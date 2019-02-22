The following summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week has been issed by Highways England.

A12 and A120, Essex: safety barrier repairs

An ongoing programme of work to repair damaged safety barriers along the A12 and A120 in various locations continues this week, with working hours of 8pm to 6am, weeknights only. Single lane closures will be in place past the area being worked on.

A12, junction 15 - 17: bridge inspections

Works to inspect bridges on the A12 between junctions 15 and 17 will be in place between Wednesday 27 February and Thursday 28 February with working hours of 8pm to 6am. A full closure will be in place in both directions. The eastbound diversion will be via A414, London Road, Princes Road, Essex Yeomanry Way and Southend Road before re-joining the A12 at junction 17. For westbound traffic, follow the previous diversion in reverse.

A12, junction 19: bridge inspections

Works to inspect bridges on the A12 at junction 19 will be in place between Friday 1 March and Saturday 2 March with working hours of 8pm to 6am. A full closure will be in place in both directions. The eastbound diversion will be via the A130 before re-joining the A12. For westbound traffic, the diversion will utilise the off and on slips before re-joining the A12.

A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire: major improvements

Construction work on the new A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon scheme is underway. We are currently carrying out a variety of tasks for which we need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated. A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures.

For this week, the planned closures are:

Full closures:

Monday 25 to Wednesday 27 (three nights)

A1 northbound between Buckden and Alconbury

Vehicles will travel east on the A428, north on the A1198, west on the A14 and then north on the A14 link road to re-join the A1

Monday 25 February to Friday 1 March (five nights)

A1 southbound between Alconbury and Buckden

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A14 link road, then east on the A14, south on the A1198 and west on the A428 to re-join the A1

A428 eastbound Madingley to A14 eastbound Stow cum Quy junction 35

Motorway traffic will travel south on the M11, east on A505 and north on A11 to re-join the A14. Non motorway traffic will be diverted on local roads through Cambridge.

M11 junction 14 exit slip

A14 westbound between Six Mile Bottom junction 36 and Girton junction 31

Motorway traffic will travel south on the A11, west on the A505 and then north on the M11.

Non motorway traffic will diverted on local roads through Cambridge

Thursday 28 (one night)

A14 westbound Brampton Hut junction 21 to Ellington junction 20

Vehicles will be diverted north on the A1(M) then travel west on the A605 to re-join the A14 at junction 13

Non motorway traffic west at Wooley Road, south on Ellington Road and west at Wooley Hill to re-join the A14

Friday 1 March (one night)

A1 northbound between Buckden and Alconbury

Vehicles will travel east on the A428, north on the A1198, west on the A14 and then north on the A14 link road to re-join the A1

Saturday 2 5am to Monday 4 5am

A1 northbound between Buckden and Brampton Hut

Vehicles will be diverted east on the A428, north on the A1198 and west on the A14 to re-join the A1 at Brampton Hut.

Saturday 2 7am to Sunday 3 5pm

Conington Road

Lane closures

Monday 25 to Wednesday 27 (three nights)

A1 northbound between Little Paxton and Buckden, lane 2 closed

Monday 25 February to Friday 1 March (five nights)

-A1 southbound between junction 15 and junction 14, lanes 4,3 and 2 closed

-A14 westbound between junction 37 and junction 36, lanes 2 and 3 closed

-A428 eastbound between Hardwick and Madingley, lane 2 closed

-A14 eastbound junction 31 exit slip, lane 1 closed

-A14 westbound between junction 31 and junction 29, lane 1 and 2 closed

-A14 westbound between junction 22 and junction 20, lane 1 closed

-A14 eastbound between junction 20 and junction 22, lane 1 closed

-A1/A14 Brampton Hut Gyratory, lane 1 and 2 closed

Friday 1 9pm to Monday 4 5am

A1 northbound between Little Paxton and Buckden, lane 2 closed

A14 junction 34 River Cam, Horningsea: structural investigation works

Works to inspect the A14 River Cam structure near Horningsea continues until Friday 1 March, weeknights only, with working hours of 9pm to 6am. Works will be carried out within existing Cambridge to Huntingdon major project road closures.

A47 westbound between Hardwick and Pullover roundabouts, Kings Lynn: structural investigation works

Works to inspect the Great Ouse bridge in Kings Lynn starts Monday 25 February, lasting three weeks, weeknights only, with working hours of 8pm to 6am. A full closure of the A47 westbound between Hardwick and Pullover roundabouts will be in place during these works. A clearly signed diversion route will be in place directing traffic off the A47 at Hardwick roundabout via the A10 southbound, A1122 westbound, A1101 westbound and A47 northbound, before re-joining the A47 westbound at Pullover roundabout.

A47 Reedham Road, Acle: pumping station maintenance works

Work to replace the existing submersible pump and relocate the control box, under the A47 over bridge at Reedham Road, Acle will begin Monday 25 February, for five days, with working hours of 8am to 5pm. A full closure from The Street, Norwich Road and Reedham Road junction to the mini roundabout joining Reedham Road and Norwich Road, will be in place during these works. A clearly signed diversion route will be in place diverting traffic via Norwich Road to the mini roundabout joining Reedham Road, in both directions.

A120 Hare Green roundabout, Harwich Road, Essex: safety improvements

The Harwich Road junction with the A120 and the central reserve gap by Park Road are now closed.