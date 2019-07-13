M1 junction junction 10, Pepperstock roundabout: carriageway surveys and line marking

Work to renew line markings and carry out carriageway surveys on the M1 roundabouts at junction 9 and 10 in various locations starts on Monday 15 July, weeknights only, with working hours of 9pm to 5am. Works coming up this week will include:

Monday 15 to Wednesday 17 July: The offside lanes on the A1081 New Airport Way approach to junction 10 will be closed with traffic diverted onto the M1 southbound carriageway to turnaround at junction 9, non-motorway traffic will be directed to exit the A1081 onto London Road. Lane closures will also be installed on the roundabout gyratory and the M1 northbound exit slip to facilitate the work.

Thursday 18 to Friday 19 July: The M1 northbound exit slip road will be closed with traffic diverted to turnaround at junction 11 and exit from the southbound carriageway. Lane closures will also be installed on the A1081 New Airport Way approach to junction 10 and the roundabout gyratory to facilitate the work.

M11 in various locations: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the M11 in various locations continues Monday 15 July, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work lane closures will be in place.

M11 in various locations: gully clearance and drainage repairs

Work to sweep and repair drains on M11 on hard shoulders and various locations continues Monday 15 July, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

M11 between junctions 11, Westfield Interchange and 13, Coton Interchange: drainage surveys

Drainage survey works on M11 between junction 11, Westfield Interchange and junction 13, Coton Interchange continues Monday 15 July, with working hours of 9pm to 5am, weeknights only. During this work lane two closures will be in place.

M40 junctions 1 to 15: routine maintenance

Routine maintenance works include maintenance of slip roads and through junctions with two lanes. Works include sweeping, drainage cleaning, litter picking, vegetation cutting, white lining, street lighting maintenance, defect repair (including street lighting defects), inspection of the assets including structures, and safety fence repair.

These works will continue until early September, over subsequent nights from 8pm, with planned re-opening times 7am on weeknights and 8am on weekends

On Monday 15 to Tuesday 16 July, there will be a closure of lanes one and two of the M40 southbound between junctions 7 and 5, along with the southbound exit and entry slip at junction 6, due to drainage works

The diversions will be as follows:

Exit slip - continue to travel southbound along the M40 and leave at junction 5. Turn right and right again onto the northbound carriageway and leave at junction 6.

Entry slip - join the M40 northbound leave at junction 7 exit slip. Turn right and right again onto the M40 southbound and travel back to junction 6.

On Tuesday 16 to Wednesday 17July, there will be a closure of lanes one and two of the M40 northbound between junctions 6 and 8, along with the northbound exit slip at junction 7, due to drainage works.

The diversion will be as follows:

Exit slip - continue to travel northbound along the M40 and leave at junction 8A exit slip. Turn right at the first roundabout and straight on at the second roundabout to follow the A418 towards Aylesbury. Turn right down the A40 to return to junction 7

On Wednesday 17 to Thursday 18 July, there will be a closure of lanes one and two of the M40 southbound carriageway between junctions 8 and 6, along with the southbound entry slip at junction 7 due to drainage works.

The diversions will be as follows:

Entry slip - travel north along the A40 until the junction with the A418 is reached. Turn left onto the A418, at the first roundabout turn left to join the M40 southbound and travel back to junction 7.

On Thursday 18 to Saturday 20 July, there will be the following closures due to drainage works.

Lanes 1 and 2 of the M40 northbound between junctions 7 and 8a

M40 northbound exit Slip at junction 8 onto Oxford Spur

Diversion

Continue to travel northbound along the M40 and leave at junction 8A exit slip. Turn left along the A418 and follow A418 until it joins the A40 northbound.

Lanes 1 and 2 of the M40 southbound between junctions 8a and 7

M40 southbound entry slip Oxford Spur onto junction 8.

Diversion

Leave the A40 at the A418 southbound exit slip and travel east along the A418. Travel to M40 junction 8A and turn right at the second roundabout to join the M40 southbound

A1 in various loctions: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A1 in various locations continues Monday 15 July, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

A11 southbound Wymondham bypass: geotechnical surveys

Geotechnical survey works on A11 southbound between Spooner Row, and Wymondham, begins Monday 15 July, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work, single lane closures will be in place.

A11 in various locations: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A11 in various locations starts Monday 15 July, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

A11 both directions Watton Road junction: thermal patching

Work to repair sections of the road surface on the A11 both directions near Watton Road junction, starts Monday 15 July, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work, single lane closures will be in place.

