Cambridgeshire County Council has agreed to keep the number 30 service running for another 12 months after fears were raised by councillors over the lack on transport in Ramsey.

Currently, Ramsey has two bus services, one that takes passengers to Huntingdon and another that travels to Peterborough.

The number 30 service from Ramsey to Huntingdon had been in danger of being cut, with temporary funding for the route due to run out in March.

In a meeting held on February 7, however, the county council’s economy and environment committee, with the backing of the mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, James Palmer, agreed to fund the number 30 for another year.

The county council agreed last year to subsidise the route until March 2019 but councillors at the meeting decided to extend the funding for another year.

In September community groups in Ramsey clubbed together to start a petition in an effort to secure more funding for the bus and keep what they called a ‘vital service’ running.

But the deputy mayor of Ramsey, Councillor Adela Costello has said that although the extension of the service is good news, the town council is still urging residents and community groups to put pressure on the county council to secure the funding permanently.

Cllr Costello said: “The funding for the bus service was agreed at a county council meeting, which is really good news. But I think we need to keep pressuring the council until we can secure the bus permanently.

“Soon, the combined authority is going to be running a report and working on which services in the area get money, and I want to put as much pressure as we can on them to keep this route. I am sure that they will come up with something, but we will keep this in the public eye to make sure that we get what we feel is the most important thing.”

Ramsey Million, Ramsey Neighbourhood Trust and Ramsey Town Council are among the groups within the community fighting for the bus service to be secured permanently.