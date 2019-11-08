M11 southbound junction 8 to 7: Resurfacing

Work to resurface the carriageway continues Monday 11 November on the M11 southbound carriageway between 8pm and 6am on weeknights only. A clearly signed diversion will be in place as follows:

To continue along the M11 southbound take the diversion via A120, A10, A414 and re-join the M11 at junction 7.

A11 southbound Mildenhall to Red Lodge: Resurfacing, road markings, studs and concrete surveys

Works to resurface the carriageway, install road markings and studs started on Thursday 7 November for approximately one week between 8pm and 6am on weeknights only. A clearly signed diversion will be in place as follows:

To continue southbound along the A11, take the diversion via London Road, Elveden Road, A134, A14 and continue westbound along the A14 up to junction 38 / A11.

A14 westbound junction 50 to 49: resurfacing

Work to resurface the carriageway started on Monday 28 October, between junction 50 and junction 49. A full westbound closure will be in place between 8pm to 6am. A clearly signed diversion will be in place.

A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire: major improvements

Construction work on the new A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon scheme is underway. We are currently carrying out a variety of tasks for which we need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated. A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures.

For this week, the planned closures are:

Full closures

Monday 11 (one night)

A1 northbound between Buckden and Alconbury

Vehicles will travel east on the A428, north on the A1198, west on the A14 and then north on the A14 link road to re-join the A1

Monday 11 to Tuesday 12 (two nights)

A1 southbound between Alconbury and Brampton Hut

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A14 link road, then east on the A14 to re-join the A1 at Brampton Hut

A14 eastbound between Swavesey junction 28 and Bar Hill junction 29

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198 at Godmanchester then east on the A428 to re-join the A14 at Girton

A14 westbound between Dry Drayton junction 30 and Swavesey junction 28

Vehicles will be diverted west on the A428 then north on the A1198 to re-join the A14 at Godmanchester

Monday 11 to Friday 15 (five nights)

A14 eastbound between Ellington junction 20 and Brampton Hut junction 21

Vehicles will be diverted east on the A605 then south on the A1(M) to the A605 to re-join the A14 at junction 21

A14 westbound Brampton Hut junction 21 to Ellington junction 20

Vehicles will be diverted north on the A1(M) then travel west on the A605 to re-join the A14 at junction 13

Hinchingbrooke Park Road loop

A14 eastbound Histon junction 32 entry slip

A14 westbound Histon junction 32 exit slip

Tuesday 12 to Friday 15 (four nights)

A1 northbound between Buckden and Brampton Hut

Vehicles will be diverted east on the A428, north on the A1198 and west on the A14 to re-join the A1 at Brampton Hut.

Wednesday 13 (one night)

A1 southbound between Alconbury and Buckden

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A14 link road, then east on the A14, south on the A1198 and west on the A428 to re-join the A1

A14 eastbound between St Ives junction 26 and M11 southbound junction 14

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198 at Godmanchester then east on the A428 to re-join the A14 at Girton

Wednesday 13 to Friday 15 (three nights)

A14 westbound Swavesey junction 28 between exit and entry slips

Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 28 via the westbound exit slip and will re-join via the entry slip

Thursday 14 to Friday 15 (two nights)

A1 southbound between Brampton Hut and Buckden

Vehicles will be diverted east on the A14, south on the A1198 then west on the A428 to re-join the A1

Thursday 14 to Sunday 17 (four nights)

A14 eastbound between St Ives junction 26 and Bar Hill junction 29

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198 at Godmanchester then east on the A428 to re-join the A14 at Girton

Friday 15 9pm to Monday 18 5am

A14 Milton junction 33 gyratory eastern side (between A14 eastbound entry slip and A14 westbound exit slip)

Saturday 16 7am to 7pm and Sunday 17 7am to 7pm

A1198 Ermine Street

Vehicles wishing to travel south will be diverted east on the A14 to Histon junction 32, where they can join the A14 westbound and the A428 to re-join the A1198 at Caxton Gibbet.

Vehicles wishing to travel north will follow this diversion in reverse.

