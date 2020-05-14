Rail passengers using Huntingdon and St Neots stations have been warned that a major shake-up of services comes into effect with wholesale timetable changes on Sunday (May 17).

Both train times and services will alter and passengers have been warned to check with online journey planners - where the new timetable is already available - before setting off.

But Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), which operates Great Northern trains at the two stations, urged passengers to only use public transport if there was no alternative.

It said the new timetable was being introduced following the latest Government advice on how to travel safely during the coronavirus crisis and that passengers must follow rules on social distancing, including queueing, which means they should allow extra time to travel.

Some extra services will be running and passengers may be asked to queue to enter some larger and busier stations.

Steve White, GTR’s chief operating officer, said: “Please listen to the latest Government advice and only travel if you have no other alternative. “We ask that customers work with us by respecting the requirements for social distancing and personal hygiene so that we can help everyone who needs to travel or who is working on the railway stay safe and well.”

Mr White added: “I would like to thank our own key worker colleagues who have shown great fortitude in keeping the railway running and supporting our passengers who must travel.”

Paul Rutter, director for Network Rail’s East Coast Route, said: “We’re so proud of the role we’ve played with GTR in keeping people moving throughout this crisis and this next step is just as much of a challenge for us both.

“Our teams are working closely on plans to keep passengers and staff safe as we see more people coming back to work and we will be watching passenger numbers carefully to adapt the way we manage trains and stations.”

The new timetable will run until further notice and GTR will be making further announcements in the coming days as more information becomes available and it finalises its plans.

GTR said Government advice was that if people cannot work from home and have to travel to their workplace, they should first consider alternatives to public transport.

For those who have to use public transport safety guidance recommends keeping two metres apart from others, wear a face covering if you can, use contactless payment where possible, wash or sanitise hands before and after travel, follow advice from staff and be considerate to others.

Details of the new timetable are available from: www.nationalrail.co.uk.