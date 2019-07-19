M1 junction junction 9, Friars Wash and Dunstable Road roundabouts: carriageway surveys, repairs and road markings/studs

Work to renew road markings, replace road studs, and carry out carriageway surveys and repairs on the M1 roundabouts at junction 9 in various locations starts on Monday 22 July, weeknights only, with working hours of 9pm to 5am. Works coming up this week will include:

Monday 22 July: Friars Wash roundabout will be closed in two halves via lane closures on the A5183 and two-way lights controlling traffic around the gyratory. The M1 northbound exit and entry slip roads will be closed with traffic diverted on to the next junction to continue their journey. Watery Lane will also be closed by Friars Wash roundabout with local traffic diverted via Watery Lane, Annables lane, The Common, A1081 through Harpenden, B487 Redbourn Lane and A5183 Dunstable Road (and vice versa)

Tuesday 23 July: Dunstable Road roundabout will be closed in two halves via lane closures on the A5183 and two-way lights controlling traffic around the gyratory. The M1 southbound exit and entry slip roads will also be closed with traffic diverted on to the next junction to continue their journey.

Wednesday 24 and Thursday 25 July: A full closure of the A5183 between Friars Wash roundabout and Dunstable Road roundabout will be in place with traffic diverted on to the M1 to turnaround at the next junction to continue their journey. Non-motorway traffic will be directed to take the A5183, B4540, A1081 through Harpenden, B487 Redbourn Lane and A5813 Dunstable Road (and vice versa)

Friday 26 July: The M1 southbound entry slip road will be closed with traffic diverted on to the northbound carriageway to turnaround at junction 10. Closure of lanes 1 and 2 of the M1 southbound past the entry slip will also be in place to facilitate the work.

M11 in various locations: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the M11 in various locations continues Monday 22 July, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work lane closures will be in place.

M11 in various locations: gully clearance and drainage repairs

Work to sweep and repair drains on M11 on hard shoulders and various locations continues Monday 22 July, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

M11 between junctions 11, Westfield Interchange and 13, Coton Interchange: drainage surveys

Drainage survey works on M11 between junction 11, Westfield Interchange and junction 13, Coton Interchange continues Monday 22 July, with working hours of 9pm to 5am, weeknights only. During this work lane two closures will be in place.

M40 junctions 1 to 15: routine maintenance

Routine maintenance works include maintenance of slip roads and through junctions with two lanes. Works include sweeping, drainage cleaning, litter picking, vegetation cutting, white lining, street lighting maintenance, defect repair (including street lighting defects), inspection of the assets including structures, and safety fence repair.

These works will continue until early September, over subsequent nights from 8pm, with planned re-opening times 7am on weeknights and 8am on weekends

On Monday 22 to Tuesday 23 July, there will be a closure of lanes one and two of the M40 northbound between junctions 7 and 9, along with the northbound exit and entry slip at junction 8A, due to maintenance works

The diversions will be as follows:

Exit slip - continue to travel northbound along the M40 and leave at junction 9. Travel right around the roundabout onto the M40 southbound and leave at Junction 8A.

Entry slip - join the M40 southbound leave at junction 6 exit slip. Turn right and right again onto the M40 northbound and travel back to junction 8A.

On Tuesday 23 to Wednesday 24 July, there will be a closure of lanes one and two of the M40 southbound between junctions 9 and 7, along with the southbound exit and entry slip at junction 8A, due to maintenance works.

The diversions will be as follows:

Exit slip - continue to travel southbound along the M40 and leave at junction 6 exit slip. Turn right and right again onto M40 northbound and leave at Junction 8A exit slip

Entry slip - travel west on the A418 and then turn left to join the A40 south and travel to the M40 junction 8 and join the M40.

On Wednesday 24 to Thursday 25 July, there will be a closure of lanes one and two of the M40 northbound carriageway between junctions 8A and 10, along with the northbound entry slip at junction 9 due to maintenance works.

The diversions will be as follows:

Exit slip - continue to travel northbound and leave at junction 10 exit slip. Turn right at the first roundabout & then at the junction join the M40 southbound and leave at junction 9 exit slip

Entry slip - continue around junction 9 roundabout to join the M40 southbound and leave the M40 at junction 8A exit slip. Turn right at the first roundabout and right at the next roundabout to join the M40 northbound the travel back to junction 9.

On Thursday 25 to Friday 26 July, there will be a closure of lanes one and two of the M40 southbound between junctions 10 and 8A, along with the southbound exit and entry slip at junction 9, due to maintenance works.

