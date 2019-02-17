A12 and A120, Essex: safety barrier repairs

An ongoing programme of work to repair damaged safety barriers along the A12 and A120 in various locations continues this week, with working hours of 8pm to 6am, weeknights only. Single lane closures will be in place past the area being worked on.

A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire: major improvements

Construction work on the new A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon scheme is underway. We are currently carrying out a variety of tasks for which we need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated. A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures.

Monday 18 to Friday 22 February (five nights):

A1 northbound between Buckden and Alconbury

Vehicles will travel east on the A428, north on the A1198, west on the A14 and then north on the A14 link road to re-join the A1

A1 southbound between Alconbury and Buckden

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A14 link road, then east on the A14, south on the A1198 and west on the A428 to re-join the A1

A428 eastbound Madingley to A14 eastbound Fen Ditton junction 34

Motorway traffic will travel south on the M11, east on A505 and north on A11 to re-join the A14. Non-motorway traffic will be diverted on local roads through Cambridge.

M11 junction 14 exit slip

A14 westbound between Six Mile Bottom junction 36 and Girton junction 31

Motorway traffic will travel south on the A11, west on the A505 and then north on the M11.

Non-motorway traffic will diverted on local roads through Cambridge

Saturday 23 February 5am to Monday 25 February 5am:

A1 northbound between Buckden and Brampton Hut

Vehicles will be diverted east on the A428, north on the A1198 and west on the A14 to re-join the A1 at Brampton Hut.

Saturday 23 to Sunday 24 February (two nights):

M11 junction 14 to A14 westbound Fenstanton junction 27

Vehicles will be diverted west on the A428 then north on the A1198 to re-join the A14 at Godmanchester.

A14 westbound to westbound Girton junction 31 loop

A1307 outbound

Lane closures:

Monday 18 to Friday 22 February (five nights):

A1 northbound between Little Paxton and Buckden, lane two closed

A1 southbound between junction 15 and junction 14, lanes two, three and four closed

A14 westbound between junction 37 and junction 36, lanes two and three closed

A428 eastbound between Hardwick and Madingley, lane two closed

A14 eastbound junction 31 exit slip, lane one closed

A14 westbound between junction 31 and junction 29, lane one and two closed

A14 westbound between junction 22 and junction 21, lane one closed

A14 eastbound between junction 20 and junction 21, lane one closed

A1/A14 Brampton Hut Gyratory, lane one and two closed

Saturday 23 February 5am to Monday 25 February 5am:

A1 northbound between Little Paxton and Buckden, lane two closed