A11 Chippenham exit and entry slip resurfacing

Replacement of the existing road surface, road markings and vehicle restraint systems. Works begin on Friday 12 July 8pm to 6am for eight nights. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via B1085, Newmarket Road, Turnpike Road and B1085.

A12 northbound junction 19 to 20: Road surface repair

Continued work to repair damaged road surface working hours 9pm to 5am for a fortnight. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via A130, A131 and A120.

A12 in various locations: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A12 in various locations continues Monday 15 July, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A12 in various locations: gully clearance and drainage repairs

Work to clean drainage gullies on A12 in various locations continues Monday 15 July, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

A12 junction 29 Crown Interchange: drainage and geotechnical survey works

Drainage and geotechnical survey work on the A12 junction 29 Crown Interchange, continue Monday 15 July, with working hours of 9pm to 5am, weeknights only. During this work a full closure will be in place on the A12 northbound between junction 27 and junction 29.

A14 in various locations: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A14 in various locations continues Monday 15 July, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A14 in various locations: gully clearance and drainage repairs

Work to clean drainage gullies and carry out repairs on A14 in various locations continues Monday 15 July, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A14 westbound between junctions 45 to 44: resurfacing

Works to resurface damaged sections of road surface between the 2 junctions on the A14 westbound. A clearly signed diversion will be in place from junction 51 to A140 North Scole, A143 West to Bury St Edmunds and rejoin A14 at junction 43.

A14 between junction 36, Nine Mile Hill and junction 38: drainage surveys

Drainage survey works on A14 between junction 36 Nine Mile Hill and junction 38, will continue Monday 15 July, lasting five nights, with working hours of 8pm and 6am. During this work lanes two and three will be closed.

A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire: major improvements

Construction work on the new A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon scheme is underway. We are currently carrying out a variety of tasks for which we need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated. A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures.

For this week, the planned closures are:

Full closures

Monday 15 to Friday 19 (five nights)

A1 northbound between Buckden and Alconbury

Vehicles will travel east on the A428, north on the A1198, west on the A14 and then north on the A14 link road to re-join the A1

A1 southbound between Alconbury and Buckden

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A14 link road, then east on the A14, south on the A1198 and west on the A428 to re-join the A1

A14 eastbound St Ives junction 26 to M11 southbound junction 14

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198, then east on the A428 to re-join the A14 eastbound or continue on the A1303 to re-join the M11 southbound

A1307 Huntingdon Road inbound

Monday 15 to Thursday 18 (four nights)

A14 eastbound Milton junction 33 exit slip

Vehicles will be diverted to exit the A14 at junction 34 and return on the westbound carriageway

Thursday 18 (one night)

A14 eastbound Histon junction 32 entry slip

Friday 19 (one night)

Rusts Lane (underneath A1 viaduct)

Friday 19 9pm to Monday 22 5am

A14 westbound Histon junction 32 entry slip

Vehicles will be diverted east to junction 33 and re-join the A14 westbound

Saturday 20 7am to Sunday 21 7pm

Woolley Road

Friday 21 (one night)

Rusts Lane (underneath A1 viaduct)

Lane closures

Monday 15 to Friday 19 (five nights)

A1 northbound between Little Paxton and Buckden, lane 2 closed

A1 southbound between junction 15 and junction 14, lanes 4,3 and 2 closed

A14 eastbound between junction 20 and junction 21, lane 1 closed

A14 eastbound between junction 24 and junction 26, lane 2 closed

Friday 19 (one night)

A14 Milton junction 33 gyratory, lane 1 closed

A47 in various locations: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A47 in various locations continues Monday 15 July, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

A120 Hare Green roundabout, Harwich Road, Essex: safety improvements

Work to construct a new roundabout on the A120 continues this week. The A120 westbound between Horsley Cross roundabout and the A133 junction, as well as Harwich Road between Rectory Lane and the Raven's Green junction will be closed between 8pm and 5am on Monday 15 July. A signed diversion will be in place via the B1029, B1035, B1033 and A133.

The A120 will be closed east and westbound between the A133 junction and Horsley Cross roundabout between 8pm and 5am from Tuesday 16 July for 4 nights. A signed diversion will be in place via the A133, B1033 and B1035.

A120 in various locations: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A120 in various locations continues Monday 15 July, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A120 in various locations: gully clearance and drainage repairs

Work to clean drainage gullies and carry out repairs on A120 in various locations continues Monday 15 July, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.