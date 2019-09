#A1198 closed at Godmanchester following a collision with the #A14 bridge #350195 pic.twitter.com/FtCNBABwAx — BCH Road Policing (@roadpoliceBCH) September 6, 2019

The lorry was separated from its trailer after colliding with a bridge at the A1198 junction with the A14.

According to Cambridgeshire police, the A1198 has been closed while a recovery operation takes place. The incident is thought to have taken place at about 1.30pm.