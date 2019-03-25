The county’s police and crime commissioner, Jason Ablewhite is funding speed data recorders to help communities support the police in tackling speeding.

The devices, also known as black boxes, will monitor traffic volume, vehicle type and speeds to help build up a profile of village traffic which, in turn, will provide information for communities wishing to set up Speedwatch schemes.

So far boxes have been set up in two areas, including in Godmanchester, with money for the devices coming through the casualty reduction fund.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s PC Jon Morris said: “The boxes allow us to assess if there is a problem, what that problem might be and when it might be occurring so that we can look at what resources to best deploy and work, where relevant with other agencies to help resolve problems.

“I would like to re-assure motorists that the device does not record personal information or number plates. It is purely there to help us.”

Mr Ablewhite has invested in a number of speed data recorders to help volunteer groups to take action in their own communities.

Mr Ablewhite said: “The casualty reduction team use the recorders to collect meaningful data which is used to either inform the roads policing team to do some extra patrols or for the wider Road Safety Partnership to look at longer term interventions. It works brilliantly alongside our county Speedwatch campaigns as well as informing wider data.”

If speeding is something that you are concerned about and you are interested in setting up a Speedwatch scheme, visit: www.speedwatch.info.