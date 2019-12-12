Police were called at 6.42pm on Monday, (December 9), with reports of a collision between a lorry, a silver Volkswagen Golf, a blue van, a blue Ford Fiesta and a black Mini on the slip road joining the A1 from Eaton Socon.

Matthew Mitchell, 39, of Emlyns Gardens, Stamford, the driver of the Volkswagen Golf, was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died on Tuesday evening (December 10).

Two other people were taken to hospital with minor injuries and have since been discharged.

Officers are urging anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone with dash-cam footage, to contact the Road Policing Unit by calling 101 and quoting CC-09122019-0366.