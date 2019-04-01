ROADWORKS

M1 junction 10 northbound entry slip: technology maintenance works

Works to repair technology assets on the M1 junction 10 northbound entry slip starts Monday, lasting one night, with working hours of 9pm to 6am. During this work closures of lanes one and two will be in place. Traffic wishing to enter the M1 northbound will be diverted southbound to turnaround at the next junction.

M1 junction 11a northbound entry slip: technology maintenance works

Works to repair technology assets on the M1 junction 11a northbound on slip starts April 1, lasting one night, with working hours of 9pm to 6am. During this work, closures of lanes one and two will be in place.

M1 northbound between junction 12 and junction 13: technology maintenance works

Works to repair technology assets on the M1 northbound between junction 12 and junction 13 starts April 2, lasting one night, with working hours of 10pm to 5am. During this work all lanes will be closed with traffic diverted onto the hard shoulder.

M1 northbound between junction 9 and junction 10: technology maintenance works

Works to repair technology assets on the M1 northbound between junction 9 and junction 10 starts April 3, lasting one night, with working hours of 10pm to 5am. During this work all lanes will be closed with traffic diverted onto the hard shoulder.

M11 in various locations: technology maintenance works

Works to repair technology assets on the M11 northbound and southbound in various locations starts April 1, lasting two nights, with working hours of 9pm to 5am. During these works, mobile lane closures will be in place.

M11 northbound junction 12 entry slip: drainage surveys

Works to survey drains on the M11 northbound junction 12 on slip start April 1, lasting one night, with working hours of 9pm to 6am.

A1 in various locations: barrier repairs

Works to repair safety barriers on the A1 in various locations starts April 1, weeknights only, with working hours of 8pm to 6am. During this work, mobile lane closures will be in place.

A1(M) between junction 6 and junction 7: drainage surveys

Works to survey drains on the A1(M) between junction 6 and junction 7 starts April 1, lasting five nights, with working hours of 9pm to 5am.

A11 in various locations: barrier repairs

Works to repair safety barriers on the A11 in various locations starts April 1, weeknights only, with working hours of 9pm to 5am. During this work, mobile lane closures will be in place.

A14 in various locations: barrier repairs

Works to repair safety barriers on the A14 in various locations starts April 1, weeknights only, with working hours of 8pm to 6am. During this work, mobile lane closures will be in place.

A14 various locations: drainage repairs

Works to repair drains on the A14 in various locations starts April 1, weeknights only, with working hours of 9pm to 5am. During this work, mobile lane closures will be in place.

A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire: major improvements

Construction work on the new A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon scheme is underway. We are currently carrying out a variety of tasks for which we need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated. A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures.

CLOSURES

FULL CLOSURES:

April 1-7 (seven nights)

A14 westbound between Bar Hill junction 29 and Swavesey junction 28

Vehicles will be diverted west on the A428 then north on the A1198 to re-join the A14 at Godmanchester

A14 eastbound between Swavesey junction 28 and Bar Hill junction 29

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198 at junction 24, then east on the A428 to re-join the A14.

A14 Girton junction 31 westbound to westbound loop

April 1-5 (five nights)

A1 northbound between Buckden and Alconbury

Vehicles will travel east on the A428, north on the A1198, west on the A14 and then north on the A14 link road to re-join the A1

A1 southbound between Alconbury and Buckden

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A14 link road, then east on the A14, south on the A1198 and west on the A428 to re-join the A1

Brampton Road

A14 eastbound between Ellington junction 20 and Brampton Hut junction 21

Vehicles will be diverted east on the A605 then south on the A1(M) to the A605 to re-join the A14 at junction 21.

Non motorway traffic will be diverted east at Wooley Hill, then north on Ellington Road and Wooley Road to re-join the A14.

A14 westbound Histon junction 32 entry slip

Drivers wishing to access the A14 westbound will need to travel east to junction 33 and return on the westbound carriageway

April 1-3 (three nights)

High Street, Boxworth

LANE CLOSURES:

April 1-5 (five nights)

A1 northbound between Little Paxton and Buckden, lane 2 closed

A1 southbound between junction 15 and junction 14, lanes 4,3 and 2 closed

A14 westbound between junction 22 and junction 21, lane 1 closed

A14 eastbound between junction 20 and junction 21, lane 1 closed

A1/A14 Brampton Hut Gyratory, lane 1 and 2 closed

April 1-7 (seven nights)

A14 westbound between junction 31 and junction 29, lane 2 and 3 closed

A14 eastbound between junction 27 and junction 28, lane 2 closed

For more information about this scheme, visit http://roads.highways.gov.uk/projects/a14-cambridge-to-huntingdon/, or stay updated by following us on https://twitter.com/a14c2h and https://en-gb.facebook.com/A14C2H