M11 southbound junction 8 to 7: Bridge inspections and resurfacing

Work to resurface the carriageway and carry out bridge inspections continues on the M11 southbound carriageway between 8pm and 6am on weeknights only. A clearly signed diversion will be in place as follows:

To continue along the M11 southbound take the diversion via A120, A10, A414 and re-join the M11 at junction 7.

A11 southbound Mildenhall to Red Lodge: Resurfacing, road markings and studs

Works to resurface the carriageway, install road markings and studs begins on Thursday 7 November for approximately 1 week between 8pm and 6am on weeknights only. A clearly signed diversion will be in place as follows:

To continue southbound along the A11, take the diversion via London Road, Elveden Road, A134, A14 and continue westbound along the A14 up to junction 38 / A11.

A12 northbound junction 25 to 26: Concrete surveys

Works to carry out concrete surveys will take place on the northbound carriageway from Tuesday 5 November until Friday 8 November between 8pm and 6am on each night. A clearly signed diversion will be in place as follows:

To continue along the A12 northbound take the diversion via A12 junction 25 northbound exit slip, A120, B1408 / London Road, A1124 and re-join the A12 northbound at junction 26.

A12 southbound junction 27 entry slip: Resurfacing, road markings and studs

Works to resurface the carriageway, install road markings and studs takes place between 9pm Friday 8 November until 5am Monday 11 November. A clearly signed diversion will be in place as follows:

To enter the A12 southbound take the diversion via A133, A1124 and B1408 / London Road before joining the A12 at junction 25.

A14 westbound junction 50 to 49: resurfacing

Work to resurface the carriageway started on Monday 28 October, between junction 50 and junction 49. A full westbound closure will be in place between 8pm to 6am. A clearly signed diversion will be in place.

A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire: major improvements

Construction work on the new A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon scheme is underway. We are currently carrying out a variety of tasks for which we need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated. A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures.

For this week, the planned closures are:

Full closures

Monday 8 (one night)

A1 northbound between Buckden and Alconbury

Vehicles will travel east on the A428, north on the A1198, west on the A14 and then north on the A14 link road to re-join the A1

A1307 Huntingdon Road outbound

Monday to Thursday 7 (four nights)

A428 eastbound Madingley to A14 eastbound Milton junction 33

Motorway traffic will travel south on the M11, east on A505 and north on A11 to re-join the A14. Non motorway traffic will be diverted on local roads through Cambridge.

M11 junction 14 exit slip

A14 westbound between Six Mile Bottom junction 36 and Girton junction 31

Motorway traffic will travel south on the A11, west on the A505 and then north on the M11.

Non motorway traffic will diverted on local roads through Cambridge

Hinchingbrooke Park Road loop

Monday 4 to Friday 8 (five nights)

A14 eastbound between Ellington junction 20 and Brampton Hut junction 21

Vehicles will be diverted east on the A605 then south on the A1(M) to the A605 to re-join the A14 at junction 21

A14 eastbound Swavesey junction 28 exit slip

Vehicles will be diverted to Bar Hill junction 29 and return on the westbound carriageway

Tuesday 5 to Wednesday 6 (two nights)

A1 northbound between Brampton Hut and Alconbury

Vehicles will be diverted east at Brampton Hut on the A14, then north on the A14 link to re-join the A1

A14 westbound between Godmanchester junction 24 and Spittals junction 23

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198, west on A428 , north on A1 and east on A14 to-rejoin the A14 at junction 23

B1050 Hattons Road at Bar Hill roundabout junction

Thursday 7 to Friday 8 (two nights)

A1 northbound between Buckden and Alconbury

Vehicles will travel east on the A428, north on the A1198, west on the A14 and then north on the A14 link road to re-join the A1

A14 eastbound between Bar Hill junction 29 exit and entry slips

Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 29 via the eastbound exit slip and will re-join via the entry slip

Friday 8 (one night)

M11 northbound junction 14 to A14 westbound Fenstanton junction 27

Vehicles will be diverted west on the A428 then north on the A1198 to re-join the A14 at Godmanchester.

Woolley Road

Friday 8 9pm to Sunday 10 5am

Hinchingbrooke Park Road loop

Saturday 9 5am to Monday 11 5am

A14 eastbound Histon junction 32 exit slip

Vehicles will be diverted to Milton junction 33 to return on the westbound carriageway

Saturday 9 6am to Monday 11 5am

A1307 Huntingdon Road outbound

Saturday 9 (one night)

A1 northbound Brampton Hut to Alconbury

Vehicles will be diverted east at Brampton Hut on the A14, then north on the A14 link to re-join the A1

Saturday 9 (one night) 9pm - 8am

Brampton Road B1514 between station car park and Edison Bell Way

A14 westbound between Godmanchester junction 24 and Spittals junction 23

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198, west on A428 , north on A1 and east on A14 to-rejoin the A14 at junction 23

Saturday 9 (one night)

A14 eastbound between St Ives junction 26 and Dry Drayton junction 30

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198 at Godmanchester then east on the A428 to re-join the A14 at Girton

Sunday 10 (one night) 8pm to 5am

A14 eastbound between St Ives junction 26 and Dry Drayton junction 30

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198 at Godmanchester then east on the A428 to re-join the A14 at Girt

Lane closures

Monday 8 (one night)

A1 northbound between Little Paxton and Buckden, lane 2 closed

Monday 4 to Tuesday 5 (two nights)

A1 southbound between junction 15 and junction 14, lane 1,2 and 3 closed

Monday to Thursday 7 (four nights)

A14 westbound between junction 37 and junction 36, lanes 2 and 3 closed

A428 eastbound between Hardwick and Madingley, lane 2 closed

A14 eastbound junction 31 exit slip, lane 1 closed

Monday 4 to Friday 8 (five nights)

A14 eastbound between junction 19 and junction 20, lane 2 closed

Tuesday 5 (one night)

A14 westbound between junction 32 and junction 31, lanes 3 and 2 closed

Tuesday 5 to Wednesday 6 (two nights)

A14 westbound between junction 26 and junction 24, lane 2 closed

A1 northbound between Brampton village and Brampton Hut, lanes 2 and 3 closed

Wednesday 6 to Thursday 7 (two nights)

A1 southbound between junction 15 and junction 14, lane 4, 3 and 2 closed

A14 westbound between junction 31 and junction 29, lanes 3 and 2 closed

Thursday 7 (one night)

A14 eastbound between junction 27 and junction 28, lane 1 closed

Thursday 7 to Friday 8 (two nights)

A14 eastbound between junction 28 and junction 29, lane 2 closed

A1 northbound between Little Paxton and Buckden, lane 2 closed

Friday 8 (one night)

M11 northbound between junction 13 and junction 14, lane 2 closed

Saturday 9 5am to Monday 11 5am

A14 eastbound between junction 31 and junction 32, lane 1 closed

Saturday 9 (one night)

A1 northbound between Brampton village and Brampton Hut, lanes 2 and 3 closed

M11 northbound junction 14 to A14 westbound junction 30, lanes 3 and 2 closed

