Highways England is currently carrying out finishing works and will need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated. Clearly signed diversion routes will be in place for closures.

For this week, the planned closures are:

Full closures

Monday, November 30 to Saturday, December 5 (six nights)

• B1514 Brampton Road between Hinchingbrooke Park Road and Edison Bell Way. Vehicles on the Huntingdon town centre side will be diverted onto the Ring Road, Ermine Street B1044 to Spittals roundabout, A141 west to Brampton/Brampton Racecourse junction and into Brampton via B1514. Vehicles on the Brampton side of the closure will follow this diversion in reverse.

Monday, November 30, to Friday, December 4 (five nights)

• A1307 eastbound between Godmanchester and St Ives. Vehicles will be diverted south on A1198, east on A428 to join the A14.

Continue to Histon junction 32 and return on A14 westbound for access to A1307 at Swavesey junction 24.

Monday, November 30 to Wednesday, December 2 and Friday, December 4 (three nights)

• Hinchingbrooke Park Road loop. Vehicles will be diverted via the temporary right turn onto Brampton Road.

Tuesday 1, Thursday 3 and Saturday, December 5 (three nights)

• Hinchingbrooke Park Road between the loop and Brampton Road. Vehicles will be diverted via Hinchingbrooke Park Road loop onto B1514

Brampton Road. Access to Huntingdon will be via A141 to Spittals and onto Ermine Street B1044. Saturday 5 (one night).

• A14 eastbound between Godmanchester/A1198 junction 23 and Swavesey junction 24.

Vehicles will be diverted south on A1198 and east on A428 to re-join the A14 at Girton junction 31. Local traffic will travel north on A1198 to join the A1307.

• A14 westbound between Swavesey junction 24b and Godmanchester/A1198 junction 23.

Vehicles will be diverted onto A1307 to Godmanchester and south on A119 to re-join the A14 at junction 23.

For more information about this scheme, visit https://highwaysengland.co.uk/a14-cambridge-to-huntingdon-improvement-scheme-home/.