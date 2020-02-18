An artists impression of the new Cambridge Metro System An artists impression of the new Cambridge Metro System

The mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough has called for the Greater Cambridge Partnership's Cambourne to Cambridge busway scheme to be "immediately halted", saying the bus way does not fit the Combined Authority's aims for the Cambridgeshire Autonomous Metro.

Responding to "significant concerns" raised by residents in the area between Cambourne and Cambridge, James Palmer, has announced that the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority is "taking control of delivery of public transport solutions in the area".

He has called for the Greater Cambridge Partnership's Cambourne to Cambridge busway scheme to be "immediately halted".

Mayor Palmer has said that he sent a letter to the Greater Cambridge Partnership, "making it clear made clear that the proposals set out in the GCP C2C scheme do not accord with the Mayoral Combined Authority's aims for the Cambridgeshire Autonomous Metro".

An artists impression of what the new metro would look like An artists impression of what the new metro would look like

However the CGP have said that they are "astonished" at this announcement, and have been working with the combined authority on the plans.

You may also want to watch:

Mayor Palmer said: "I hoped that by bringing the GCP in to help implement our Transport Strategy, including the delivery the CAM Metro, we would gain real input from residents of one of our region's most congested transport corridors, and proposals for the future that would be supported by the businesses, commuters and workers of Cambridge.

"But it has become clear to me that GCP lack the vision, strategic thinking and the ability necessary to deliver any of the transport priorities for the Cambridge area. Local communities deserve better and this failed C2C consultation, which has ignored concerns raised by myself and so many residents, is the final straw.

"The Combined Authority will now take direct responsibility for delivery of additional public transport solutions for the Cambridge to Cambourne corridor, and I will be bringing forward proposals at the March meeting of the CA Transport Committee for implementation as soon as possible."

A decision on the final route for the Cambourne to Cambridge busway scheme is due to be made at the GCP's executive board on Wednesday (February 19).

A GCP spokesperson said:"We are astonished that the Mayor has made this announcement without any attempt to discuss our proposals with us. We have worked with the Combined Authority on this scheme and the route to Granta Park - and at all points the Combined Authority has confirmed that our work has been consistent with the Mayor's plans for the Cambridgeshire Autonomous Metro.

"It is simply wrong to say our proposals have been developed without input from the Combined Authority. We paused this scheme in 2018 at the Mayor's request when he wanted to ensure it aligned with his vision for a future Metro - and his review concluded that our approach was robust. At no point have the Combined Authority raised any concerns about our proposals, which are an integral part of delivering the Mayor's wider CAM network.

"The recently agreed Combined Authority local transport plan confirmed that GCP is delivering phase one of the CAM, including out to Cambourne, Waterbeach, Granta Park, and to the east towards Newmarket - so this decision is completely at odds with recent CA Board decisions.

"Our GCP Board are demanding an urgent meeting with the Mayor to discuss this in an effort to avoid further delay to improving public transport in Greater Cambridge."