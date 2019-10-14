A summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week in the eastern region.
M11 northbound junction 7 to 8: bridge inspections and resurfacing
Work to resurface the carriageway and bridge inspections continues until Wednesday 23 October, between junctions 7 and 8. A full northbound closure will be in place between 8pm and 6am. A clearly signed diversion will be in place.
A14 junction 27 Fenstanton: resurfacing
Work to resurface the westbound entry slip road at junction 27, starts on Monday 14 October. The entry slip road closure will be in place between 8pm and 6am. A clearly signed diversion will be in place.
A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire: major improvements
Construction work on the new A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon scheme is underway. We are currently carrying out a variety of tasks for which we need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated. A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures.
For this week, the planned closures are:
Full closures
Monday 14 to Tuesday 15 (two nights)
A14 eastbound between Dry Drayton junction 30 and Girton junction 31
Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198 at Godmanchester then east on the A428 to re-join the A14 at Girton
A1307 Huntingdon Road inbound
M11 northbound junction 14 to A14 westbound Dry Drayton junction 30
Vehicles will be diverted west on the A428 then north on the A1198 to re-join the A14 at Godmanchester.
A14 westbound Swavesey junction 28 between exit and entry slips
Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 28 via the westbound exit slip and will re-join via the entry slip
Monday 14 to Thursday 17 (four nights)
A14 westbound Brampton Hut junction 21 to Ellington junction 20
Vehicles will be diverted north on the A1(M) then travel west on the A605 to re-join the A14 at junction 13
Monday 14 to Friday 18 (five nights)
A1 northbound between Buckden and Alconbury
Vehicles will travel east on the A428, north on the A1198, west on the A14 and then north on the A14 link road to re-join the A1
A1 southbound between Alconbury and Brampton Hut
Vehicles will be diverted south on the A14 link road, then east on the A14 to re-join the A1 at Brampton Hut
Hinchingbrooke Park Road loop
Monday 14 to Saturday 19 (six nights)
Brampton Road B1514 between station car park and Edison Bell Way
Wednesday 16 (one night)
M11 northbound junction 14 to A14 westbound Fenstanton junction 27
Vehicles will be diverted west on the A428 then north on the A1198 to re-join the A14 at Godmanchester.
A14 eastbound between Bar Hill junction 29 exit and entry slips
Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 29 via the eastbound exit slip and will re-join via the entry slip
Thursday 17 (one night)
A14 eastbound between Dry Drayton junction 30 and Girton junction 31
Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198 at Godmanchester then east on the A428 to re-join the A14 at Girton
A14 westbound Swavesey junction 28 between exit and entry slips
Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 28 via the westbound exit slip and will re-join via the entry slip
Friday 18 (one night)
A14 eastbound between Bar Hill junction 29 exit and entry slips
Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 29 via the eastbound exit slip and will re-join via the entry slip
M11 northbound junction 14 to A14 westbound Swavesey junction 28
Vehicles will be diverted west on the A428 then north on the A1198 to re-join the A14 at Godmanchester.
Friday 18 9pm to Monday 21 5am
A14 westbound Histon junction 32 exit slip
Vehicles wishing to exit the A14 at junction 32 will be diverted to junction 31 and return on the eastbound carriageway
Saturday 19 to Sunday 20 (two nights)
A14 westbound Swavesey junction 28 between exit and entry slips
Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 28 via the westbound exit slip and will re-join via the entry slip
Lane closures
Monday 14 to Tuesday 15 (two nights)
A14 eastbound between junction 28 and junction 29, lane 2 closed
Monday 14 to Thursday 17 (four nights)
A14 westbound between junction 22 and junction 21, lane 1 closed
A14 westbound between junction 29 and junction 28, lane 2 closed
A14 eastbound between junction 27 and junction 28, lane 2 closed
Monday 14 to Friday 18 (five nights)
A1 northbound between Little Paxton and Buckden, lane 2 closed
A1 southbound between junction 15 and junction 14, lanes 4,3 and 2 closed
M11 northbound between junction 13 and junction 14, lane 2 closed
A10 southbound Milton junction 33 gyratory, eastern side, lane 2 closed
Thursday 17 to Friday 18 (two nights)
A14 eastbound between junction 28 and junction 29, lane 2 closed
Saturday 19 to Sunday 20 (two nights)
A14 westbound between junction 29 and junction 28, lane 2 closed
A14 eastbound between junction 27 and junction 28, lane 2 closed
For more information about this scheme, visit https://highwaysengland.co.uk/a14-cambridge-to-huntingdon-improvement-scheme-home/ , or stay updated by following us on https://twitter.com/a14c2h and https://en-gb.facebook.com/A14C2H/.
A47 westbound Postwick to River Yare: resurfacing
Work to repair the running surface and refresh the road markings for approximately five nights from Monday 14 October. A full closure of the A47 westbound will be in place from 8pm to 6am A clearly signed diversion will be in place.
A120 Pellens: safety improvements
Two-way traffic signals will be in place on the A120 eastbound at Pellens Corner near Little Bentley to continue safety improvements - 10am to 4pm weekdays only.