From today (Monday) officers will be out in force looking for those speeding and driving dangerously on the roads.

Last year there were 27 fatal collisions in Cambridgeshire. During the previous four years, 81% of fatal collisions have taken place on rural roads.

In addition, 2,503 people were either slightly or seriously injured on the road last year and those aged 16 to 25 were the most likely age group to be involved in a collision.

Enforcement data shows double the number of men were caught speeding compared to women and drivers aged between 25 and 55 were most likely to be found driving in excess of the limit.

PC Jon Morris, casualty reduction officer, said: "Next week, we will be out tackling those who choose to put themselves and our communities in danger by driving over the speed limit.

"Speeding is a common cause of injuries and deaths on our roads and we are working exceptionally hard as a police force to make the roads a safe place for everyone.

"With the dark night's drawing in and the winter weather coming up, I would urge motorists to slow down, drive to the condition of the roads and remember that the limit is not a target."

Throughout the week of action, officers will focus on educating 'young people' on the consequences of speeding and targeting drivers travelling over the limit on rural roads.

Activity will include speed checks from local Speed Watch teams and educational visits to sixth forms and colleges around the county.

Motorists are urged to take the following advice:

- Don't be tempted to speed because there is less traffic or you're running late. There is no excuse for driving over the limit.

- Brake before the bend, not on it.

- When driving on rural roads, remember that you don't know what hazards could be round the corner

- Drive to the condition of the roads. Wet or icy roads can dramatically increase stopping distances.

- Just a few miles per hour can mean the difference between life and death. The faster someone is driving, the less time they have to stop if something unexpected happens.

For more information on the national campaign coordinated by the charity Brake, visit: www.roadsafetyweek.org.uk