Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) and Network Rail are reminding passengers that this weekend, that there will be no Thameslink services between Peterborough or Cambridge and London, and no Great Northern services between Hitchin and London, as work continues on the East Coast Upgrade.

The latest stage of this £1.2 billion investment into the route will see Network Rail engineers move part of the signalling control system to a specialist centre in York.

Passengers are urged not to travel on these routes. There will be no trains at all in or out of King's Cross or Moorgate stations, and no Thameslink services between Peterborough or Cambridge and St Pancras station.

Great Northern trains will still be running between King's Lynn, Cambridge and Hitchin. Thameslink services will run between Bedford and Brighton via St Pancras as normal, but Brighton/Horsham to Cambridge/Peterborough services will run only between Brighton/Horsham and London Bridge. Greater Anglia will run an amended service between Cambridge and Liverpool Street, which is likely to be busier than normal.

Limited replacement bus services will run between:

- Peterborough and Hitchin (calling at all stations)

- Hitchin and Potters Bar (calling at all stations)

- Stevenage and Enfield Chase (calling at all stations)

- Potters Bar and Oakwood (via Hadley Wood and Cockfosters)

- Hatfield and St Albans

- Hitchin and Luton Airport Parkway (via Stevenage)

- St Neots and Bedford

Ed Akers, principal programme sponsor for Network Rail, said: "This weekend, we are continuing with vital work on the £1.2billion East Coast Upgrade, which is the biggest investment into the line in a generation. We are urging passengers to heed the advice not to travel to or from London on the East Coast Main Line this weekend. We know that this is disruptive and we do apologise for this. Unfortunately, it is necessary to enable us to progress on this work, which will improve reliability for passengers."

GTR's Director of Infrastructure Keith Jipps said: "We appreciate our passengers' patience during this really important work that Network Rail is doing to meet rail service needs for years to come. Passengers should avoid travelling between Peterborough or Cambridge and London this weekend when there will be no Thameslink services between Peterborough or Cambridge and Kings Cross or St Pancras, and no Great Northern services between Hitchin and King's Cross or Moorgate."

Details are set out on the Great Northern and Thameslink websites at https://www.greatnorthernrail.com/travel-information/plan-your-journey/planned-engineering-work and https://www.thameslinkrailway.com/travel-information/plan-your-journey/planned-engineering-work.