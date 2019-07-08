Delays remain on a main road into Huntingdon following an incident this morning (Monday).
Police closed a section of the B1514 Hartford Road following an incident, with East of England Ambulance Service crews in attendance.
Witnesses say paramedics were attending to a person near a pedestrian crossing. The incident is believed to have happened at about 7am.
Traffic was diverted through Desborough Road and Primrose Lane before police opened the road again in both directions at about 8am.
More to follow