The diversions will be as follows:

Exit slip traffic - continue to travel southbound along the M40 and leave at junction 8A exit slip. Turn right at the first roundabout and right at the next roundabout to join the M40 northbound leave at junction 9 exit slip

Entry slip traffic - continue around junction 9 roundabout to join the M40 northbound and leave the M40 at junction 10 exit slip. Turn right at the first roundabout & then at the junction join the M40 southbound and travel back to junction 9.

On Friday 26 to Saturday 27July, there will be a closure of lanes one and two of the M40 northbound between junctions 9 and 10, along with the northbound exit and entry slip at junction 10, due to maintenance works.

The diversions will be as follows:

Exit slip - continue to travel northbound along the M40 and leave at junction 11 exit slip. Travel right around the roundabout onto the M40 southbound and leave at junction 10 exit slip.

Entry slip - continue around junction 10 roundabout to travel over the M40, join the M40 southbound at the junction and leave at junction 9 exit slip. Travel right around the roundabout to join the M40 northbound back to junction 10.

A1 in various loctions: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A1 in various locations continues Monday 22 July, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

A11 in various locations: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A11 in various locations starts Monday 22 July, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

A11 both directions Watton Road junction: thermal patching

Work to repair sections of the road surface on the A11 both directions near Watton Road junction, continues Monday 22 July, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work, single lane closures will be in place.

A11 Roudham Heath to Attleborough: carriageway surveys and resurfacing

Works to repair sections of the road surface and carry out surveys on the A11 between Roudham Heath and Attleborough, in both directions, continues Monday 22 July, with working hours of 8pm to 6am. An overview of the works and associated impacts are listed below.

Monday 22 to Friday 26 July- a full closure of the A11 northbound from the A1075 roundabout in Thetford, to London Road roundabout in Attleborough.

Monday 29 to Wednesday 31 July- southbound lane closures between Attleborough and Roudham Heath.

Thursday 1 August to Friday 9 August- a full closure of the A11 southbound from London Road roundabout, Attleborough to High Bridgham Road.

A12 northbound junction 19 to 20: Road surface repair

Continued work to repair damaged road surface working hours 9pm to 5am for a fortnight. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via A130, A131 and A120.

A11 Chippenham northbound exit slip: Vehicle restraint system alterations

Alterations to the vehicle restraint system on the slip road. Works begin on Tuesday 23 July 8pm to 6am for1 night. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via B1085, Newmarket Road, Turnpike Road and B1085.

A12 in various locations: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A12 in various locations continues Monday 22 July, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A12 in various locations: gully clearance and drainage repairs

Work to clean drainage gullies on A12 in various locations continues Monday 22 July, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

A12 junction 29 Crown Interchange: drainage and geotechnical survey works

Drainage and geotechnical survey work on the A12 junction 29 Crown Interchange, continue Monday 22 July, with working hours of 9pm to 5am, weeknights only. During this work a full closure will be in place on the A12 northbound between junction 27 and junction 29.

A12 junction 20b to junction 22 Hatfield Peverel: Road surface repair

Work to improve the carriageway surface working hours 9pm to 5am for a fortnight. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via between junction 19 and 25 also A a120 diversion between Braintree A131 and A12.

A14 in various locations: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A14 in various locations continues Monday 22 July, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A14 in various locations: gully clearance and drainage repairs

Work to clean drainage gullies and carry out repairs on A14 in various locations continues Monday 22 July, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A14 westbound between junctions 45 to 44: resurfacing

Works to resurface damaged sections of road surface between the 2 junctions on the A14 westbound. A clearly signed diversion will be in place from junction 51 to A140 North Scole, A143 West to Bury St Edmunds and rejoin A14 at junction 43.

A14 between junction 36, Nine Mile Hill and junction 38: drainage surveys

Drainage survey works on A14 between junction 36 Nine Mile Hill and junction 38, will continue Monday 22 July, lasting five nights, with working hours of 8pm and 6am. During this work lanes two and three will be closed.

A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire: major improvements

Construction work on the new A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon scheme is underway. We are currently carrying out a variety of tasks for which we need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated. A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures.

For this week, the planned closures are:

Full closures

Monday 22 to Sunday 28 (seven nights)

A14 Milton junction 33 gyratory eastern side (between eastbound entry slip and westbound exit slip)

Monday 22 to Friday 26 (five nights)

A14 eastbound between Ellington junction 20 and Brampton Hut junction 21

Vehicles will be diverted east on the A605 then south on the A1(M) to the A605 to re-join the A14 at junction 21.

A428 eastbound Madingley to A14 eastbound Milton junction 33

Motorway traffic will travel south on the M11, east on A505 and north on A11 to re-join the A14. Non motorway traffic will be diverted on local roads through Cambridge.

