Advice about closed lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated. Diversion signs will be in place for closures.

For this week, the planned closures are:

Full closures

Monday 27 July 9.30am to Sunday 2 August 6pm

• A1307 east & west bound between Buckingway roundabout, Swavesey and

Robins Lane, Lolworth

Vehicles will be diverted via the A14 and the Bar Hill junction.

Monday 27 to Friday 31 (five nights)

• A1 northbound Brampton Hut exit slip

Vehicles will be diverted north to Alconbury to then use A1 southbound and

either continue south or exit for access to Brampton Hut roundabout

• A1 northbound Brampton Hut entry slip

Vehicles will be diverted east along A141 and then north at Spittals

roundabout to the A1307 spur road to re-join the A1 northbound at Alconbury

• A141 eastbound link New Ellington junction 21 to Brampton Hut roundabout

Vehicles will be diverted east on the A605 at junction 13 then south on the

A1(M) to the A605 to re-join the A14 at junction 21

Monday 27 to Tuesday 28 (two nights)

• A141 westbound Brampton Interchange junction 22 to New Ellington junction

20

Vehicles will be diverted onto A1(M) northbound, to A605 westbound and join

the A14 at Thrapston junction 13

Monday 27 (one night)

• A14 westbound to westbound link Girton junction 31

Vehicles will be diverted to continue on A428 westbound then north on A1198

to re-join the A14 at Godmanchester junction 23

Wednesday 20 to Friday 31 (three nights)

• A14 eastbound Milton junction 33 exit slip

Vehicles will be signposted to leave the A14 at junction 32 for access to Milton

or to continue to junction 34 for access to Cambridge

• A10 northbound from Milton junction 33

Vehicles will be diverted onto A14 westbound, exit at Histon junction 32,

B1049 Bridge Road, Impington Lane, Burgoynes Road, Milton Road and Butt

Lane to access Milton or the A10

• A10 southbound approach to Milton junction 33

Vehicles will be diverted via Butt Lane, Milton Road, Burgoynes Road,

Impington Lane, B1049 Bridge Road and Kings Hedges Road to access

Cambridge

Wednesday 29 to Thursday 30 (two nights)

• A14 westbound Girton junction 31 to A428 westbound Madingley

Vehicles will be diverted to continue on A14 westbound, exit at Swavesey

junction 24b for A1307 then south on A1198 at Godmanchester to continue on

A428 westbound

Thursday 30 to Friday 31 (two nights)

• A428 eastbound Madingley to A14 eastbound Histon junction 32

Motorway traffic will travel south on the M11, east on A505 and north on A11

to re-join the A14. Non motorway traffic will be diverted on local roads through

Cambridge.

Friday 31 (one night)

• A14 westbound to westbound link Girton junction 31

Vehicles will be diverted to continue on A428 westbound then north on A1198

to re-join the A14 at Godmanchester junction 23

Saturday 1 August (one night) 9pm – 8am

• Brampton Road B1514 between station car park and Edison Bell Way

Vehicles on the Huntingdon town centre side will be diverted onto the ring

road, St Peters Road to A141 west to Brampton / Brampton Racecourse

junction and into Brampton via B1514. Vehicles on the Brampton side of the

closure will follow this diversion in reverse.

For more information about this scheme, visit: www.highwaysengland.co.uk.