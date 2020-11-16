A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures.

For this week, the planned closures are:

Full Closures:

Monday 16 to Sunday 22 for seven nights: 8pm – 6am, A1307 eastbound between Pathfinder Link road and Godmanchester/A1198 junction

Vehicles will be diverted to continue on Huntingdon ring road to Ermine Street B1044 and onto the A141.

From here, travel west to Brampton Hut, south on A1 to join the A14 at Brampton Interchange junction 22 and exit at junction 23 for Godmanchester/A1198 to re-join the A1307

Saturday 21 for one night 9pm – 8am, Brampton Road B1514 between station car park and Edison Bell Way. Vehicles on the Huntingdon town centre side will be diverted onto the ring road, St Peter’s Road to A141 west to Brampton / Brampton Racecourse junction and into Brampton via B1514. Vehicles on the Brampton side of the closure will follow this diversion in reverse.

For more information about this scheme, visit https://highwaysengland.co.uk/a14- cambridge-to-huntingdon-improvement-scheme-home/