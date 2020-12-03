The delay to the scheme, which should have come into effect on November 30, has led to an apology from Highways England.

Highways England had announced that the work around the station entrance, including the closure of the key access from Brampton Road, was taking place from that date.

But a spokesman said: “Unfortunately the opening of the new Huntingdon station access road, which was planned for Monday 30 November, has been delayed.

“A press release was issued on this last Monday detailing it would open on Monday 30 November, which is now incorrect. Apologies for any confusion or misreporting we have caused.”

The spokesman said no new date had yet been set for when the road scheme would take place, adding: “At the moment we do not have a new confirmed date, but as soon as we do, we will share through our usual channels. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Changes to the station’s entrance form part of the final phases of the £1.5 billion upgrade to the A14.

The work includes the demolition of the viaduct above Brampton Road and the railway station, with the remains of the A14 becoming part of a new local road network.

Changing the station access, with drivers using the A1307 (former A14), will enable the Highways England workforce to get on with demolition of the 12,000 tonne viaduct and for improvements to station parking to take place, as well as changes to underground utilities.

It follows the opening of the nearby Pathfinder Link which connects the old A14 to Huntingdon town centre, providing a new access which enables drivers to avoid the historic bridge between Huntingdon and Godmanchester.

Work in the station area was expected to continue until next spring, although it was not known if the delay to the proposed scheme would have a knock-on effect.

Construction of the 21-mile A14 bypass has been running ahead of schedule with the Huntingdon bypass section opening last December, a year ahead of its expected date, and the main A14 opening to traffic in May, also ahead of its target.