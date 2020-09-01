Network Rail engineers will be carrying out essential work towards the re-opening of a disused railway tunnel near King’s Cross on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 September 2020.

In order for this latest stage of work to be carried out safely, there will be no trains in or out of London King’s Cross over this weekend.

People who need to travel to London from the north on the East Coast Main Line will need to change trains at Peterborough onto Thameslink services, which will run to St Pancras International on Saturday September 5 and to Finsbury Park on Sunday September 6.

The opening of the disused tunnel will allow more trains to enter and exit the station.

Work will also take place to renew the tracks to certain platforms, make improvements to the signalling at the station and strengthen Camden Sewer which runs beneath the tracks.

Passengers are strongly advised to check before travelling via National Rail Enquiries, at EastCoastUpgrade.co.uk or with their train operator, and to allow plenty of time.