M11 junction 14 exit slip

A14 westbound between Six Mile Bottom junction 36 and Girton junction 31

Motorway traffic will travel south on the A11, west on the A505 and then north on the M11.

Non motorway traffic will diverted on local roads through Cambridge

Monday 22 to Thursday 25 (four nights)

A1 northbound between Buckden and Alconbury

Vehicles will travel east on the A428, north on the A1198, west on the A14 and then north on the A14 link road to re-join the A1

Monday 22 to Wednesday 24 (three nights)

A1 southbound between Alconbury and Buckden

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A14 link road, then east on the A14, south on the A1198 and west on the A428 to re-join the A1

Thursday 25 to Friday 26 (two nights)

A1 southbound between Alconbury and Brampton Hut

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A14 link road, then east on the A14 to re-join the A1 at Brampton Hut

Buckden Road/Brampton Road

Vehicles wishing to exit Brampton village will need to use junction 22 of the A14 and Brampton Hut to travel on the A1 southbound

Friday 26 (one night)

A1 northbound between Brampton Hut and Alconbury

Vehicles will be diverted east at Brampton Hut on the A14, then north on the A14 link to re-join the A1

A14 westbound Bar Hill junction 29 exit slip

Vehicles will be diverted to Swavesey junction 28 to return on the eastbound carriageway

Friday 26 9pm to Monday 29 5am

A14 eastbound Histon junction 32 entry slip

Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 7am to 7pm

A1198 Ermine Street

Vehicles wishing to travel south will be diverted east on the A14 to Histon junction 32, where they can join the A14 westbound and the A428 to re-join the A1198 at Caxton Gibbet.

Vehicles wishing to travel north will follow this diversion in reverse.

Saturday 27 to Sunday 28 (two nights)

A14 eastbound St Ives junction 26 to M11 southbound junction 14

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198, then east on the A428 to re-join the A14 eastbound or continue on the A1303 to re-join the M11 southbound

A1307 Huntingdon Road inbound

A14 westbound Swavesey junction 28 between exit and entry slips

Vehicles will be diverted via an 'up and over' using the exit and entry slip to re-join the A14 westbound

Lane closures

Monday 22 to Friday 26 (five nights)

A1 southbound between junction 15 and junction 14, lanes 4,3 and 2 closed

A14 eastbound between junction 19 and junction 20, lane 1 closed

A14 eastbound between junction 28 and junction 30, lane 2 closed

A14 westbound between junction 37 and junction 36, lanes 2 and 3 closed

A428 eastbound between Hardwick and Madingley, lane 2 closed

A14 eastbound junction 31 exit slip, lane 1 closed

Monday 22 to Thursday 25 (four nights)

A1 northbound between Little Paxton and Buckden, lane 2 closed

Friday 26 (one night)

A1 northbound between Brampton village and Brampton Hut, lane 1 and 2 closed

Bar Hill Tesco roundabout, part outer ring closure

Saturday 27 to Sunday 28 (two nights)

A14 eastbound between junction 24 and junction 26, lane 2 closed

A14 westbound between junction 29 and junction 28, lane 2 closed

A14 Newmarket road: Abnormal load

A Rolling block will be in operation to escort an abnormal load along the A14. This could cause delays Saturday 27 July and Sunday 28 July

A47 in various locations: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A47 in various locations continues Monday 22 July, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

A47 Gorleston to Hopton: Survey works

Carriageway survey works on A47 between Gorleston and Hopton starts Monday 22 July, with working hours of 8pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work lane two closures will be in place.

A47 East Winch : Survey works

Carriage survey works on A47 at East Winch, starts Monday 22 July, with working hours of 8pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work multiphase traffic lights will be in operation.

A120 Hare Green roundabout, Harwich Road, Essex: safety improvements

Work to construct a new roundabout on the A120 continues this week. The A120 westbound between Horsley Cross roundabout and the A133 junction, as well as Harwich Road between Rectory Lane and the Raven's Green junction will be closed between 8pm and 5am on Monday 22 July. A signed diversion will be in place via the B1029, B1035, B1033 and A133.

The A120 will be closed east and westbound between the A133 junction and Horsley Cross roundabout between 8pm and 5am from Tuesday 23 July for 4 nights. A signed diversion will be in place via the A133, B1033 and B1035.

A120 in various locations: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A120 in various locations continues Monday 22 July, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A120 in various locations: gully clearance and drainage repairs

Work to clean drainage gullies and carry out repairs on A120 in various locations continues Monday 22 July, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.