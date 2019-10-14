M11 northbound junction 7 to 8: bridge inspections and resurfacing

Work to resurface the carriageway and bridge inspections continues until Wednesday 23 October, between junctions 7 and 8. A full northbound closure will be in place between 8pm and 6am. A clearly signed diversion will be in place.

A14 junction 27 Fenstanton: resurfacing

Work to resurface the westbound entry slip road at junction 27, starts on Monday 14 October. The entry slip road closure will be in place between 8pm and 6am. A clearly signed diversion will be in place.

A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire: major improvements

Construction work on the new A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon scheme is underway. We are currently carrying out a variety of tasks for which we need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated. A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures.

For this week, the planned closures are:

Full closures

Monday 14 to Tuesday 15 (two nights)

A14 eastbound between Dry Drayton junction 30 and Girton junction 31

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198 at Godmanchester then east on the A428 to re-join the A14 at Girton

A1307 Huntingdon Road inbound

M11 northbound junction 14 to A14 westbound Dry Drayton junction 30

Vehicles will be diverted west on the A428 then north on the A1198 to re-join the A14 at Godmanchester.

A14 westbound Swavesey junction 28 between exit and entry slips

Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 28 via the westbound exit slip and will re-join via the entry slip

Monday 14 to Thursday 17 (four nights)

A14 westbound Brampton Hut junction 21 to Ellington junction 20

Vehicles will be diverted north on the A1(M) then travel west on the A605 to re-join the A14 at junction 13

Monday 14 to Friday 18 (five nights)

A1 northbound between Buckden and Alconbury

Vehicles will travel east on the A428, north on the A1198, west on the A14 and then north on the A14 link road to re-join the A1

A1 southbound between Alconbury and Brampton Hut

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A14 link road, then east on the A14 to re-join the A1 at Brampton Hut

Hinchingbrooke Park Road loop

Monday 14 to Saturday 19 (six nights)

Brampton Road B1514 between station car park and Edison Bell Way

Wednesday 16 (one night)

M11 northbound junction 14 to A14 westbound Fenstanton junction 27

Vehicles will be diverted west on the A428 then north on the A1198 to re-join the A14 at Godmanchester.

A14 eastbound between Bar Hill junction 29 exit and entry slips

Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 29 via the eastbound exit slip and will re-join via the entry slip

Thursday 17 (one night)

A14 eastbound between Dry Drayton junction 30 and Girton junction 31

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198 at Godmanchester then east on the A428 to re-join the A14 at Girton

A14 westbound Swavesey junction 28 between exit and entry slips

Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 28 via the westbound exit slip and will re-join via the entry slip

Friday 18 (one night)

A14 eastbound between Bar Hill junction 29 exit and entry slips

Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 29 via the eastbound exit slip and will re-join via the entry slip

M11 northbound junction 14 to A14 westbound Swavesey junction 28

Vehicles will be diverted west on the A428 then north on the A1198 to re-join the A14 at Godmanchester.

Friday 18 9pm to Monday 21 5am

A14 westbound Histon junction 32 exit slip

Vehicles wishing to exit the A14 at junction 32 will be diverted to junction 31 and return on the eastbound carriageway

Saturday 19 to Sunday 20 (two nights)

A14 westbound Swavesey junction 28 between exit and entry slips

Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 28 via the westbound exit slip and will re-join via the entry slip

Lane closures

Monday 14 to Tuesday 15 (two nights)

A14 eastbound between junction 28 and junction 29, lane 2 closed

Monday 14 to Thursday 17 (four nights)

A14 westbound between junction 22 and junction 21, lane 1 closed

A14 westbound between junction 29 and junction 28, lane 2 closed

A14 eastbound between junction 27 and junction 28, lane 2 closed

Monday 14 to Friday 18 (five nights)

A1 northbound between Little Paxton and Buckden, lane 2 closed

A1 southbound between junction 15 and junction 14, lanes 4,3 and 2 closed

M11 northbound between junction 13 and junction 14, lane 2 closed

A10 southbound Milton junction 33 gyratory, eastern side, lane 2 closed

Thursday 17 to Friday 18 (two nights)

A14 eastbound between junction 28 and junction 29, lane 2 closed

Saturday 19 to Sunday 20 (two nights)

A14 westbound between junction 29 and junction 28, lane 2 closed

A14 eastbound between junction 27 and junction 28, lane 2 closed

For more information about this scheme, visit https://highwaysengland.co.uk/a14-cambridge-to-huntingdon-improvement-scheme-home/ , or stay updated by following us on https://twitter.com/a14c2h and https://en-gb.facebook.com/A14C2H/.

A47 westbound Postwick to River Yare: resurfacing

Work to repair the running surface and refresh the road markings for approximately five nights from Monday 14 October. A full closure of the A47 westbound will be in place from 8pm to 6am A clearly signed diversion will be in place.

A120 Pellens: safety improvements

Two-way traffic signals will be in place on the A120 eastbound at Pellens Corner near Little Bentley to continue safety improvements - 10am to 4pm weekdays only.