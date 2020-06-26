Stukeley Road, beneath the iron bridge, was closed from 7pm last night (June 25) and a signed diversion put in place via Spittals Way.

Cadent engineers will be using part of the Lidl car park to enable them to carry out the work, but the store will remain open for business as usual. Work is expected to take around eight weeks to complete and local gas supplies should be maintained throughout the work.

Cadent network engineer, Karl Shipp, said: “We need to get this leak fixed to help ensure the local community keeps on enjoying safe and reliable gas supplies for cooking, heating and warm water for showers and baths.

“We’re grateful to the local authority and to Lidl for their assistance in helping to facilitate the work.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience our work may cause, and we’ll do all we can to minimise disruption and complete our work as soon as possible.”