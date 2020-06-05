Trains were required to run at a reduced speed on all lines following the incident in Cambridge Street just after 2pm this afternoon (June 5).

National Rail said that delays could be expected until 4pm.

In a statement on their website, it read: “Following a vehicle hitting a bridge in the St Neots area, trains were held to allow for a safety inspection of the bridge, to ensure it was fit for the safe passage of trains.

“We have were advised that trains would very soon be able to resume running at reduced speeds, but this caused delays, and some alterations to recover services.”

Eyewitnesses said there was damage to the lorry but not the bridge.