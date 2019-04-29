M11 between junction 6, Theydon Interchange (M25) and junction 8, Stansted Airport: thermal patching repairs and gully clearance

Work to repair sections of the carriageway and clean drainage gullies in both directions of the M11 between junction 6, Theydon Interchange (M25) and junction 8, Stanstead Airport starts Monday 29 April, lasting five nights, with working hours of 9pm to 6am. During this work, multiple lane closures will be in place.

A14 and M11, various locations: safety barrier repairs

Works to repair safety barriers on the A14 and M11 in various locations will be in place this week, with working hours of 9pm to 6am. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire: major improvements

Construction work on the new A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon scheme is under way. We are currently carrying out a variety of tasks for which we need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated. A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures.

FULL CLOSURES

April 29-May 3 (five nights)

A1 northbound between Buckden and Alconbury

Vehicles will travel east on the A428, north on the A1198, west on the A14 and then north on the A14 link road to re-join the A1

A1 southbound between Alconbury and Buckden

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A14 link road, then east on the A14, south on the A1198 and west on the A428 to re-join the A1

A14 eastbound between Ellington junction 20 and Brampton Hut junction 21

Vehicles will be diverted east on the A605 then south on the A1(M) to the A605 to re-join the A14 at junction 21.

Non motorway traffic will be diverted east at Wooley Hill, then north on Ellington Road and Wooley Road to re-join the A14.

A14 westbound between Six Mile Bottom junction 36 and Histon junction 32

Motorway traffic will travel south on the A11, west on the A505 and then north on the M11.

Non motorway traffic will diverted on local roads through Cambridge

A14 eastbound Bar Hill junction 29 exit slip

Vehicles wishing to leave the A14 at Bar Hill will need to exit the road at Swavesey junction 28 and return on the A14 westbound

April 29-May 1 (three nights)

A14 eastbound Histon junction 32 to Milton junction 33

Vehicles will be diverted along Kings Hedges Road to re-join the A14

April 29 (one night)

Dry Drayton Road, Oakington

May 1-3 (two nights)

Dry Drayton Road overbridge

LANE CLOSURES

April 29-May 3 (five nights)

A1 northbound between Little Paxton and Buckden, lane 2 closed

A1 southbound between junction 15 and junction 14, lanes 4,3 and 2 closed

A14 eastbound between junction 19 and junction 20, lane 2 closed

A14 westbound between junction 37 and junction 36, lanes 2 and 3 closed

April 29-May 1 (three nights)

A14 eastbound between junction 31 and junction 32, lane 3 and 2 closed

April 29-30 (two nights)

Castle Moat Road, Huntingdon, lane 2 closed

May 1-3 (three nights)

Castle Moat Road, Huntingdon, lane 1 closed

A47, East Winch: thermal patching and gully repairs

Work to repair sections of the road surface and drainage gullies near East Winch, Kings Lynn starts Monday 30 April, lasting five nights, with working hours of 8pm to 6am. During this work, temporary two-way traffic lights will be in place.

A120 and M11: weed spraying

Weed spraying works on the A120 and M11 starts Monday 30 April, lasting five nights, with working hours of 9pm to 6am. During this work, single lane closures will be in place.

A120 Hare Green roundabout, Harwich Road, Essex: safety improvements

Work to construct a new roundabout on the A120 continues this week. Harwich Road will be closed between Rectory Road and the new roundabout overnight between 9pm and 6am from Wednesday 1 to Friday 3 May. A signed diversion will be in place between Frating and Horsley Cross, via the B1029, A133, B1033 and B1035.

The junction between the A120 and Park Road has been closed to allow construction of the new left-in, left-out junction layout. Signed local diversion routes are in place.

The Harwich Road junction with the A120 and the central reserve gap by Park Road are now closed.