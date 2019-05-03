M11, various locations: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the M11 in various locations starts Tuesday 7 May, week nights only, with working hours between 9pm and 6am. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

M11 junction 6, Epping/M25 to junction 8, Bishops Stortford/Stansted Airport: thermal patching

Work to repair sections of the road surface on the M11 in both directions between junction 6, Epping/M25 and junction 8, Bishops Stortford/Stansted Airport starts Tuesday 7 May, lasting four nights, with working hours of 9pm to 6am. During this work, single lane closures will be in place.

M1 southbound Toddington services and Hemel Hempstead: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the M1 southbound at Toddington Services and Hemel Hempstead starts on Tuesday 7 May, lasting four nights, with working hours of 9pm to 6am. During this work single lane closures will be in place.

A1(M) northbound exit slip at junction 7, Stevenage South: signage and lining renewal

Work to renew the signage and lining on the A1(M) northbound exit slip at junction 7, Stevenage South starts Friday 10 May, lasting one night, with working hours of 9pm to 6am. During this work a total closure of the exit slip will be in place.

A1 in various locations: weed spraying

Weed spraying works on the A1 starts Tuesday 7 May, lasting four nights, with working hours of 9pm to 6am. During this work, single lane closures will be in place.

A11, various locations: safety barrier repairs

Works to repair safety barriers on the A11 in various locations starts Tuesday 7 May, lasting four nights, with working hours of 9pm to 6am. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

A11, various locations: gully clearance

Work to clean drainage gullies on the A11 in various locations starts Tuesday 7 May, lasting four nights, with working hours of 9pm to 6am. During this work, mobile lane closures will be in place.

A12, various locations: safety barrier repairs

Works to repair safety barriers on the A12 in various locations starts Tuesday 7 May, lasting four nights, with working hours between 9pm and 6am. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

A14, various locations: safety barrier repairs

Works to repair safety barriers on the A14 in various locations starts Tuesday 7 May, week nights only, with working hours between 9pm and 6am. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

A14, various locations: gully clearance

Work to clean drainage gullies on the A14 in various locations starts Tuesday 7 May, lasting four nights, with working hours of 9pm to 6am. During this work, mobile lane closures will be in place.

A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire: major improvements

Construction work on the new A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon scheme is underway. We are currently carrying out a variety of tasks for which we need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated. A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures.

For this week, the planned closures are:

Full closures

Tuesday 7 to Friday 10 May (four nights):

A1 northbound between Buckden and Alconbury

Vehicles will travel east on the A428, north on the A1198, west on the A14 and then north on the A14 link road to re-join the A1

A1 southbound between Alconbury and Buckden

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A14 link road, then east on the A14, south on the A1198 and west on the A428 to re-join the A1

A14 eastbound between Ellington junction 20 and Brampton Hut junction 21

Vehicles will be diverted east on the A605 then south on the A1(M) to the A605 to re-join the A14 at junction 21.

Non-motorway traffic will be diverted east at Wooley Hill, then north on Ellington Road and Wooley Road to re-join the A14.

A14 westbound between Brampton Hut junction 21and Ellington junction 20

Vehicles will be diverted north on the A1(M) then travel west on the A605 to re-join the A14 at junction 13

Non-motorway traffic west at Wooley Road, south on Ellington Road and west at Wooley Hill to re-join the A14

Tuesday 7 to Thursday 9 May (three nights):

A428 eastbound Madingley to A14 eastbound Milton junction 33

Motorway traffic will travel south on the M11, east on A505 and north on A11 to re-join the A14. Non-motorway traffic will be diverted on local roads through Cambridge.

M11 junction 14 exit slip

A14 westbound between Six Mile Bottom junction 36 and Girton junction 31

Motorway traffic will travel south on the A11, west on the A505 and then north on the M11.

Non-motorway traffic will diverted on local roads through Cambridge

Tuesday 7 May (one night):

Dry Drayton bridge

Friday 10 to Sunday 12 May (three nights):

A14 eastbound St Ives junction 26 to Girton junction 31

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198 at junction 24, then east on the A428 to re-join the A14.

Saturday 11 May 7am to Sunday 12 May 7pm:

Potton Road

Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 May, 7am to 6pm:

Dry Drayton Road, Oakington

Lane closures:

Tuesday 7 to Friday 10 May (four nights):

A1 northbound between Little Paxton and Buckden, lane two closed

A1 southbound between junction 15 and junction 14, lanes two, three and four closed

A14 eastbound between junction 19 and junction 20, lane two closed

A14 westbound between junction 22 and junction 21, lane one closed

Tuesday 7 to Thursday 9 May (three nights):

A14 westbound between junction 37 and junction 36, lanes two and three closed

A428 eastbound between Hardwick and Madingley, lane two closed

A14 eastbound junction 31 exit slip, lane one closed

Friday 10 to Sunday 12 May (three nights):

A14 eastbound between junction 25 and junction 26, lane two closed

A47, various locations: safety barrier repairs

Works to repair safety barriers on the A47 in various locations starts Tuesday 7 May, lasting four nights, with working hours of 9pm to 6am. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

A120 Hare Green roundabout, Harwich Road, Essex: safety improvements

Work to construct a new roundabout on the A120 continues this week. The A120 will be closed in both directions from the junction with the A133 and Horsley Cross roundabout between 9pm and 5am from Tuesday 7 May for four nights. Signed diversion will be in place via the A133, B1033 and B1035.

The junction between the A120 and Park Road has been closed to allow construction of the new left-in, left-out junction layout. Signed local diversion routes are in place.

The Harwich Road junction with the A120 and the central reserve gap by Park Road are now closed.

A428, westbound duals: thermal patching and gully repairs

Work to repair sections of the road surface and drainage gullies on the A428 westbound starts Tuesday 7 May, lasting four nights, with working hours of 8pm to 6am. During this work, single lane closures will be in place.