week as anticipated. Instead, we will now continue with this essential work as quickly as we safely can and hope to reopen the busway and cycle path by 30 August, which is earlier than originally planned for this phase.

The bus route going into Cambridge (southbound) between Histon and Orchard Park East is diverted during the closure. People travelling into Cambridge from Histon can board diverted services from the stop on Cambridge Road. More information is available on the Stagecoach and Whippet websites.

Cambridgeshire County Council has a clearly signed diversion route for people using the guided busway cycle path during the bridge work, which takes people via Cambridge Road (Impington), B1049/A14 roundabout, Histon Road, Kings Hedges Road and back on the Orchard Park busway path.

For more information about this scheme, visit https://highwaysengland.co.uk/a14-cambridge-to-huntingdon-improvement-scheme-home/ , or stay updated by following us on https://twitter.com/a14c2h and https://en-gb.facebook.com/A14C2H/.