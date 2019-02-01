The fast food restaurant has created an initial 14 new jobs, with the team expected to grow to 25 during peak trading.

Jason Doe, area manager at EuroGarages, which is running the Burger King franchise, said: “Brampton Hut Burger King represents a fantastic opportunity for a progressive, forward-thinking and rapidly-expanding organisation such as EuroGarages to bring a high-profile offering to what promises to be one of the foremost roadside services currently under development in the UK.

“We very much look forward to growing our team and customer base both here and further afield.”

Letting agents for the deal were Rapleys, which specialises in the retail, leisure and roadside markets.

Jonathan Jones, surveyor at Rapleys, said: “The excellent traffic of the A1 and A14 combined with the critical mass of food and beverage occupiers has established Brampton Hut Services as a strong food to go destination and as such Burger King will undoubtedly trade well here.

“There are now only two units available to let, one of which benefits from a drive-thru lane, and leasing inquiries in the roadside market are encouraged for this rarely available opportunity,” he said.

Ketan Patel, of Godwin Developments, which has developed the service site, said: “This site now offers a Greggs, Subway, Starbucks and Burger King with close amenities to a large BP Connect filling station and truck park, with a Brewers Fayre restaurant, Premier Inn Hotel close by.

“It is clearly a magnet for motorists looking to take a break and top up at this busy A14 and A1 interchange, and so the remaining two units to let provide an excellent opportunity for food outlets that are complementary to the existing local provision and add value and consumer choice.”