At about 6.55am, a Range Rover and a Mazda MX5 collided between the villages of Tilbrook and Kimbolton.

The driver of the Mazda, a 48-year-old man, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by air ambulance where he remains in a critical, but stable condition.

The Range Rover driver, a 42-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

The road was re-opened at about 12.15pm.

Anyone with dashcam footage of the collision or who may have seen the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 72 of the September 4. Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.