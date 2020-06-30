The scheme, which has been approved by Cambridgeshire County Council’s highways and transport committee, could also lead to restrictions on general traffic using Huntingdon town bridge and the suspension of parking on market squares in St Neots and St Ives.

Brampton district councillor John Morris, from the group, said: “Hunts Walking and Cycling Group welcomes the list of temporary proposals to support safe cycling and walking in Huntingdonshire which has been published by Cambridgeshire County Council.

“Funding for the schemes has been approved by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority in advance of the first tranche of investment from the government. This means that we should see measures implemented quickly to make it safer for people to walk and cycle as we come out of lock down.”

Cllr Morris said: “We are particularly pleased with the proposal for the temporary pop-up cycle lane on the ring road from the town bridge to link up with the cycle path that goes over Mill Common towards the railway station. This will help provide a much safer route for school children walking and cycling to Hinchingbrooke School from Godmanchester.”

There are more than 90 schemes in Cambridgeshire with funding coming from the government through Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority with a first tranche of £575,000 from a pot of almost £2.9m.

The projects would be temporary, lasting 18 months, the first six months of which will be open to consultation and are subject to detailed approval.

Cllr Ian Bates, chairman of the highways committee, said: “We have a big project of 90 plus schemes to support walking and cycling across the county. They have been assessed against Government guidance, transport benefits, impact on the road space available and the capability to deliver them quickly.

“As the economy begins to reopen, there is an urgent need to look at alternative transport, avoid congestion on the roads and help reduce poor air quality. We want to reallocate road space to allow for safe cycling and walking, and for social distancing as the economy and society transitions out of lockdown.”