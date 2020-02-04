The mother of a 23-year old from Buckden, who died following a collision has presented a petition in a bid to reduce the speed limit on the road that he died.

Jamie Pegram, 23, of School Lane, Buckden, was driving a blue Vauxhall Corsa along Mill Road at about 12.40am on July 13 when he was involved in a collision with a grey Range Rover Sport. Despite police and ambulance services attending and Jamie was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now his mother Caryl Silvester, 57, is working with Buckden Parish Council and residents in the area, to get the speed limit reduced to "save other innocent lives".

Ms Silvester said: "Jamie would have been 24 on Sunday, and I saw that people had started this petition to reduce the speed limit. So thought I would give Vicki a message and see how it was going, and she explained to me that they were actually going to be presenting it the next day to the county council.

"I went along with them, and I don't know how I managed to do it, but I read out a statement to the board explaining why this was important to me.

"At the inquest we heard how Jamie hadn't been driving fast, or dangerously, and that road still took his life. "

The petition, which has more than 250 signatures was submitted to the county council for a Local Highway Investment bid, in a hope that the speed limit could be reduced to 30mph. Caryl presented the petition alongside Mill road resident Emma Drage and parish councillor Elaine Scott.

"There's always questions around whether Jamie may have survived if the collision happened at a lower speed limit but we will never know. Jamie had his life in front of him, and he couldn't achieve everything that he wanted to whilst he was alive, so I would like to see him achieve this in his death".

The full inquest into the death of Jamie was held on December 18 at the Huntingdon Law Courts. Senior Coroner for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, David Heming concluded that he died on "multiple traumatic injuries".

The inquest also heard how Jamie was driving at the speed limit, and "lapse of concentration" is what led to his death. Evidence suggested that Jamie was not wearing a seat belt, but Mr Heming said that this "probably would have not made a difference".

One comment on the petition said: "Such a dangerous road, no road markings and at night it is easy to be blinded by speeding drivers. The loss of another young life should be enough for the council to do something."

Ms Silvester is hoping to find out if the funded has been awarded in April. To sign the petition visit: www.you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/mill-road-speed-reduction