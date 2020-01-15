Almost half the collisions happened in Cambridgeshire, with the county seeing more 396 people seriously injured and 36 fatalities, between November 1 2018 and November 1 2019.

The figures have been released by police, as part of a speed awareness campaign that will run throughout January.

Huntingdonshire alone saw five fatalities from November 2018 to November 2019.

Chief Inspector Jon Roche, head of roads policing for the three forces, said: "Far too many lives are tragically lost or changed forever as a result of speeding on our counties' roads. It's the reason we are so passionate about preventing avoidable collisions.

"Don't gamble with their lives or yours."

Huntingdonshire saw a high number of fatalities on the roads last year, although there is no suggestion that any of these are related to speeding, including an accident which killed a driver and a passenger on the B1043 road from Offord to Godmanchester on September 12 2019.

Josh Peterson, 19, and Alexander King-Ismail, aged 24, both from Huntingdon, died when the red Vauxhall Astra they were travelling in collided with a tree. On July 13 2019, Jamie Pegram, 23, of School Lane, Buckden, was driving a blue Vauxhall Corsa along Mill Road when it was involved in a collision. An inquest concluded that Jamie had been driving at the speed limit and that it was a "momentary lapse of concentration" that caused the crash.

Also, the mini-bus collision on the B1040 crossroads on November 19, 2019, which killed three passengers has not been included in the figures.

Margaret Henwood, 85, of Foxlease Road, Bedford, and Barbara McGruer, 86, of Trent Road, Bedford, died as a result of the collision. Nearly a month later, Richard Kenworthy, 72, of Judith Road, Kettering also died due to injuries sustained from the crash.

Also not included is a five vehicle collision on the A1 near Eaton Socon on December 12, 2019 where Matthew Mitchell, 39, of Emlyns Gardens, died as a result of the crash. A police investigation is ongoing.