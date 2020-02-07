A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures.

For this week, the planned closures are:

Full closures

Monday 10 to Friday 14 (five nights)

- A1 northbound Brampton Hut exit slip

Vehicles will be diverted north to Alconbury to then use A1 southbound and

either continue or for access to Brampton Hut roundabout.

- A14 westbound to A1 northbound link Brampton Interchange junction 22

Vehicles will be diverted to continue on A14 to Thrapston junction 13 and

north on A605 to join the A1(M). Vehicles wishing to travel south on the A1

can exit the A14 at Swavesey junction 24, travel west on the A1307 to

Godmanchester, south on A1198 and west on A428 to join the A1 at

Wyboston

- Brampton Road B1514 between station car park and Edison Bell Way

Vehicles on the Huntingdon town centre side will be diverted onto the ring

road, Ermine Street B1044 to Spittals roundabout, A141 west to Brampton /

Brampton Racecourse junction and into Brampton via B1514. Vehicles on the

Brampton side of the closure will follow this diversion in reverse.

- M11 northbound junction 13 to A14 westbound Bar Hill junction 25

Vehicles will be diverted west onto A1303 to continue onto A428 westbound,

A1198 northbound and either join the A14 at junction 23 for through traffic or

continue north to join A1307 for local traffic

The local road between Dry Drayton and Bar Hill will remain open.

Monday 10 to Tuesday 11 (two nights)

- Brampton Road/Buckden Road

- A141 westbound link between Brampton Hut roundabout and A14 westbound

Vehicles will be diverted north on A1 and then west on A605 to join A14 at

junction 13

- A14 eastbound Godmanchester/A1198 junction 23 exit slip

Vehicles will be diverted to continue east on A14 to Swavesey junction 24 and

access A1307 from here

Monday 10 to Thursday 13 (four nights)

- A1307 eastbound between St Ives and Swavesey

Vehicles will be diverted on to London Road, Harrison Way, A1123 and onto

B1050 Hattons Road to join the A14 at Bar Hill junction 25

- A14 eastbound between Bar Hill junction 25 and Dry Drayton junction 30

Vehicles will be diverted along the local road between junctions 25 and 30 to

re-join the A14 eastbound via the temporary slip road onto the A14 eastbound

at Dry Drayton/Oakington.

- M11 northbound junction 13 to A14 westbound Bar Hill junction 25

Vehicles will be diverted west onto A1303 to continue onto A428 westbound,

A1198 northbound and either join the A14 at junction 23 for through traffic or

continue north to join A1307 for local traffic

The local road between Dry Drayton and Bar Hill will remain open.

- A428 eastbound Madingley to A14 eastbound Milton junction 33

Motorway traffic will travel south on the M11, east on A505 and north on A11

to re-join the A14. Non motorway traffic will be diverted on local roads through

Cambridge.

- M11 junction 14 exit slip

- A14 westbound between Six Mile Bottom junction 36 and Girton junction 31

Motorway traffic will travel south on the A11, west on the A505 and then north

on the M11.

Non motorway traffic will diverted on local roads through Cambridge

Tuesday 11 (one night)

- A14 westbound Swavesey junction 24 to Godmanchester / A1198 junction 23

Vehicles will be diverted west on A1307 and south on A1198 to re-join the

A14. Vehicles wishing to later travel south on the A1 can continue south on

A1198 and west on A428 to join the A1 at Wyboston

Wednesday 12 to Friday 14 (three nights)

- A1 southbound Brampton Hut entry slip

Vehicles will be diverted east on A141 to Spittals and north on A1307 spur to

join the A1 southbound at Alconbury

Wednesday 12 (one night)

- A141 westbound between Brampton Racecourse and Brampton Hut

Vehicles will be diverted east to Spittals, north on A1307 spur to Alconbury and

A1 southbound to access Brampton Hut roundabout

Friday 14 9pm to Monday 17 6am

- A1307 Huntingdon Road exit slip from A14 eastbound

Vehicles will be diverted onto A14 eastbound, exit at Histon junction 32 and

use B1049 Cambridge Road into Cambridge

- A1307 Huntingdon Road outbound and A14 Girton entry slip

Vehicles will be diverted to exit Cambridge via B1049 Cambridge Road to

Histon junction 32 and onto A14 westbound.

Friday 14 to Sunday 16 (three nights)

- M11 northbound junction 14 to A14 westbound Bar Hill junction 25

Vehicles will be diverted west onto A1303 to continue onto A428 westbound,

A1198 northbound and either join the A14 at junction 23 for through traffic or

continue north to join A1307 for local traffic

The local road between Dry Drayton and Bar Hill will remain open.

Friday 14 (one night)

- A14 eastbound Godmanchester/A1198 junction 23 to Swavesey junction 24

Vehicles will be diverted north on A1198 and then east on A1307 to re-join the

A14 at Swavesey

- A14 eastbound Bar Hill junction 25 to Girton junction 31

Vehicles on the A14 will be diverted south on A1198 at junction 23 and then

east on A428 to re-join the A14. Please follow signs on A428 for access to

M11.

Vehicles on the A1307 will be diverted south on A1198 at Godmanchester

and will pick up the same diversion listed above.

Saturday 15 to Sunday 16 (two nights)

- A14 eastbound Swavesey junction 24 between exit and entry slips

Vehicles will be diverted via the exit slip and re-join the A14 via the entry slip

- A14 eastbound between Bar Hill junction 25 and Dry Drayton junction 30

Vehicles will be diverted along the local road between junctions 25 and 30 to

re-join the A14 eastbound via the temporary slip road onto the A14 eastbound

at Dry Drayton/Oakington.

Saturday 15 (one night) 9pm - 8am

- Brampton Road B1514 between station car park and Edison Bell Way

Vehicles on the Huntingdon town centre side will be diverted onto the ring

road, Ermine Street B1044 to Spittals roundabout, A141 west to Brampton /

Brampton Racecourse junction and into Brampton via B1514. Vehicles on the

Brampton side of the closure will follow this diversion in reverse.

