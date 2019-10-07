Some roadworks could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. For the most up to date information, visit: www.highwaysengland.co.uk/traffic.

M11 northbound junction 7 to 8: bridge inspections and resurfacing

Work to resurface the carriageway and bridge inspections continues until Wednesday 23 October, between junctions 7 and 8. A full northbound closure will be in place between 8pm and 6am. A clearly signed diversion will be in place.

A1 northbound Southoe to Diddington: surface repair

Work to repair the running surface and refresh the road markings starts on Monday 7 October until Friday 11 October between 8pm and 6am, weeknights only. A clearly signed diversion will be in place.

A14 West junction 55 Copdock: surface repair

A full closure of the entry and exit slip at junction 55 to allow for surface repair. The closure will be in place weeknights only from 8pm to 6am, continuing until Thursday 10 October. A clearly signed diversion will be in place.

A14 eastbound junction 43 to 47: surface repair

Work to repair the running surface and refresh the road markings continues until Friday 11 October between 8pm and 6am, weeknights only. A clearly signed diversion will be in place.

A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire: major improvements

Construction work on the new A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon scheme is underway. We are currently carrying out a variety of tasks for which we need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated. A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures.

For this week, the planned closures are:

Full closures

Monday 7 to Friday 11 (five nights)

A1 northbound between Buckden and Alconbury

Vehicles will travel east on the A428, north on the A1198, west on the A14 and then north on the A14 link road to re-join the A1

A1 southbound between Alconbury and Brampton Hut

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A14 link road, then east on the A14 to re-join the A1 at Brampton Hut

A14 westbound Brampton Hut junction 21 to Ellington junction 20

Vehicles will be diverted north on the A1(M) then travel west on the A605 to re-join the A14 at junction 13

A14 westbound Swavesey junction 28 between exit and entry slips

Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 28 via the westbound exit slip and will re-join via the entry slip

A14 eastbound between Bar Hill junction 29 exit and entry slips

Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 29 via the eastbound exit slip and will re-join via the entry slip

A14 eastbound Dry Drayton junction 30 entry slip

Vehicles will be diverted westbound to Bar Hill junction 29 to return on the eastbound carriageway

A428 eastbound Madingley to A14 eastbound Milton junction 33

Motorway traffic will travel south on the M11, east on A505 and north on A11 to re-join the A14. Non motorway traffic will be diverted on local roads through Cambridge.

M11 junction 14 exit slip

A14 westbound between Six Mile Bottom junction 36 and Girton junction 31

Motorway traffic will travel south on the A11, west on the A505 and then north on the M11.

Non motorway traffic will diverted on local roads through Cambridge

A14 Milton junction 33 gyratory eastern side (between A14 eastbound entry slip and A14 westbound exit slip)

Vehicles wishing to travel west from A1 southbound will be diverted to junction 34 and return on westbound carriageway

Saturday 12 7am to 7pm and Sunday 13 7am to 7pm

A1198 Ermine Street

Vehicles wishing to travel south will be diverted east on the A14 to Histon junction 32, where they can join the A14 westbound and the A428 to re-join the A1198 at Caxton Gibbet.

Vehicles wishing to travel north will follow this diversion in reverse.

Saturday 12 (one night)

Brampton Road B1514 between station car park and Edison Bell Way

Lane closures

Monday 7 to Thursday 10 (four nights)

Hinchingbrooke Park Road eastbound lane closure

Monday 7 to Friday 11 (five nights)

A1 northbound between Little Paxton and Buckden, lane 2 closed

A1 southbound between junction 15 and junction 14, lanes 4,3 and 2 closed

A14 westbound between junction 22 and junction 21, lane 1 closed

A14 westbound between junction 29 and junction 28, lane 2 closed

A14 eastbound between junction 28 and junction 29, lane 2 closed

A14 westbound between junction 37 and junction 36, lanes 2 and 3 closed

A428 eastbound between Hardwick and Madingley, lane 2 closed

A14 eastbound junction 31 exit slip, lane 1 closed

A10 southbound Milton junction 33 gyratory, eastern side, lane 2 closed

A47 Trowse westbound: resurfacing

Work to repair the running surface and refresh the road markings continues until Wednesday 9 October. A full closure of the A47 westbound will be in place from 8pm to 6am A clearly signed diversion will be in place.

A120 Wix Bypass resurfacing

Resurfacing works to the Wix bypass a full closure will be in place east and westbound for continues until Friday 11 October between 8pm to 6am on weeknights only. A clearly signed diversion will be in place as follows:

To continue eastbound along the A120 take the diversion via B1035 and B1352.

To continue westbound along the A120 take the diversion via B1352, B1414, B1033 and A133.

A120 Pellens: safety improvements

Traffic signals will be in operation to close the A120 eastbound at Pellens Corner near Little Bentley to continue safety improvements on Monday 7 October and Tuesday 8 October and then westbound from Wednesday 9 October to Friday 11 October between 8am and 6pm each day. Access to the A120 will be restricted for traffic on the Bentley and Little Bromley Roads and signed diversions will be in place. The Little Bromley Road diversion will be via Harwich Road and the new Hare Green roundabout and the Bentley Road diversion will be via Shop road, Bromley Road, Long Road, Clacton Road and Horsley Cross roundabout.