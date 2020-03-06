The new section of the A14 at Bar Hill has opened to drivers today (Friday).

The £1.5 billion scheme was suppose to open by the end of 2020 but now people will be able to use the new road six months ahead of schedule.

The new slip road will allow drivers to exit the A14 straight into Bar Hill rather instead of having to take a longer route onto the next junction.

This will mean that the original junction 30 westbound exit slip at Bar Hill will not reopen after this closure

A post on social media by Highways England said: ""On Friday, the Bar Hill (J25) westbound exit slip road will be permanently re-opened.

"This will be opened after 9pm, at the same time as we install the full weekend closure of the Dry Drayton (J30) exit slip road and bridge, and the A1307 local road between B1050 Hattons Road and Oakington roundabout.

"Please note, the junction 30 westbound exit slip will not reopen after this closure. Access to the A14 will be via the Bar Hill junction thereafter, as per the scheme design."

The news comes after Highways England announced the A14 upgrade will be ready to open in Spring.