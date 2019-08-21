Ramsey Road is currently closed, with people in the are being advised to take alternative routes.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said, "Emergency sewer mains work is currently taking place in Ramsey Road, Kings Ripton. Due to the nature of the work we have needed to close the road and put a diversion in place.

"We are hoping to have this work completed as quickly as possible and have the road open by the end of the week. Further work on the water main in the road will take place from Tuesday 27th August for approximately two weeks which will include four-way traffic lights.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and disruption this will cause and are working hard to have this completed as soon as possible."