Saturday 16 (one night)

A1 northbound between Brampton Hut and Alconbury

Vehicles will be diverted east at Brampton Hut on the A14, then north on the A14 link to re-join the A1

Saturday 16 (one night) 9pm - 8am

A14 westbound between Godmanchester junction 24 and Spittals junction 23

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198, west on A428 , north on A1 and east on A14 to-rejoin the A14 at junction 23

Brampton Road B1514 between station car park and Edison Bell Way

Lane closures

Monday 11 to Tuesday 12 (two nights)

A14 eastbound between junction 27 and junction 28, lane 2 closed

M11 northbound to A14 westbound Dry Drayton junction 30, lanes 3 and 2 closed

Monday 11 to Friday 15 (five nights)

A1 northbound between Little Paxton and Buckden, lane 2 closed

A1 southbound between junction 15 and junction 14, lanes 4, 3 and 2 closed

A14 eastbound between junction 19 and junction 20, lane 2 closed

A14 westbound between junction 22 and junction 21, lane 1 closed

A14 eastbound between junction 31 and junction 32, lanes 1 and 2 closed

A14 westbound between junction 32 and junction 31, lane 1 closed

Wednesday 13 to Friday 15 (three nights)

A14 westbound between junction 29 and junction 28, lane 2 closed

Wednesday 13 to Sunday 17 (five nights)

A14 eastbound between junction 24 and junction 26 closed, lane 2 closed

Thursday 14 to Friday 15 (two nights)

A1 southbound between Alconbury and Brampton Hut, lane 2 closed

Saturday 16 (one night)

A1 northbound between Brampton village and Brampton Hut, lanes 2 and 3 closed

For more information about this scheme, visit https://highwaysengland.co.uk/a14-cambridge-to-huntingdon-improvement-scheme-home/ , or stay updated by following us on https://twitter.com/a14c2h and https://en-gb.facebook.com/A14C2H/.

A47 Bascule Bridge: Hydraulic drive unit replacement

Works to replace a hydraulic drive unit and footway plate on the Bascule Bridge are continuing and will take place each night between 8pm and 6am. Clearly signed diversions will be in place as follows:

Local diversion:

To continue northbound along the A47 take the diversion via A12, B1531, A1117, A1144 and A47.

To continue southbound along the A47 follow the above diversion in reverse.

A12 / A47 Diversion

To continue northbound along the A47 take the diversion via A1117 before re-joining the A47 at the A1117 / A47 junction.

To continue southbound follow the above diversion in reverse.

A free hourly bus service will be provided for pedestrians wanting to cross the bridge. This will leave from the north side of the bridge at quarter past the hour and from the south side at quarter to the hour.

A47 Hopton: Resurfacing, road markings and studs

Works to resurface the carriageway, install road markings continues between 8pm and 6am on weeknights only. A clearly signed diversion will be in place as follows:

To continue northbound, take the diversion via A47, A12, A1145, A146, A143, Beccles Road before re-joining the A47.

To continue southbound follow the above diversion in reverse.

A47 Elm / Emneth: Traffic signal replacement, guard rails, road studs and markings

Works to replace traffic signals, pedestrian guard rails, road studs and markings continues until early December along the A47 between South Brink roundabout and A1101 / A47 roundabout. Works will be taking place between 8pm and 6am on weeknights only. A clearly signed diversion will be in place as follows:

To continue along the A47 eastbound take the diversion via B198, Weasenham Lane and A1101 before re-joining the A47 at the A1101 / A47 roundabout.

To continue westbound follow the above diversion in reverse.

A temporary pedestrian crossing will be provided and narrow lanes will be in place during the day.

A120 Hare Green to Horsley Cross: Resurfacing, road markings, studs and concrete surveys

Works to resurface the carriageway, install road markings and studs and to carry out concrete surveys continues between 8pm and 6am on weeknights only until Tuesday 12 November. A clearly signed diversion will be in place as follows:

To continue along the A120 eastbound take the diversion via A1232, A137 and B1352 before re-joining the A120 at Ramsey.

To continue westbound along the A120 take the diversion via B1352, B1414, B1033 and A133 before re-joining the A120 at Hare Green.