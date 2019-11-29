M11 Junction 13 to 11: Drainage works

Works to clear drainage along the M11 southbound will begin on Monday 2 December for approximately three weeks between 8pm and 6am on weeknights only. Most works will be completed under lane closures, but some works will require full slip road closures. For the closure of the M11 junction 13 entry slip on Monday 2 December please take the diversion via A1303, A1134 and A603 before joining the M11 southbound at junction 12.

For the closure of M11 junction 12 entry slip on Friday 6 December please take the diversion via A603, junction 12 northbound entry slip, M11 northbound, junction 13 northbound exit slip, junction 13 southbound entry slip and continue along the M11.

A1-A428 Wyboston Link Road: Traffic signal replacement and markings

Works to replace traffic signals and markings begin on Monday 2 December for approximately two weeks between 8pm and 6am on weeknights only. Phased lane closures will be in place and no diversion will be required.

A5 Hockcliffe: Surfacing, markings and sign replacement

Works to replace road signs, surfacing and markings will begin on Thursday 5 December for approximately two weeks between 8pm and 6am on weeknights only. Works will initially be carried out under 2-way and 3-way traffic signals and no diversion will be required.

A14 westbound junction 50 to 49: resurfacing

Work to resurface the carriageway started on Monday 28 October, between junction 50 and junction 49. A full westbound closure will be in place between 8pm to 6am. A clearly signed diversion will be in place.

A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire: major improvements

Construction work on the new A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon scheme is underway. We are currently carrying out a variety of tasks for which we need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated. A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures.

For this week, the planned closures are:

Full closures

Brampton Road B1514 between station car park and Edison Bell Way

Monday 2 to Friday 6 (five nights)

A1 northbound between Buckden and Alconbury

Vehicles will travel east on the A428, north on the A1198, west on the A14 and then north on the A14 link road to re-join the A1

A1 southbound between Alconbury and Buckden

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A14 link road, then east on the A14, south on the A1198 and west on the A428 to re-join the A1

Monday 2 to Thursday 5 (four nights)

A14 westbound Swavesey junction 28 between exit and entry slips

Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 28 via the westbound exit slip and will re-join via the entry slip

M11 junction 14 exit slip

A14 westbound between Six Mile Bottom junction 36 and Girton junction 31

Motorway traffic will travel south on the A11, west on the A505 and then north on the M11.

Non motorway traffic will diverted on local roads through Cambridge

Monday 2 to Wednesday 4 (three nights)

A14 eastbound Swavesey junction 28 entry slip

Vehicles will be diverted west on the A14 to exit at Fenstanton junction 27 and return on the eastbound carriageway

A428 eastbound Madingley to A14 eastbound Stow cum Quy J35

Motorway traffic will travel south on the M11, east on A505 and north on A11 to re-join the A14. Non motorway traffic will be diverted on local roads through Cambridge.

Tuesday 3 to Wednesday 4 (two nights)

A1307 / local road westbound entry slip

Thursday 5 (one night)

A428 eastbound Madingley to A14 eastbound Milton J33

Motorway traffic will travel south on the M11, east on A505 and north on A11 to re-join the A14. Non motorway traffic will be diverted on local roads through Cambridge.

Friday 6 (one night)

A14 eastbound between Ellington junction 20 and Brampton Hut junction 21

Vehicles will be diverted east on the A605 then south on the A1(M) to the A605 to re-join the A14 at junction 21

A14 westbound Brampton Hut junction 21 to Ellington junction 20

Vehicles will be diverted north on the A1(M) then travel west on the A605 to re-join the A14 at junction 13

A14 eastbound between Fenstanton junction 27 and Swavesey junction 28

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198 at Godmanchester then east on the A428 to re-join the A14 at Girton

Friday 6 9pm to Monday 9 5am

A14 westbound between Swavesey junction 28 and Fenstanton junction 27

Vehicles will be diverted west along A428 and north on A1198 to re-join A14 at junction 23.

(When closure of A14 westbound Godmanchester junction 24 to Spittals junction 23 is on Saturday night, diversion will continue along A428 westbound to A1)

Saturday 7 6am to Monday 9 5am

A14 eastbound Swavesey junction 28 between exit and entry slips

Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 28 via the eastbound exit slip and will re-join via the entry slip

Sunday 8 (one night)

A1 southbound between Alconbury and Buckden

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A14 link road, then east on the A14, south on the A1198 and west on the A428 to re-join the A1

A14 eastbound between Ellington junction 20 and Brampton Hut junction 21

Vehicles will be diverted east on the A605 then south on the A1(M) to the A605 to re-join the A14 at junction 23

Saturday 7 (one night) 9pm - 8am

A14 westbound between Godmanchester junction 24 and Spittals junction 23

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198, west on A428, north on A1 and east on A14 to-rejoin the A14 at junction 23

Lane closures

Monday 2 to Friday 6 (five nights)

A1 northbound between Little Paxton and Buckden, lane 2 closed

A1 southbound between junction 15 and junction 14, lanes 4,3 and 2 closed

Monday 2 to Thursday 5 (four nights)

A14 eastbound between junction 27 and junction 28, lane 1 closed

A14 eastbound between junction 29 and junction 31, lanes 1 and 2 closed

A14 westbound between junction 31 and junction 28, lanes 1 and 2 closed

A14 westbound between junction 29 and junction 28, lane 2 closed

A428 eastbound between Hardwick and Madingley, lane 2 closed

A14 eastbound junction 31 exit slip, lane 1 closed

A14 westbound between junction 37 and junction 36, lanes 2 and 3 closed

Friday 6 (one night)

A14 eastbound between junction 26 and junction 27, lane 2 closed

Friday 6 9pm to Monday 9 5am

A14 eastbound between junction 19 and junction 20, lane 2 closed

A14 westbound between junction 22 and junction 21, lane 1 closed

A14 westbound between junction 29 and junction 28, lane 2 closed

Saturday 7 5am to Monday 9 5am

A14 eastbound between junction 27 and junction 28, lane 2 closed

Sunday 8 (one night)

A1 southbound between junction 15 and junction 14, lanes 4,3 and 2 closed

For more information about this scheme, visit https://highwaysengland.co.uk/a14-cambridge-to-huntingdon-improvement-scheme-home/ , or stay updated by following us on https://twitter.com/a14c2h and https://en-gb.facebook.com/A14C2H/.