The new 12-mile Huntingdon bypass opened on Monday. PICTURE: Geoff Soden The new 12-mile Huntingdon bypass opened on Monday. PICTURE: Geoff Soden

The bypass runs between Ellington and Swavesey and is part of a £1.5billion project to upgrade 21 miles of the A14 between Cambridge and Huntingdon.

The first vehicles took to the Tarmac when the road was officially opened from 5am on Monday.

There were mixed reviews from drivers around Huntingdonshire, with commuters in Alconbury while other drivers have said the new road has just 'shifted traffic' towards Godmanchester, with vehicles queuing through the town.

One correspondent told the Hunts Post: "The trip to [Huntingdon] railway station has increased by 15 minutes from Godmanchester. Whoever planned the closures without good alternative routes from the A14 to Huntingdon centre obviously didn't think this one through properly."

Another said: "Has anyone thought about implications of the closing the A14? The whole of Huntingdon was gridlocked the whole day [on Monday]."

Another road user tweeted: "One word to describe Huntingdon with the opening of the new A14 - horrendous. No thought by Highways England for a phased closure of the old A14. Three more years of hell for local residents."

However, Natalie Chapman, head of East of England, South of England and urban policy at the Freight Transport Association (FTA), said: "FTA is thrilled Highways England has opened the Huntingdon southern bypass a year ahead of schedule; a true testament to what can be achieved when the government prioritises the needs of logistics businesses and the strategic road network.

"Our members rely on effective and efficient road networks to keep goods moving across the UK, but the A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon has long been plagued by congestion and safety issues. The bypass will help to boost connectivity, reliability and journey safety for commercial vehicle operators and private road users alike."

And another correspondent said: "I am often critical of the A14 but this morning was bliss on the new section... Swavesey to Girton is still a nightmare; but taking shape and looking forward to it being finished."