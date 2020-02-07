Highways England is currently carrying out a variety of tasks for which it needs to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated.
A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures.
For this week, the planned closures are:
Full closures
Monday 10 to Friday 14 (five nights)
- A1 northbound Brampton Hut exit slip
Vehicles will be diverted north to Alconbury to then use A1 southbound and
either continue or for access to Brampton Hut roundabout.
- A14 westbound to A1 northbound link Brampton Interchange junction 22
Vehicles will be diverted to continue on A14 to Thrapston junction 13 and
north on A605 to join the A1(M). Vehicles wishing to travel south on the A1
can exit the A14 at Swavesey junction 24, travel west on the A1307 to
Godmanchester, south on A1198 and west on A428 to join the A1 at
Wyboston
- Brampton Road B1514 between station car park and Edison Bell Way
Vehicles on the Huntingdon town centre side will be diverted onto the ring
road, Ermine Street B1044 to Spittals roundabout, A141 west to Brampton /
Brampton Racecourse junction and into Brampton via B1514. Vehicles on the
Brampton side of the closure will follow this diversion in reverse.
- M11 northbound junction 13 to A14 westbound Bar Hill junction 25
Vehicles will be diverted west onto A1303 to continue onto A428 westbound,
A1198 northbound and either join the A14 at junction 23 for through traffic or
continue north to join A1307 for local traffic
The local road between Dry Drayton and Bar Hill will remain open.
Monday 10 to Tuesday 11 (two nights)
- Brampton Road/Buckden Road
- A141 westbound link between Brampton Hut roundabout and A14 westbound
Vehicles will be diverted north on A1 and then west on A605 to join A14 at
junction 13
- A14 eastbound Godmanchester/A1198 junction 23 exit slip
Vehicles will be diverted to continue east on A14 to Swavesey junction 24 and
access A1307 from here
Monday 10 to Thursday 13 (four nights)
- A1307 eastbound between St Ives and Swavesey
Vehicles will be diverted on to London Road, Harrison Way, A1123 and onto
B1050 Hattons Road to join the A14 at Bar Hill junction 25
- A14 eastbound between Bar Hill junction 25 and Dry Drayton junction 30
Vehicles will be diverted along the local road between junctions 25 and 30 to
re-join the A14 eastbound via the temporary slip road onto the A14 eastbound
at Dry Drayton/Oakington.
- M11 northbound junction 13 to A14 westbound Bar Hill junction 25
Vehicles will be diverted west onto A1303 to continue onto A428 westbound,
A1198 northbound and either join the A14 at junction 23 for through traffic or
continue north to join A1307 for local traffic
The local road between Dry Drayton and Bar Hill will remain open.
- A428 eastbound Madingley to A14 eastbound Milton junction 33
Motorway traffic will travel south on the M11, east on A505 and north on A11
to re-join the A14. Non motorway traffic will be diverted on local roads through
Cambridge.
- M11 junction 14 exit slip
- A14 westbound between Six Mile Bottom junction 36 and Girton junction 31
Motorway traffic will travel south on the A11, west on the A505 and then north
on the M11.
Non motorway traffic will diverted on local roads through Cambridge
Tuesday 11 (one night)
- A14 westbound Swavesey junction 24 to Godmanchester / A1198 junction 23
Vehicles will be diverted west on A1307 and south on A1198 to re-join the
A14. Vehicles wishing to later travel south on the A1 can continue south on
A1198 and west on A428 to join the A1 at Wyboston
Wednesday 12 to Friday 14 (three nights)
- A1 southbound Brampton Hut entry slip
Vehicles will be diverted east on A141 to Spittals and north on A1307 spur to
join the A1 southbound at Alconbury
Wednesday 12 (one night)
- A141 westbound between Brampton Racecourse and Brampton Hut
Vehicles will be diverted east to Spittals, north on A1307 spur to Alconbury and
A1 southbound to access Brampton Hut roundabout
Friday 14 9pm to Monday 17 6am
- A1307 Huntingdon Road exit slip from A14 eastbound
Vehicles will be diverted onto A14 eastbound, exit at Histon junction 32 and
use B1049 Cambridge Road into Cambridge
- A1307 Huntingdon Road outbound and A14 Girton entry slip
Vehicles will be diverted to exit Cambridge via B1049 Cambridge Road to
Histon junction 32 and onto A14 westbound.
Friday 14 to Sunday 16 (three nights)
- M11 northbound junction 14 to A14 westbound Bar Hill junction 25
Vehicles will be diverted west onto A1303 to continue onto A428 westbound,
A1198 northbound and either join the A14 at junction 23 for through traffic or
continue north to join A1307 for local traffic
The local road between Dry Drayton and Bar Hill will remain open.
Friday 14 (one night)
- A14 eastbound Godmanchester/A1198 junction 23 to Swavesey junction 24
Vehicles will be diverted north on A1198 and then east on A1307 to re-join the
A14 at Swavesey
- A14 eastbound Bar Hill junction 25 to Girton junction 31
Vehicles on the A14 will be diverted south on A1198 at junction 23 and then
east on A428 to re-join the A14. Please follow signs on A428 for access to
M11.
Vehicles on the A1307 will be diverted south on A1198 at Godmanchester
and will pick up the same diversion listed above.
Saturday 15 to Sunday 16 (two nights)
- A14 eastbound Swavesey junction 24 between exit and entry slips
Vehicles will be diverted via the exit slip and re-join the A14 via the entry slip
- A14 eastbound between Bar Hill junction 25 and Dry Drayton junction 30
Vehicles will be diverted along the local road between junctions 25 and 30 to
re-join the A14 eastbound via the temporary slip road onto the A14 eastbound
at Dry Drayton/Oakington.
Saturday 15 (one night) 9pm - 8am
- Brampton Road B1514 between station car park and Edison Bell Way
Vehicles on the Huntingdon town centre side will be diverted onto the ring
road, Ermine Street B1044 to Spittals roundabout, A141 west to Brampton /
Brampton Racecourse junction and into Brampton via B1514. Vehicles on the
Brampton side of the closure will follow this diversion in reverse.
