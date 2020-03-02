A van driver has had a lucky escape on Saturday after his van caused him to lose control and steer into a ditch.

Cambridgeshire police were called to Oilmills Road, in Ramsey Mereside at around 1:40pm on Saturday to reports to a van in the ditch.

Officers have said that the driver was not injured and have warned members of the public to "take care" when driving.

A spokesman for the police said: "The driver of this van had a lucky escape on Saturday after high-speed winds caused him to lose control in Oilmills Road, Ramsey Mereside. Please take care on the roads when driving in challenging conditions."