M11 northbound junction 7 to 8: bridge inspections and resurfacing

Work to resurface the carriageway and bridge inspections are due to start on Monday 30 September, between junctions 7 and 8. A full northbound closure will be in place between 8pm and 6am. A clearly signed diversion will be in place.

A1 Weat junction 55 Copdock: surface repair

A full closure of the entry and exit slip at junction 55 to allow for surface repair. The closure will be in place weeknights only from 8pm to 6am, starting on Monday 30 September for ten nights.

A14 eastbound junction 43 to 47: surface repair

Work to repair the running surface and refresh the road markings continues Monday 30 September for seven nights between 8pm and 6am, weeknights only. A clearly signed diversion will be in place.

A14 eastbound junction 35 to 40: Surface repair

Work to repair the running surface and refresh the road markings continues Monday 30 September for five nights, between 8pm and 6am weeknights only. A clearly signed diversion will be in place.

A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire: major improvements

Construction work on the new A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon scheme is underway. We are currently carrying out a variety of tasks for which we need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated. A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures.

For this week, the planned closures are:

Full closures

Monday 30 September (one night)

A14 eastbound between St Ives junction 26 and Bar Hill junction 29

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198 at Godmanchester then east on the A428 to re-join the A14 at Girton

A14 westbound Swavesey junction 28 between exit and entry slips

Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 28 via the westbound exit slip and will re-join via the entry slip

Tuesday 1 to Thursday 3 October:

A428 eastbound Madingley to A14 eastbound Milton junction 33

Motorway traffic will travel south on the M11, east on A505 and north on A11 to re-join the A14. Non-motorway traffic will be diverted on local roads through Cambridge.

M11 junction 14 exit slip

A14 westbound between Six Mile Bottom junction 36 and Girton junction 31

Motorway traffic will travel south on the A11, west on the A505 and then north on the M11.

Non-motorway traffic will diverted on local roads through Cambridge

Monday 30 September to Friday 4 October:

A1 northbound between Buckden and Alconbury

Vehicles will travel east on the A428, north on the A1198, west on the A14 and then north on the A14 link road to re-join the A1

A1 southbound between Alconbury and Buckden

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A14 link road, then east on the A14, south on the A1198 and west on the A428 to re-join the A1

A14 westbound Brampton Hut junction 21 to Ellington junction 20

Vehicles will be diverted north on the A1(M) then travel west on the A605 to re-join the A14 at junction 13

Tuesday 1 to Thursday 3 October:

A14 Milton junction 33 gyratory eastern side

Friday 4 October 9pm to Monday 7 October 6am:

A14 Milton junction 33 gyratory eastern side (between A14 eastbound entry slip and A14 westbound exit slip)

Vehicles wishing to travel west from A1 southbound will be diverted to junction 34 and return on westbound carriageway

Friday 4 October 10pm to Monday 7 October 6am

A14 eastbound between St Ives junction 26 to Bar Hill junction 29

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198 at Godmanchester then east on the A428 to re-join the A14 at Girton

Lane closures

Monday 30 September:

A14 eastbound between junction 24 and junction 26, lane two closed

A14 westbound between junction 29 and junction 28, lane two closed

Tuesday 1 to Thursday 3 October:

A14 westbound between junction 37 and junction 36, lanes two and three closed

A428 eastbound between Hardwick and Madingley, lane two closed

A14 eastbound junction 31 exit slip, lane 1 closed

Monday 30 September to Thursday 3 October:

A10 southbound Milton junction 33 gyratory, eastern side, lane two closed

Monday 30 September to Friday 4 October:

A1 northbound between Little Paxton and Buckden, lane two closed

A1 southbound between junction 15 and junction 14, lanes two, three and four closed

A14 westbound between junction 22 and junction 21, lane one closed

Friday 4 October 10pm to Monday 7 October 6am:

A14 eastbound between junction 24 and junction 26, lane 2 closed

For more information about this scheme, visit https://highwaysengland.co.uk/a14-cambridge-to-huntingdon-improvement-scheme-home/ , or stay updated by following us on https://twitter.com/a14c2h and https://en-gb.facebook.com/A14C2H/.

A47 Trowse westbound: resurfacing

A full closure of the A47 westbound from 8pm to 6am for eight weeknights starts Monday 30 September. A clearly signed diversion will be in place

A120: Queensborough waterproofing

A full closure will be in place of the A120 westbound to complete waterproofing works to the bridge. The closure will be in place from 8pm Friday 27 September until 6am Monday 30 September. A clearly signed diversion will be in place.

A120 Wix Bypass resurfacing

Resurfacing works to the Wix bypass a full closure will be in place east and westbound for seven nights 8pm to 6am (weeknights only). A clearly signed diversion will be in place as follows:

To continue eastbound along the A120 take the diversion via B1035 and B1352

To continue westbound along the A120 take the diversion via B1352, B1414, B1033 and A133