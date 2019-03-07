A public consultation took place last month at the Priory Centre, in St Neots, to discuss the plans which have been proposed by East West Railway for a new rail route between Cambridge and Oxford

There are five options for the new route, two of which include St Neots and would see a new station built to the south of the town.

A petition has been set up by a St Neots resident who wants to ensure a route is chosen that will include St Neots.

Michelle Howchin started the petition in a bid to but pressure on EWR to chose the route that would benefit the town.

Ms Howchin said: “St Neots is the largest town in Cambridgeshire with local area expansion plans to double in size over the next decade. There are a vast array of professionals already commuting to Cambridge but mainly along congested and polluted roads and many more would like to trade their London train commute for Cambridge.

St Neots is a great hub and should not be forgotten in one of the greatest infrastructure investments we will have seen in a century. I have started the online petition to get St Neots connected and ensure our infrastructure is invested in as this region grows. We need to ensure Cambridgeshire towns benefit from this investment not just those in Bedfordshire.”

So far, the petition has gathered 929 signatures and is closing in on the 1,000-signature goal set by Ms Howchin.

Three of the five options being considered involve taking a route through south Cambridgeshire via Bassingbourn. Two of the routes take a more northerly route via Cambourne.

If a route is selected which includes St Neots, it would link to the town with Cambridge and Bedford, en route to Oxford.

The consultation work, which is due to be finished by 2020, is supported by the Government, which has committed £20million of public funds for East West Railway to develop a strategic outline business case.

A spokesman for East West Railway told the Hunts Post that South Cambridgeshire District Council will be responding to the consultation after the matter is debated at its cabinet meeting tonight (Wednesday).

To find out more about the plans and for details on how you can sign the petition, visit the webiste: www.you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/connect-st-neots-to-cambridge.