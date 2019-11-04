The following summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week.
M11 southbound junction 8 to 7: Bridge inspections and resurfacing
Work to resurface the carriageway and carry out bridge inspections continues on the M11 southbound carriageway between 8pm and 6am on weeknights only. A clearly signed diversion will be in place as follows:
To continue along the M11 southbound take the diversion via A120, A10, A414 and re-join the M11 at junction 7.
A11 southbound Mildenhall to Red Lodge: Resurfacing, road markings and studs
Works to resurface the carriageway, install road markings and studs begins on Thursday 7 November for approximately 1 week between 8pm and 6am on weeknights only. A clearly signed diversion will be in place as follows:
To continue southbound along the A11, take the diversion via London Road, Elveden Road, A134, A14 and continue westbound along the A14 up to junction 38 / A11.
A12 northbound junction 25 to 26: Concrete surveys
Works to carry out concrete surveys will take place on the northbound carriageway from Tuesday 5 November until Friday 8 November between 8pm and 6am on each night. A clearly signed diversion will be in place as follows:
To continue along the A12 northbound take the diversion via A12 junction 25 northbound exit slip, A120, B1408 / London Road, A1124 and re-join the A12 northbound at junction 26.
A12 southbound junction 27 entry slip: Resurfacing, road markings and studs
Works to resurface the carriageway, install road markings and studs takes place between 9pm Friday 8 November until 5am Monday 11 November. A clearly signed diversion will be in place as follows:
To enter the A12 southbound take the diversion via A133, A1124 and B1408 / London Road before joining the A12 at junction 25.
A14 westbound junction 50 to 49: resurfacing
Work to resurface the carriageway started on Monday 28 October, between junction 50 and junction 49. A full westbound closure will be in place between 8pm to 6am. A clearly signed diversion will be in place.
A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire: major improvements
Construction work on the new A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon scheme is underway. We are currently carrying out a variety of tasks for which we need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated. A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures.
For this week, the planned closures are:
Full closures
Monday 8 (one night)
A1 northbound between Buckden and Alconbury
Vehicles will travel east on the A428, north on the A1198, west on the A14 and then north on the A14 link road to re-join the A1
A1307 Huntingdon Road outbound
Monday to Thursday 7 (four nights)
A428 eastbound Madingley to A14 eastbound Milton junction 33
Motorway traffic will travel south on the M11, east on A505 and north on A11 to re-join the A14. Non motorway traffic will be diverted on local roads through Cambridge.
M11 junction 14 exit slip
A14 westbound between Six Mile Bottom junction 36 and Girton junction 31
Motorway traffic will travel south on the A11, west on the A505 and then north on the M11.
Non motorway traffic will diverted on local roads through Cambridge
Hinchingbrooke Park Road loop
Monday 4 to Friday 8 (five nights)
A14 eastbound between Ellington junction 20 and Brampton Hut junction 21
Vehicles will be diverted east on the A605 then south on the A1(M) to the A605 to re-join the A14 at junction 21
A14 eastbound Swavesey junction 28 exit slip
Vehicles will be diverted to Bar Hill junction 29 and return on the westbound carriageway
Tuesday 5 to Wednesday 6 (two nights)
A1 northbound between Brampton Hut and Alconbury
Vehicles will be diverted east at Brampton Hut on the A14, then north on the A14 link to re-join the A1
A14 westbound between Godmanchester junction 24 and Spittals junction 23
Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198, west on A428 , north on A1 and east on A14 to-rejoin the A14 at junction 23
B1050 Hattons Road at Bar Hill roundabout junction
Thursday 7 to Friday 8 (two nights)
A1 northbound between Buckden and Alconbury
Vehicles will travel east on the A428, north on the A1198, west on the A14 and then north on the A14 link road to re-join the A1
A14 eastbound between Bar Hill junction 29 exit and entry slips
Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 29 via the eastbound exit slip and will re-join via the entry slip
Friday 8 (one night)
M11 northbound junction 14 to A14 westbound Fenstanton junction 27
Vehicles will be diverted west on the A428 then north on the A1198 to re-join the A14 at Godmanchester.
Woolley Road
Friday 8 9pm to Sunday 10 5am
Hinchingbrooke Park Road loop
Saturday 9 5am to Monday 11 5am
A14 eastbound Histon junction 32 exit slip
Vehicles will be diverted to Milton junction 33 to return on the westbound carriageway
Saturday 9 6am to Monday 11 5am
A1307 Huntingdon Road outbound
Saturday 9 (one night)
A1 northbound Brampton Hut to Alconbury
Vehicles will be diverted east at Brampton Hut on the A14, then north on the A14 link to re-join the A1
Saturday 9 (one night) 9pm - 8am
Brampton Road B1514 between station car park and Edison Bell Way
A14 westbound between Godmanchester junction 24 and Spittals junction 23
Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198, west on A428 , north on A1 and east on A14 to-rejoin the A14 at junction 23
Saturday 9 (one night)
A14 eastbound between St Ives junction 26 and Dry Drayton junction 30
Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198 at Godmanchester then east on the A428 to re-join the A14 at Girton
Sunday 10 (one night) 8pm to 5am
A14 eastbound between St Ives junction 26 and Dry Drayton junction 30
Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198 at Godmanchester then east on the A428 to re-join the A14 at Girt
Lane closures
Monday 8 (one night)
A1 northbound between Little Paxton and Buckden, lane 2 closed
Monday 4 to Tuesday 5 (two nights)
A1 southbound between junction 15 and junction 14, lane 1,2 and 3 closed
Monday to Thursday 7 (four nights)
A14 westbound between junction 37 and junction 36, lanes 2 and 3 closed
A428 eastbound between Hardwick and Madingley, lane 2 closed
A14 eastbound junction 31 exit slip, lane 1 closed
Monday 4 to Friday 8 (five nights)
A14 eastbound between junction 19 and junction 20, lane 2 closed
Tuesday 5 (one night)
A14 westbound between junction 32 and junction 31, lanes 3 and 2 closed
Tuesday 5 to Wednesday 6 (two nights)
A14 westbound between junction 26 and junction 24, lane 2 closed
A1 northbound between Brampton village and Brampton Hut, lanes 2 and 3 closed
Wednesday 6 to Thursday 7 (two nights)
A1 southbound between junction 15 and junction 14, lane 4, 3 and 2 closed
A14 westbound between junction 31 and junction 29, lanes 3 and 2 closed
Thursday 7 (one night)
A14 eastbound between junction 27 and junction 28, lane 1 closed
Thursday 7 to Friday 8 (two nights)
A14 eastbound between junction 28 and junction 29, lane 2 closed
A1 northbound between Little Paxton and Buckden, lane 2 closed
Friday 8 (one night)
M11 northbound between junction 13 and junction 14, lane 2 closed
Saturday 9 5am to Monday 11 5am
A14 eastbound between junction 31 and junction 32, lane 1 closed
Saturday 9 (one night)
A1 northbound between Brampton village and Brampton Hut, lanes 2 and 3 closed
M11 northbound junction 14 to A14 westbound junction 30, lanes 3 and 2 closed
