M1: litter picking

Litter picking of the M1 in various locations will occur this week, with working hours of 9am to 5pm, weekdays only. During this work, a closure of the hard shoulder will be in place.

M11: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the M11 in various locations will occur this week, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

M11: gully clearance and drainage repairs

Work to clear drainage gullies and repair drainage systems of the M11, will occur in various locations this week, with working hours of 9pm to 6am. During this work, static lane closures will be in place.

M11 junction 6, Theydon Interchange to junction 8, Stansted Airport: thermal patching

Work to repair sections of the road surface on the M11 in both directions between junction 6, Theydon Interchange and junction 8, Stansted Airport continues this week, with working hours of 9pm to 6am. During this work, multiple lane closures will be in place.

A1 between junctions 6, Welwyn and 9, Letchworth: thermal patching

Work to repair sections of the road surface on the A1 in both directions between junctions 6, Welwyn and 9, Letchworth starts Wednesday 29 May, lasting three nights, with working hours of 8pm to 6am. During this work, static lane closures will be in place.

A1(M): litter picking

Litter picking of the A1(M) in various locations will occur this week, with working hours of 9am to 5pm, weekdays only. During this work, a closure of the hard shoulder will be in place.

A1: vegetation works

Vegetation works including weed spraying, grass cutting and tree trimming in various locations of the A1 continues this week, with working hours of 8pm to 6am. During this work, single lane closures will be in place.

A11: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A11 in various locations will occur this week, with working hours of 8pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A12: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A12 in various locations will occur this week, with working hours of 8pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A14: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A14 in various locations will occur this week, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A14 between junctions 13, Thrapston and 21, Huntingdon: grass cutting

Grass cutting works on the verges of the A14, in both directions, between Thrapston and Huntingdon starts Tuesday 28 May, lasting three nights, with working hours of 8pm to 6am. During this work, mobile lane closures will be in place.

A14: gully clearance and drainage repairs

Work to clear drainage gullies and repair drainage systems on the A14 in various locations will occur this week, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire: major improvements

Construction work on the new A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon scheme is underway. We are currently carrying out a variety of tasks for which we need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated. A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures.

For this week, the planned closures are:

Full closures:

Tuesday 28 to Friday 31 (four nights)

A14 eastbound between Ellington junction 20 and Brampton Hut junction 21

Vehicles will be diverted east on the A605 then south on the A1(M) to the A605 to re-join the A14 at junction 21.

A14 westbound between Brampton Hut junction 21 and Ellington junction 20

Vehicles will be diverted north on the A1(M) then travel west on the A605 to re-join the A14 at junction 13.

Tuesday 28 (one night)

M11 northbound junction 14 to A14 westbound Dry Drayton junction 30

Vehicles will be diverted west on the A428 then north on the A1198 to re-join the A14 at Godmanchester.

Wednesday 29 (one night)

A14 eastbound between Dry Drayton junction 30 and Girton junction 31

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198 at Godmanchester then east on the A428 to re-join the A14 at Girton

A1307 Huntingdon Road inbound

Thursday 30 (one night)

M11 northbound junction 14 to A14 westbound Dry Drayton junction 30

Vehicles will be diverted west on the A428 then north on the A1198 to re-join the A14 at Godmanchester.

Friday 31 (one night)

A14 eastbound between Dry Drayton junction 30 and Girton junction 31

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198 at Godmanchester then east on the A428 to re-join the A14 at Girton

A1307 Huntingdon Road inbound

Friday 31 May 9pm to Monday 3 June 5am

Bar Hill junction 29 overbridge - Inbound to Bar Hill

Vehicles wishing to access Bar Hill from A14 eastbound and Longstanton will be diverted to Dry Drayton junction 30 to return on the westbound carriageway.

Saturday 1 7am to Sunday 2 7pm

Offord Road

Saturday 1 to Sunday 2 (two nights)

A14 eastbound between St Ives junction 26 and Swavesey junction 28

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198 at Godmanchester then east on the A428 to re-join the A14 at Girton

Lane closures

Tuesday 27 to Friday 31 (four nights)

A14 eastbound between junction 19 and junction 20, lane 2 closed

A14 westbound between junction 22 and junction 21, lane 1 closed

Tuesday 27 (one night)

M11 northbound between junction 13 and junction 14, lane 2 closed

Wednesday 28 (one night)

A14 eastbound between junction 28 and junction 30, lane 3 and 2 closed

Thursday 29 (one night)

M11 northbound between junction 13 and junction 14, lane 2 closed

Friday 30 (one night)

A14 eastbound between junction 28 and junction 30, lane 3 and 2 closed

Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 (two nights)

A14 eastbound between junction 24 and junction 26, lane 2 closed

A120 Hare Green roundabout, Harwich Road, Essex: safety improvements

Work to construct a new roundabout on the A120 continues this week. The A120 will be closed east and westbound between the junction with the A133 to Horsley Cross roundabout between 9pm and 5am from Tuesday 28 May lasting four nights. A signed diversion will be in place via the A133, B1033 and B1035. Please note there will be temporary traffic signals on the B1035.

The A120 Park Road junction has been closed to allow construction of the new left-in, left-out junction layout. Signed local diversion routes are in place.

The Harwich Road junction with the A120 and the central reserve gap by Park Road are now closed.

A120: gully clearance and drainage repairs

Work to clear drainage gullies and repair drainage systems of the A120, will occur in various locations this week, with working hours of 9pm to 6am. During this work, static lane closures will be in place.

A120 between Braintree and Harwich: grass cutting

Grass cutting works on the verges of the A120, in both directions, between Braintree and Harwich starts Tuesday 28 May, lasting three nights, with working hours of 8pm to 6am. During this work, mobile lane closures will be in place.

A421, Castle Mill viaduct: joint replacement

Work to replace the bridge joints at Castle Mill on the A421 will start on Tuesday 28 May for approximately four weeks.

A full closure of the A421 westbound between the Black Cat Roundabout and Cardington Interchange will be in place on Tuesday 28 May for one night, with working hours of 8pm to 6am. Traffic will be diverted via A1 south and A603 west.

We will also use the above closure to complete thermal patching repairs between Black Cat Roundabout and the Cardington Interchange.

A full closure of the A421 eastbound between the Cardington Interchange and the Renhold junction will be in place for five weeknights from Wednesday 29 May, with working hours of 8pm to 6am. Traffic will be diverted via A6, A507 and A1.

A414, St Albans: grass cutting

Grass cutting works on the verges of the A414, in both directions, starts Tuesday 28 May, lasting two nights, with working hours of 8pm to 6am. Impact protection vehicles will be used to facilitate this work.