For this week, the planned closures are: Full closures Monday 7 to Friday 11 (five nights)

B1514 Brampton Road between Hinchingbrooke Park Road and Edison Bell Way - vehicles on the Huntingdon town centre side will be diverted onto the ring road, Ermine Street B1044 to Spittals roundabout, A141 west to Brampton / Brampton Racecourse junction and into Brampton via B1514. Vehicles on the Brampton side of the closure will follow this diversion in reverse.

Hinchingbrooke Park Road between the loop and Brampton Road - vehicles will be diverted via Hinchingbrooke Park Road loop onto B1514 Brampton Road. Access to Huntingdon will be via A141 to Spittals and onto Ermine Street B1044

A1307 eastbound between Godmanchester and St Ives - vehicles will be diverted south on A1198, east on A428 to join the A14. Continue to Histon junction 32 and return on A14 westbound for access to A1307 at Swavesey junction 24

Monday 7 to Tuesday 8 (two nights)

A10 north and southbound from Milton junction 33 to Butt Lane - vehicles wishing to travel north be diverted onto A14 westbound, exit at Histon junction 32, B1049 Bridge Road, Impington Lane, Burgoynes Road, Milton Road and Butt Lane to access the A10.

Vehicles travelling south on the A10 will follow the above diversion route in reverse

Friday 11 (one night)

A14 eastbound between New Ellington junction 21 and Swavesey junction 24 Vehicles will be diverted onto A141 to Brampton Hut roundabout, A1 southbound to Wyboston and then east on A428 to-rejoin the A14 at Girton junction 31

A14 westbound between Swavesey junction 24b and New Ellington junction 21 - vehicles will be diverted onto A1307 to Godmanchester, south on A1198, west on A428, and north on the A1 to re-join the A14 via Brampton Hut Friday 11 9pm – Monday 14 6am

A14 westbound Brampton Interchange junction 22 exit slip (A14 westbound to A1 northbound free flow link) Vehicles will be directed to continue on the A14 to Ellington junction 20, exit and return east on the A14 to Brampton Hut for access to the A1

Saturday 12 (one night) 9pm – 8am

Brampton Road B1514 between station car park and Edison Bell Way - vehicles on the Huntingdon town centre side will be diverted onto the ring road, St Peters Road to A141 west to Brampton / Brampton Racecourse junction and into Brampton via B1514. Vehicles on the Brampton side of the closure will follow this diversion in reverse.

For more information about this scheme, visit https://highwaysengland.co.uk/a14- cambridge-to-huntingdon-improvement-scheme-home/