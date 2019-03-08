The £1.5billion project is upgrading 21 miles of the road between Cambridge and Huntingdon, though with 12 miles of the project being new road, the 85,000 drivers who use it daily can only see around a quarter of the work being done.

On Saturday, March 23, the construction team will open the doors of their three compounds at Brampton, Ermine Street, and Swavesey, so people can learn just how far the project has come since work started in November 2016.

Earlier this month, work was completed on the longest bridge of the 34 being built as part of the project, the 757-metre long River Great Ouse Viaduct, forming a part of the 12-mile Huntingdon bypass, which is expected to open to traffic before Christmas. The construction work has taken place alongside archaeological digs, including the discovery of a 100,000-year-old woolly mammoth tusk and woolly rhino skull, and, more recently, the discovery of the earliest evidence of beer brewing in Britain, dating back to 400BC.

Each of the three compounds will hold a trio of sessions for the public throughout the day, including a project presentation and then a tour of the site, with the opportunity to speak to the team. While attendance is free, spaces are limited and so visitors must book a place for the session they wish to attend. To find out more and book your place, visit https://opendoors.construction.

Main construction of the A14 improvement is progressing well and reached the halfway mark in November 2018. The project, which will open to traffic by December 2020, will add capacity and boost the local and national economy, Highways England has said.