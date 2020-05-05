The incident, on the B660, has left a man in a critical condition.

Paramedics and police were called at 1pm after reports of an incident involving a Suzuki Yamaha motorcycle and a Mercedes AMG car.

You may also want to watch:

The motorcyclist, a 27-year-old man, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, where he remains in a critical condition.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and was not injured.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to call 101 quoting incident 190 of 2 May. Alternatively, you can report online at: www.cambs.police.uk/report.