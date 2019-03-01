The following summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week has been issed by Highways England.

A1, Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire: landscaping works

Various sites along the A1 that have recent landscaping and vegetation works will be revisited to enable planting and seeding works to take place. These works will occur in daytime hours and no road closures will be required.

A12 and A120, Essex: safety barrier repairs

An ongoing programme of work to repair damaged safety barriers along the A12 and A120 in various locations continues this week, with working hours of 8pm to 6am, weeknights only. Single lane closures will be in place past the area being worked on.

A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire: major improvements

Construction work on the new A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon scheme is underway. We are currently carrying out a variety of tasks for which we need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated. A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures.

For this week, the planned closures are:

Full closures:

Monday 4 to Sunday 10 (seven nights)

A14 eastbound between Swavesey junction 28 and Bar Hill junction 29

Strategic traffic will be diverted south on the A1198 at junction 24, then east on the A428 to re-join the A14.

A14 westbound between Bar Hill junction 29 and Swavesey junction 28

Vehicles will be diverted west on the A428 then north on the A1198 to re-join the A14 at Godmanchester

A14 westbound to westbound Girton junction 31 loop

Monday 4 to Friday 8 (five nights)

A1 northbound between Buckden and Alconbury

Vehicles will travel east on the A428, north on the A1198, west on the A14 and then north on the A14 link road to re-join the A1

A1 southbound between Alconbury and Buckden

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A14 link road, then east on the A14, south on the A1198 and west on the A428 to re-join the A1

Saturday 9 6am to Monday 11 5am

A1 southbound between Brampton Hut and Buckden

Vehicles will be diverted east on the A14, south on the A1198 then west on the A428 to re-join the A1

Saturday 9 7am to Sunday 10 7pm

Offord Road

Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 7am to 7pm

Oakington Road, Dry Drayton

Lane closures

Monday 4 (one night)

A14 westbound between junction 22 and junction 20, lane 1 closed

A14 eastbound between junction 20 and junction 22, lane 1 closed

Monday 4 to Friday 8 (five nights)

A1 northbound between Little Paxton and Buckden, lane 2 closed

A1 southbound between junction 15 and junction 14, lanes 4,3 and 2 closed

A1/A14 Brampton Hut Gyratory, lane 1 and 2 closed

Monday 4 to Sunday 10 (seven nights)

A14 eastbound between junction 27 and junction 28, lane 2 closed

A14 westbound between junction 31 and junction 29, lane 1 and 2 closed

Tuesday 5 to Wednesday 6 (two nights)

A14 westbound between junction 22 and junction 21, lane 1 closed

A14 eastbound between junction 20 and junction 21, lane 1 closed

Thursday 7 to Friday 8 (two nights)

A14 westbound between junction 22 and junction 20, lane 1 closed

A14 eastbound between junction 20 and junction 22, lane 1 closed

Saturday 9 6am to Monday 11 5am

A1 southbound Alconbury to Brampton Hut, lane 2 closed

A14 westbound between junctions 50 and 49, Stowmarket: urgent resurfacing works

Work to resurface sections of the A14 westbound between junctions 50 and 49, Stowmarket starts Monday 4 March, lasting up to five nights, with working hours of 8.30pm to 5am. A clearly signed diversion route will be in place via A1120 and A1308 Gipping Way.

A47 westbound between Hardwick and Pullover roundabouts, Kings Lynn: structural investigation works

Works to inspect the Great Ouse bridge in Kings Lynn continues until Friday 15 March, weeknights only, with working hours of 8pm to 6am. A full closure of the A47 westbound between Hardwick and Pullover roundabouts will be in place during these works. A clearly signed diversion route will be in place directing traffic off the A47 at Hardwick roundabout via the A10 southbound, A1122 westbound, A1101 westbound and A47 northbound, before re-joining the A47 westbound at Pullover roundabout.

A120 Hare Green roundabout, Harwich Road, Essex: safety improvements

The Harwich Road junction with the A120 and the central reserve gap by Park Road are now closed.